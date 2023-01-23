New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is going to get paid in one way or another later this year. Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reached out to six experts said to be "current or former high-ranking league executives with contract experience, and NFL agents" regarding the second deal of Jones' pro career. Together, they estimated the 25-year-old could receive an average annual salary "between $29.5 million" and "$40 million" based on contracts for signal-callers such as Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys.

2 HOURS AGO