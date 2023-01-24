ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Proposed bill requires NM schools to teach the Holocaust, other acts of genocide

By Alexa Skonieski
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCJxe_0kP0C4yq00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Leslie Lawner, a former Roswell Middle School teacher, has spent the last two decades teaching about the Holocaust. She’s now spending her retirement educating teachers on how to teach about the Holocaust and other acts of genocide. That’s why she’s pushing for House Bill 111 or better known as the “Holocaust Education Act” bill in this legislative session.

School Choice Fair helps show Albuquerque students their options for the future

Introduced by Albuquerque Representative Pameyla Herndon, it would require all New Mexico schools to teach about genocide, including the Holocaust, for students in 7th through 12th grade. For the schools that already teach it, it would make the course more in-depth but also age appropriate. “It’s not about terrorizing them in a day or two so that they know this was a terrible thing. It’s about having them understand how it happened,” Lawner said.

Although the Holocaust is mentioned in the social studies standards, Lawner says there’s no guarantee that classes will get to it or spend much time on it. She says the teachings need to be more consistent and believes it’s especially important today, as we’re seeing a rise in anti-Semitism. “When they see Holocaust denial, disinformation on the internet, or their friends tell them something, that they can fight it, that they know this isn’t true,” Lawner said.

And Representative Herndon agrees. “As I looked through a number of books that were being adopted by the largest school district in the state – and that would be Albuquerque Public Schools – I didn’t see that as being at the forefront of a major piece of discussion,” she said. “If that’s the largest school district, what are the other school districts looking at or not looking at?”

Albuquerque high school games will be available for streaming soon

This specific proposal has never been considered before in the state. Representative Herndon says it’s important to make sure students never forget the painful lessons of the past. “It’s always good to tell the backstory and not just what resulted in very horrific incidences,” Herndon says.

The New Mexico Public Education Department says while they support Holocaust education, they also support leaving certain curriculum decisions up to the local school leaders.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 31

Faith Sandoval
3d ago

we learned history in school. all bout the wars, how they got started, the atrocities committed to include Holocaust and Bataan Death March. we learned about the civil war and the civil rights movement. they all occurred, they are part of our make-up, so why should they be denied??

Reply(1)
17
zeeBEE02
3d ago

That’s should be a given, what are kids aren’t going to know history? I sure other countries teach history are kids are going to be ignorant? Our children should know what horrible things that happen in the past so it’s not to be repeated.

Reply
6
Pam Vaughan Williams
3d ago

They should also be taught the Constitution of the United States of America 🇺🇸

Reply(8)
19
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

President of American Federation of Teachers visits Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The President of The American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, was in Rio Rancho Thursday to learn more about the Career Technical Education Program. The program is a partnership between Rio Rancho Public Schools and Central New Mexico Community College (CNM), aimed at creating more opportunities for students. The program offers students […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

The argument for and against New Mexico Senate Bill 123

SANTA FE, N.M. — At a news conference in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman voiced his support of New Mexico Senate Bill 123. The bi-partisan bill deals with pre-trial detention and asks that people who commit crimes like first-degree murder or other violent felonies aren't released before trial.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Roundhouse Roundup: Healthcare, Retail Crimes

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, January 27, legislators are looking at bills addressing key needs across New Mexico. Some of the interesting bills up for debate include one that would expand healthcare coverage for diabetic New Mexicans and one that would try to cut down on retail crimes. Improving diabetic resources This morning, legislators in the […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
krwg.org

Local lawmakers claim greater power

Three years ago, none of the committees in the New Mexico House of Representatives were chaired by a member from Las Cruces. This year, our representatives lead three committees, including the one that writes the budget. Nathan Small was elevated from vice-chair to chairman of the House Appropriations and Finance...
LAS CRUCES, NM
errorsofenchantment.com

School choice hits New Mexico’s Legislature

It’s National School Choice Week across the United States. And, while New Mexico’s Legislature has not been particularly friendly to choice in recent years, the fact is that New Mexico DOES have some choice to celebrate (most notably charter schools), but it needs a lot more to improve the State’s poor educational performance.
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico schools receive federal grant money

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership was given a five-year $491,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The money from the grant will go towards helping school growth in Bernalillo County. “The ABC Community School Partnership will use this grant to work collaboratively with three APS Title I schools […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Bennie Hargrove Act’ discussed at Roundhouse

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee discussed House Bill 9 Tuesday. The bill hopes to address the issue of minors having access to guns. If passed, House Bill 9 would hold adults accountable if a minor gets ahold of their gun, even if they didn’t know the child had it. […]
KOAT 7

Proposed bills could be costly for New Mexico restaurants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two new proposals to increase the state's minimum wage is now up for discussion. This comes weeks after the state's minimum wage increased from $7.50 to $12 an hour over the course of three years. It was signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2019.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police Department revises non-lethal use of force policy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Scrutiny over Albuquerque Police Department’s rise in officer-involved shootings has pushed the department to revise its nonlethal use of force policy. The hope is that officers will try other alternatives before feeling the need to use their guns. According to the department, this change in policy is meant to make it more […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy