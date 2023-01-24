ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Morgan, CO

Fort Morgan Times

Plan for Pawnee byway focuses on raising awareness

The Pawnee Pioneer Trails Scenic and Historic Byway is getting an update to its Corridor Management Plan, and a meeting to discuss progress on the project was held Wednesday in Fort Morgan. Downtown Colorado Inc. (DCI), which is spearheading the update under a contract with Colorado Department of Transportation, facilitated...
FORT MORGAN, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Brush resident Bob Whelan to speak about history of Northeastern CO

On Feb. 3, the 7 Brush Museum Sack Lunch Program will welcome Brush resident Bob Whelan who will speak about his program “The History of Northeastern Colorado Since 1859.”. The free event starts at noon at the East Morgan County Library. The focus of the program will be about...
BRUSH, CO
1310kfka.com

2 inmates at Weld Co. Jail face contraband charges

Two inmates at the Weld County Jail are facing additional charges tied to contraband. The cases are separate. The first involves Octavio Ynostrosa. An arrest warrant, obtained by the Greeley Tribune, shows Ynostrosa had two razor blades hidden in his pants. The razors were discovered earlier this month. Ynostrosa has been in custody since April.
Fort Morgan Times

‘This is a great community,’ Centura-St. Elizabeth hospital CEO applauds community; gives positive outlook on future of hospital

Last February, Centura Health signed an asset purchase agreement to gain ownership interest in Colorado Plains Medical Center. A month later, Josh Neff was named CEO of the hospital now rebranded as Centura-St. Elizabeth. At the Fort Morgan Community Hospital Association Annual meeting on Tuesday, Neff spoke to attendees about...
FORT MORGAN, CO
CBS Denver

Northbound Interstate 25 near Longmont in Weld County back open after serious crash

Interstate 25 northbound near Longmont in Weld County is back open after two semi trucks and three cars were involved in a serious crash early Friday afternoon.Emergency officials shut down northbound I-25 just north of Highway 66.A tweet from Mountain View Fire Rescue showed a heavily damaged vehicle on the highway and the northbound lanes blocked by emergency vehicles.Three people were taken to the hospital, one with serious bodily injury. 
WELD COUNTY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Boat ramp at Jackson Lake State Park to open April 1

ORCHARD — Jackson Lake State Park will open its boat ramp on April 1. The fixed starting date is to accommodate staffing needs and weather conditions. Boaters must be properly registered and equipped with mandatory safety equipment, including proof of an inspection for Aquatic Nuisance Species, prior to launching. Boaters are required to clean, drain, and dry their vessel and remove the plug before driving on public roads.
ORCHARD, CO
Fort Morgan Times

UNC roundup (Saturday-Sunday): Wrestling dominates, track sets new records

Seven University of Northern Colorado indoor records fell this weekend as the track and field team competed at the Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open, hosted by the University of Idaho. Junior Jesse Hayward finished the 1,000-meter run with a time of 2:30.26 and won the event. Freshman Colton Magnuson finished seventh...
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Weldon Valley boys pick up a win

Being a small fish in a large pond is never easy, but even through adversity, Weldon Valley. boys basketball has found a way to win. On Thursday, the Warriors collected their first win of the season when they welcomed Two. Roads Charter School, from Arvada, into their gym. They won...
WELDONA, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Wiggins boys basketball hits a small snag

Wiggins boys basketball overcame early adversity this season to rise above a challenging. schedule and, even though the Tigers hit setbacks every once in a while, they’ve come out on. top more often than not. Last week showed a microcosm of that trend. Over a five-day period, the Tigers...
WIGGINS, CO

