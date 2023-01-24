Read full article on original website
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
"Very good for the Lakers” - Draymond Green hails Los Angeles Lakers for acquiring Rui Hachimura amid playoff quest
Draymond Green gets vocal on how Rui Hachimura could be a great asset for the LA Lakers after landing at his dream destination.
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed
A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters
Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
Former NBA Champion Matt Barnes spits on fiancee's ex-husband after he threatened to shoot him
Matt Barnes and David Patterson Jr. got into a heated altercation at the 49ers vs. Cowboys game last weekend.
"I didn't think it was going to be that steep" — Delonte West's honest thoughts on giving Gordon Hayward a wet willie
A closer look at the incident reveals Delonte West actually gave Gordon Hayward a dry willie.
NBA roundup: Mavs win game but lose Luka Doncic
NBA roundup: Thursday Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points as the visiting Dallas Mavericks overcame an early injury to
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Pat Riley says Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is greatest player in NBA history: 'He'll always be the guy'
LeBron James is closing in on the NBA's all-time scoring record, currently held by Kareem-Abdul Jabbar. At his current pace, James would be set to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career points on Feb. 7 at home vs. the Thunder. For most, this record doesn't make a difference in the...
Pat Riley Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Will ‘Always Be’ His GOAT
The Heat president said his choice is based on the ‘longevity’ of their careers.
Trade Deadline: 5 Moves to Help Luka’s Mavs
With the trade deadline approaching, DallasBasketball.com analyzes five ways the Mavericks can improve their roster.
Look: NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Announcement
NBA analyst Charles Barkley is never afraid to speak his mind on issues he has with NBA players and he had just about all of them in his crosshairs recently. Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Barkley went off on how much he dislikes NBA teams that engage in load management and believes that owners ...
"I think it does make him feel more fragile" - Kobe Bryant's death made Michael Jordan do one thing he's never done before
Former Bulls and Lakers insider A.J. Adande noticed how Michael Jordan remarkably became honest about how he truly feels when talking about Kobe Bryant in the late NBA legend's memorial
'Mild Sprain': Latest on Mavs' Luka Doncic Ankle Injury
There are further updates regarding the potential injury return timetable for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic after spraining his ankle.
Fred VanVleet Strong Trade Fit For Luka Doncic’s Mavs?
The Dallas Mavericks have struggled to sustain positive momentum this season despite having one of the NBA’s elite playing in Luka Doncic. Following the departure of Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks, the superstar has faced a significant workload. Could the Mavs make a move before the Feb. 9 deadline?
Luka Dončić Could Miss More of the Mavericks Season With Sprained Ankle
Since he joined the NBA in 2018, Luka Dončić's ankle has been a big problem for the Dallas Mavericks. The four-time NBA All-Star has suffered several sprains throughout his career, most recently dealing with left ankle soreness. Luckily, he hasn't missed too many games in the 2022-23 season; however, that could be changing since his injury seems to be getting worse.
Charles Barkley takes issue with 1 NBA starter selection
The NBA’s All-Star starters were revealed on Thursday, and Charles Barkley took issue with one selection, for a good reason. Barkley disagreed with Zion Williamson being named a starter in the Western Conference. Williamson has averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game on 60.8 percent shooting this season. His New Orleans Pelicans... The post Charles Barkley takes issue with 1 NBA starter selection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
