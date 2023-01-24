ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Acres, SC

FOX Carolina

Paul Murdaugh's truck was missing from murder scene, deputy testifies

New details uncovered during first Day of testimony in Murdaugh murder trial. Fox Carolina's Grace Runkel is covering the trial from the courthouse and reveals what new details were uncovered today. Making Rural Roads Safer. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s "worst performing"...
WLTX.com

Ex-DDSN employees charged after vulnerable adult pushed to ground, stomped

CLINTON, S.C. — Two employees of a South Carolina state agency have been charged in connection to a case of violence against a vulnerable adult on Christmas day. Warrants provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) state that, on Dec. 25, 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson pushed the victim's head to the ground and then stomped the person's head. The warrant states that she later bent the victim's finger back toward the person's own hand.
CLINTON, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Body of newborn baby found near railroad tracks in East Rockingham

EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A newborn baby was found deceased next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to Richmond County officials. Richmond County EMS confirmed to Channel 9 that the emergency communications center got a call from a person saying they had found the baby next to the tracks between South Street and 9th Avenue. East Rockingham is about 75 miles east of Charlotte.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Charleston City Paper

State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case

According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
CHARLESTON, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud

A South Carolina woman has been found guilty of unemployment insurance fraud. Diana B. Jordan and accomplices were arrested for the fraud in 2015 but trial was delayed because of the pandemic and not held until Jan. 11, according to a news release. Jordan was charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement, or misrepresentation. A jury found her guilty on all counts, according to the release.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Law enforcement, road safety groups mark Passenger Safety Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Amid Passenger Safety Week, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says deadly crashes on South Carolina roads fell slightly last year from 1,198 in 2021. “We hope that trend continues,” Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. “We’re going to do everything we can to make sure sure that we enforce all South Carolina traffic laws.”
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wspa.com

Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city

Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles …. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen …. The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has...
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Court demands more info in South Carolina death penalty case

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court ordered a lower court to collect more information from the Department of Corrections regarding the state agency's attempts to acquire lethal injection drugs. The Thursday order means that it could be four more months until justices decide whether a newly organized...
TENNESSEE STATE
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
