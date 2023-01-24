Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU Reveille
Column: Were the expectations in Adam Miller too high?
Following LSU’s win over the Razorbacks in late December, sophomore guard Adam Miller posted a now-infamous tweet telling them to be prepared for their next matchup in Fayetteville, which he implied would be a sure win. Arkansas fans were quick to call him out on it, both after a...
LSU Reveille
Déjà vu: Late rally not enough to end LSU men’s hoops losing streak
Though the season isn’t close to over, it certainly feels that way. Once again LSU didn’t appear competitive in a game it had a realistic chance to do so, facing off against the only SEC team it had previously beaten in Arkansas. And the first half may have been the worst the team has looked at any time this season.
LSU Reveille
Haleigh Bryant continues to be a dominant force for LSU gymnastics
It comes as no surprise to LSU gymnastics fans that Haleigh Bryant is statistically one of the best all-around gymnasts in the country, but her impressive performance last week in the matchup against No. 12 Missouri has solidified her as an all-time LSU great. Against Missouri, Bryant excelled in all...
LSU Reveille
LSU alumna and Louisiana native cast for the newest season of “Swamp People”
Many Louisianians are familiar with the History Channel show “Swamp People.” The reality series is set in Louisiana on the Atchafalaya River and follows alligator hunters around during their hunting season. Many may not know that bow-wielding LSU alumna and Louisiana-native, Anna Ribbeck, is one of the newest...
LSU Reveille
LSU community reacts to student death, rape charges and administration response: 'I'm terrified'
The death of Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old political communication sophomore who was hit by a vehicle on Burbank Drive, has shocked the LSU community. Since her death, two men have been charged with raping Brooks prior to dropping her off near Burbank where she was killed. Kaivon Washington, 18, and...
LSU Reveille
Opinion: The tragic death of Madison Brooks must not go unheard
Your life is not guaranteed. In this modern world, we’ve been blessed with lives that, on average in America, last almost 80 years. Madison Brooks wasn’t so lucky. All deaths are tragic. The depths of pain and grief experienced by each and every death are immeasurable, and each year, unfortunately, some of those deaths are by those taken before their time.
LSU Reveille
Opinion: The rape culture in Tigerland needs to change
Walking into Tigerland for the first time felt like a magical experience. The following few times I went made were much less enchanting. I soon realized how dangerous it was, as many young women at LSU have. I have witnessed numerous women pull guys off of their wasted friends. I...
