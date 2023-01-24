ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Reveille

Column: Were the expectations in Adam Miller too high?

Following LSU’s win over the Razorbacks in late December, sophomore guard Adam Miller posted a now-infamous tweet telling them to be prepared for their next matchup in Fayetteville, which he implied would be a sure win. Arkansas fans were quick to call him out on it, both after a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Déjà vu: Late rally not enough to end LSU men’s hoops losing streak

Though the season isn’t close to over, it certainly feels that way. Once again LSU didn’t appear competitive in a game it had a realistic chance to do so, facing off against the only SEC team it had previously beaten in Arkansas. And the first half may have been the worst the team has looked at any time this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Haleigh Bryant continues to be a dominant force for LSU gymnastics

It comes as no surprise to LSU gymnastics fans that Haleigh Bryant is statistically one of the best all-around gymnasts in the country, but her impressive performance last week in the matchup against No. 12 Missouri has solidified her as an all-time LSU great. Against Missouri, Bryant excelled in all...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Opinion: The tragic death of Madison Brooks must not go unheard

Your life is not guaranteed. In this modern world, we’ve been blessed with lives that, on average in America, last almost 80 years. Madison Brooks wasn’t so lucky. All deaths are tragic. The depths of pain and grief experienced by each and every death are immeasurable, and each year, unfortunately, some of those deaths are by those taken before their time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Opinion: The rape culture in Tigerland needs to change

Walking into Tigerland for the first time felt like a magical experience. The following few times I went made were much less enchanting. I soon realized how dangerous it was, as many young women at LSU have. I have witnessed numerous women pull guys off of their wasted friends. I...
BATON ROUGE, LA

