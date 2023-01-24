Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan Times
Plan for Pawnee byway focuses on raising awareness
The Pawnee Pioneer Trails Scenic and Historic Byway is getting an update to its Corridor Management Plan, and a meeting to discuss progress on the project was held Wednesday in Fort Morgan. Downtown Colorado Inc. (DCI), which is spearheading the update under a contract with Colorado Department of Transportation, facilitated...
Fort Morgan Times
Sheriff Dave Martin named Law Officer of the Year by the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association
It took the shattering of a window in his Denver childhood home for Dave Martin’s parents to decide the city was no longer a place to safely raise children. “One night there was a drive-by shooting at my house,” Martin recalled. “They shot out my sister’s bedroom window and we moved the next day to Fort Morgan, Colorado.”
Fort Morgan Times
Brush resident Bob Whelan to speak about history of Northeastern CO
On Feb. 3, the 7 Brush Museum Sack Lunch Program will welcome Brush resident Bob Whelan who will speak about his program “The History of Northeastern Colorado Since 1859.”. The free event starts at noon at the East Morgan County Library. The focus of the program will be about...
1310kfka.com
2 inmates at Weld Co. Jail face contraband charges
Two inmates at the Weld County Jail are facing additional charges tied to contraband. The cases are separate. The first involves Octavio Ynostrosa. An arrest warrant, obtained by the Greeley Tribune, shows Ynostrosa had two razor blades hidden in his pants. The razors were discovered earlier this month. Ynostrosa has been in custody since April.
Colorado woman sentenced for stealing $35K in unemployment benefits
A Colorado parolee convicted of stealing more than $35,000 in unemployment benefits was sentenced to prison in an Arapahoe County courtroom Wednesday.
Fort Morgan Times
‘This is a great community,’ Centura-St. Elizabeth hospital CEO applauds community; gives positive outlook on future of hospital
Last February, Centura Health signed an asset purchase agreement to gain ownership interest in Colorado Plains Medical Center. A month later, Josh Neff was named CEO of the hospital now rebranded as Centura-St. Elizabeth. At the Fort Morgan Community Hospital Association Annual meeting on Tuesday, Neff spoke to attendees about...
Missing woman last seen in Fort Morgan area found safe
A woman who went missing from the Fort Morgan area on Jan. 7 has been found safe, according to the Fort Morgan Police Department.
Woman injured in shooting at Adams County shopping center
One woman was injured in a shooting at a shopping center in Adams County on Wednesday morning and authorities are currently searching for the suspect.
Northbound Interstate 25 near Longmont in Weld County back open after serious crash
Interstate 25 northbound near Longmont in Weld County is back open after two semi trucks and three cars were involved in a serious crash early Friday afternoon.Emergency officials shut down northbound I-25 just north of Highway 66.A tweet from Mountain View Fire Rescue showed a heavily damaged vehicle on the highway and the northbound lanes blocked by emergency vehicles.Three people were taken to the hospital, one with serious bodily injury.
Fort Morgan Times
Boat ramp at Jackson Lake State Park to open April 1
ORCHARD — Jackson Lake State Park will open its boat ramp on April 1. The fixed starting date is to accommodate staffing needs and weather conditions. Boaters must be properly registered and equipped with mandatory safety equipment, including proof of an inspection for Aquatic Nuisance Species, prior to launching. Boaters are required to clean, drain, and dry their vessel and remove the plug before driving on public roads.
Fort Morgan Times
UNC roundup (Saturday-Sunday): Wrestling dominates, track sets new records
Seven University of Northern Colorado indoor records fell this weekend as the track and field team competed at the Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open, hosted by the University of Idaho. Junior Jesse Hayward finished the 1,000-meter run with a time of 2:30.26 and won the event. Freshman Colton Magnuson finished seventh...
6 arrested after shooting near high school
Six people, including three juveniles, were arrested on reports of a shooting near Greeley West High School Tuesday morning.
Fort Morgan Times
Weldon Valley boys pick up a win
Being a small fish in a large pond is never easy, but even through adversity, Weldon Valley. boys basketball has found a way to win. On Thursday, the Warriors collected their first win of the season when they welcomed Two. Roads Charter School, from Arvada, into their gym. They won...
Fort Morgan Times
Wiggins boys basketball hits a small snag
Wiggins boys basketball overcame early adversity this season to rise above a challenging. schedule and, even though the Tigers hit setbacks every once in a while, they’ve come out on. top more often than not. Last week showed a microcosm of that trend. Over a five-day period, the Tigers...
