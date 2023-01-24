Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Paul Murdaugh's truck was missing from murder scene, deputy testifies
New details uncovered during first Day of testimony in Murdaugh murder trial. Fox Carolina's Grace Runkel is covering the trial from the courthouse and reveals what new details were uncovered today. Making Rural Roads Safer. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s "worst performing"...
Alex Murdaugh cried at his murder trial but appeared dry-eyed at the crime scene after his family was killed, sheriff's sergeant testifies
Alex Murdaugh, once a high-profile South Carolina lawyer, is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021.
Deputies seek identity of couple seen in East Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying two people. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office posted two photos of an unknown male and female who were reportedly seen walking in the area of South Street and 9th Avenue in East Rockingham. According to the social...
WLTX.com
Ex-DDSN employees charged after vulnerable adult pushed to ground, stomped
CLINTON, S.C. — Two employees of a South Carolina state agency have been charged in connection to a case of violence against a vulnerable adult on Christmas day. Warrants provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) state that, on Dec. 25, 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson pushed the victim's head to the ground and then stomped the person's head. The warrant states that she later bent the victim's finger back toward the person's own hand.
Woman shoots, kills intruder at apartment in Forest Acres, police say
FOREST ACRES, S.C. — A man is dead after allegedly entering a woman's apartment Sunday night in Forest Acres, according to Forest Acres Police. Police say a resident of The Landings at Forest Acres apartments shot the man after he reportedly entered her apartment where she lived with her child.
Body of newborn baby found near railroad tracks in East Rockingham
EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A newborn baby was found deceased next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to Richmond County officials. Richmond County EMS confirmed to Channel 9 that the emergency communications center got a call from a person saying they had found the baby next to the tracks between South Street and 9th Avenue. East Rockingham is about 75 miles east of Charlotte.
cbs17
Nash County man gets 7+ years for trafficking meth from South Carolina
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Spring Hope man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in the Nash County area. Christopher Reed Pinner pleaded guilty to the offenses that happened in August 2020, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said. During...
Charleston City Paper
State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case
According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
columbiabusinessreport.com
South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud
A South Carolina woman has been found guilty of unemployment insurance fraud. Diana B. Jordan and accomplices were arrested for the fraud in 2015 but trial was delayed because of the pandemic and not held until Jan. 11, according to a news release. Jordan was charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement, or misrepresentation. A jury found her guilty on all counts, according to the release.
Are you disappointed that the State isn't seeking death penalty for Murdaugh?
Arguably, The highest profile murder trial in South Carolina’s history is underway in the Low Country. Once a power brokering attorney, now turned Murder suspect Alex Murdaugh has been in court this week.
live5news.com
Law enforcement, road safety groups mark Passenger Safety Week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Amid Passenger Safety Week, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says deadly crashes on South Carolina roads fell slightly last year from 1,198 in 2021. “We hope that trend continues,” Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. “We’re going to do everything we can to make sure sure that we enforce all South Carolina traffic laws.”
WJCL
Murdaugh Murder Mystery Interactive Map: Dates and locations surrounding 5 Lowcountry deaths
Above video: WJCL Special Report: The Trial of Alex Murdaugh. This interactive map spotlights locations throughout the Lowcountry of South Carolina relevant to the death investigations of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, Stephen Smith, Gloria Satterfield and Mallory Beach between 2015 and 2021. Many of the points on the map include...
abccolumbia.com
Increase in number of infants surrendered safely under Daniel’s Law in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina saw the highest number of infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law in 2022, according to the Department of Social Services. Daniel’s Law allows parents to safely surrender their unharmed infants up to 60 days old. Daniel’s Law went into effect in 2001...
wspa.com
Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city
Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles …. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen …. The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has...
Snapchat video sent by Paul Murdaugh the night he was killed considered critical part of case, prosecutors say
Paul Murdaugh sent a Snapchat video to several friends just minutes before he was killed, according to a motion filed by the South Carolina state attorney prosecuting Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced former lawyer standing trial starting this week in the…
Court demands more info in South Carolina death penalty case
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court ordered a lower court to collect more information from the Department of Corrections regarding the state agency's attempts to acquire lethal injection drugs. The Thursday order means that it could be four more months until justices decide whether a newly organized...
SC Highway Patrol encourages passengers to become more safety conscious
With a thousand plus car-related deaths in South Carolina in 2022, Highway Patrol is encouraging not only drivers but passengers to become more safety conscious.
Woman who stole money from state's unemployment insurance system sentenced to jail, must pay back almost $40K
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman who allegedly stole almost $40,000 from South Carolina's Unemployment Insurance (UI) system over an eleven-year period has been convicted of fraud and other crimes according to SC Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) Executive Director Dan Ellzey. Diana B. Jordan was arrested in 2015...
Snapchat Might Be Key In Murdaugh Murder
A Snapchat video is critical evidence on the first day of a double-murder trial in South Carolina.
WJCL
South Carolina attorney: It's very possible Alex Murdaugh could get a hung jury at murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — "It's definitely going to go down as one of the most famous trials South Carolina's ever seen," said South Carolina attorney Eric Bland. It's a case that's garnered international attention. Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Lowcountry lawyer, will be tried in the courtroom where he...
