Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed

A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters

Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
Look: NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Announcement

NBA analyst Charles Barkley is never afraid to speak his mind on issues he has with NBA players and he had just about all of them in his crosshairs recently. Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Barkley went off on how much he dislikes NBA teams that engage in load management and believes that owners ...
Luka Dončić Could Miss More of the Mavericks Season With Sprained Ankle

Since he joined the NBA in 2018, Luka Dončić's ankle has been a big problem for the Dallas Mavericks. The four-time NBA All-Star has suffered several sprains throughout his career, most recently dealing with left ankle soreness. Luckily, he hasn't missed too many games in the 2022-23 season; however, that could be changing since his injury seems to be getting worse.
Charles Barkley takes issue with 1 NBA starter selection

The NBA’s All-Star starters were revealed on Thursday, and Charles Barkley took issue with one selection, for a good reason. Barkley disagreed with Zion Williamson being named a starter in the Western Conference. Williamson has averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game on 60.8 percent shooting this season. His New Orleans Pelicans... The post Charles Barkley takes issue with 1 NBA starter selection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

