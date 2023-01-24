Read full article on original website
Who Are The Best Leaders In Radio?
These people are the radio industry’s best. They know how to motivate their teams to success. They are winning at sales, programming, and management. They are relentless in what they do, and they do not fail. They are the people who take the time to mentor others and make a lasting impact on careers. They give time back to the radio industry to help it grow. They may not be promoting themselves, or be among the powerful executives we always write about, but they are making the radio industry run like a well-oiled machine.
Edison Releases Report on Efficient Podcasts
Edison Research has released a new report that spotlights the most-efficient podcasts for ad buyers across four domestic regions. “The Efficiency Ranker from Edison Podcast Metrics provides data to help advertising buyers and sellers understand which of the biggest podcasts are the most efficient to buy against advertising targets,” an Edison Research spokesperson wrote in a blog post on Thursday. “These aren’t necessarily the podcasts with the most listeners, they are the shows that deliver target demographics with the least ‘waste,’ or listeners who are not in the target demographic.”
Fox Sports NFL Promo Gets $504,000 Fine
The FCC has proposed a $504,000 fine against Fox Corporation for a promotional spot aired across some radio stations that misappropriated emergency alert system (EAS) tones. The spot, which aired in November 2021, was initially developed to promote Fox Sports and its coverage of the National Football League (NFL) on Fox television stations, but a version that contained the EAS tones also ran on iHeartRadio stations and the Fox Sports SiriusXM channel, according to a notice of apparent liability and forfeiture published by the FCC on Tuesday.
Benztown Launches Contemporary Christian Library
Benztown has launched the industry’s first contemporary Christian audio imaging library for stations with that and similar formats, hosted on Benztown’s audio image platform. The new library is available to contemporary Christian music stations on a market-exclusive basis, either for barter or cash. “We are thrilled to bring...
WQXR Launches New Classical Music Podcast
WQXR (105.9 FM) in New York is launching a new podcast about the hidden voices behind classical music, hosted by the station’s Terrance McKnight. The debut season of Every Voice with Terrance McKnight will shine a light on Black representation in opera through interviews with performers and educators, an examination of historical documents and archival performance recordings.
PRX Launches Podcast on Pegasus Software
PRX and Exile Content Studios are teaming up on a new podcast that investigates an Israeli cyber arms group and its smartphone hacking software that was used to target a slain Washington Post reporter. The show, Espionage, Murder and Peagsus Software, takes a deep dive into the NSO Group and...
WXXI Expands With Additional FM Signal
WXXI Public Broadcasting in Rochester, NY has closed on the acquisition of silent WJZR Rochester from North Coast Radio for $ 1.2 Million. It gives WXXI a second full-market FM signal to augment its NPR news-talk WXXI-AM along with classical-music WXXI-FM. WXXI also operates WRUR-FM for the University of Rochester...
Report: Downloads Jumped 20% in 2022
Triton Digital has released its inaugural U.S. Year-End Podcast Report. The report takes a close look at the at the podcast space in the United States. The analysis includes listening habits and audience demographics. Here are a few highlights from the report…. According to the new Triton report, podcast downloads...
Entries Open for NAB Sustainability Awards
The NAB Show is now accepting entries for the newly-launched Excellence in Sustainability Awards. The award recognizes individuals, companies and products that show outstanding innovation in media and technology in the area of conservation, reusability of natural resources and economic and social development. The Excellence in Sustainability Awards will include...
Layoffs Could Signal Shift for Spotify’s Podcast Ambitions
At a presentation to investors last year, Spotify executives suggested the key to the company’s growth — customers, financial and otherwise — rested on the build-out of its podcast and audiobook products. But a recent announcement by the streaming media company that it would lay off around...
Cipha Sounds Moves to The Block in New York
Luis “Cipha Sounds” Diaz is joining Audacy’s WXBK (94.7 FM, The Block) in New York City, where he will host middays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting Thursday. “I’ve been a Cipha fan for many years, so we’re thrilled to bring him aboard the Block and add him to our weekday programming slate,” said Skip Dillard, the brand manager at WXBK. “His talent, immersion in hip-hop culture and on-air execution will be a welcomed addition to our all-star team.”
WFOM to Air ‘Fair Tax’ Program
Dickey Broadcasting’s WFOM (106.3 FM, Xtra) in Atlanta will host a special “Fair Tax” broadcast with Neal “Talkmaster” Boortz on Thursday, January 26 at 9 a.m. Boortz was one of the original proponents of the Fair Tax in the 1990s and co-authored The Fair Tax Book with former Rep. John Linder.
iHeart Names Pedro Escalera PD of KZEP
IHeartMedia has appointed Pedro Escalera, also known as Pedro Al Aire, to the role of program director at KZEP (104.5 FM) in San Antonio. He will report to Jason McCollim, the senior vice president of programming for iHeartMedia in San Antonio and Austin. “There was no doubt in our minds...
Studstill Media Sells 8 Stations to Shaw Local
Studstill Media, the family-owned company that operates several radio stations under the Mendota Broadcasting and Laco Radio subsidiaries, has agreed to sell eight stations to Illinois-based Shaw Local for over $1.8 million. Bob Heymann of Media Services Group served as the broker for the Studstill family in the transfer of...
WXLC Adds ‘XYZ with Erik Zachary’
Alpha Media’s hot AC station WXLC (102.3 FM) in Chicago is adding XLC with Erik Zachary on weeknights. The addition of WXLC as an affiliate of XLC with Eric Zachary brings the host back to his hometown of Chicago, distributor Skyview Networks said in a statement on Tuesday. “It’s...
Cannon Responds to Being Dropped By Skyview
As we reported yesterday, after much fanfare back in 2019 about the launch of Nick Cannon into radio syndication, Skyview Networks quietly dropped Cannon from its talent roster at the end of 2022. Here’s what Cannon had to say about the situation. Skyview’s explanation for dropping Cannon’s radio show...
Cannon Syndicated Show Ends
Nick Cannon took over mornings at Meruelo Media’s Power 106 in June of 2019. He then partnered with Skyview Networks to launch into syndication in early 2020. A report out Wednesday, confirmed by Skyview, states that the show has come to an end. Radio Insight was the first to...
