San Francisco, CA

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Yardbarker

Report: Free agent RB linked to Bears turns down Giants deal

A new report spills some important details of a contract a 2023 free agent running back turned down recently. Saquan Barkley is just one expensive player on the New York Giants offense the team will have to consider re-signing. (Quarterback Daniel Jones is up for a new contract as well.) And if the two parties can’t come to an agreement, Barkley would have a chance to go to Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Yardbarker

Former NFL coach Bill Parcells shares thoughts on Cowboys

According to legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells, the Dallas Cowboys biggest problem isn't at quarterback. Parcells evaluated the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs for The 33rd Team, and his comments on the Cowboys are among his most interesting. In his assessment, he revealed his belief that the Cowboys "don't have the top, top-quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, but I do think he's good enough to win with."
DALLAS, TX
BET

Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
Yardbarker

Mel Kiper reveals Georgia QB Stetson Bennett's draft projection

ESPN's Mel Kiper unveiled his NFL Mock Draft 1.0 on Wednesday and made rounds on various morning shows to promote it. On "First Take," he was asked about his thoughts on Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV and his draft stock. "Nobody can really give you any answer on Stetson Bennett...
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Panthers have narrowed coaching search down to two candidates

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly close to naming a new head coach. The Panthers have narrowed the search to two candidates per Rapoport, including interim head coach Steve Wilks and former Indianapolis Colts headman Frank Reich, who both had second interviews with the team on Wednesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Experts predict contract figures for Giants QB Daniel Jones

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is going to get paid in one way or another later this year. Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reached out to six experts said to be "current or former high-ranking league executives with contract experience, and NFL agents" regarding the second deal of Jones' pro career. Together, they estimated the 25-year-old could receive an average annual salary "between $29.5 million" and "$40 million" based on contracts for signal-callers such as Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys.
Yardbarker

Eagles primed to exploit a major weakness in the 49ers defense

If there was one major takeaway from the Eagles’ playoff matchup against the New York Giants, it was the success of Philadelphia’s 4-headed rushing attack. Miles Sanders and Kenny Gainwell led what looked to be an unstoppable ground game all the way to victory, silencing rumors that the Eagles offense might start the playoffs looking disjointed. While the performance of Jalen Hurts may very well tip the scales, the road to another Super Bowl appearance will be paved by the ground attack.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Raiders sign former teammate of Tom Brady amid links to QB

The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year (March 15).
FOX Sports

NFC Championship Game odds: 3 reasons to bet the 49ers against Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers (15-4) are the hottest team in the NFL, as the team in red and gold is on a 12-game winning streak. They face the Philadelphia Eagles (15-3), the No. 1 seed in the conference and the team that made it the longest this season undefeated, in the NFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. Sunday (FOX and FOX Sports App).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke

Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
NBC Sports

Bruce Arians “extremely unhappy” with Buccaneers firings

Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King...
TAMPA, FL

