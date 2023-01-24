Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former All Star Designated for AssignmentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
IT’SUGAR announces the expansion of it’s Marketstreet Lynnfield locationJudith MastersLynnfield, MA
Music, Face Painting & More: You're Invited To The First-Ever 'Someone Special Dance'!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
This Duxbury Farm Invites You To An "Animal Kissing Booth" Valentine's Day Celebration!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
The oldest building in the United StatesmaltaDedham, MA
Related
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
theScore
Banchero, Harris lead Magic to 126-120 win over Pacers
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 23 points and Garry Harris made all six of his 3-point shots and added 22 points as the Orlando Magic held off a late rally to beat the Indiana Pacers 126-120 on Wednesday night. Bennedict Mathurin came off the Pacers' bench to...
theScore
Jokic returns with triple-double, Nuggets top Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic said he could still feel a slight difference between the injured left hamstring that sidelined him for two games and his healthy one when he returned to Denver's lineup. Not that it stopped him from notching his 15th triple-double of the season, or...
theScore
Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves looked unfazed by the long-awaited return of one New Orleans' star players or the Pelicans' mounting urgency to win. Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram’s return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday night.
theScore
Doncic leaves matchup vs. Suns with ankle sprain
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic left Thursday's 99-95 victory against the Phoenix Suns after suffering a left ankle sprain. The injury occurred three minutes into the game after the Mavericks star stepped on the foot of Suns wing Mikal Bridges while attempting a move offensively. The X-ray performed on Doncic's...
theScore
Kyle Kuzma has 33 points, Wizards beat Rockets 108-103
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to help the Washington Wizards rally for a 108-103 victory over the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. The Wizards trailed by as many 19 points and were down by 10 to open the fourth quarter...
theScore
Pelicans' Ingram returns in loss to T-Wolves after 2-month absence
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram made his return to the lineup Wednesday night in a 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ingram scored 13 points on 4-for-18 shooting from the field, while chipping in five rebounds, five assists, and a steal in 26 minutes. The former No. 2 overall...
theScore
Young's 33 points, 11 assists lead Hawks past Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Trae Young felt right at home in Oklahoma City against the Thunder. The high-scoring Atlanta Hawks guard grew up in nearby Norman, Oklahoma, and played his one season of college ball at the University of Oklahoma. Thunder fans cheered when Young was introduced with Atlanta's starters, and he gave them a show.
theScore
Report: Doncic day-to-day after spraining ankle vs. Suns
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic sustained a "mild sprain" to his ankle Thursday against the Phoenix Suns and will be listed as day-to-day, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Doncic played roughly three minutes in the 99-95 win before bowing out with the injury. The newly-minted 2023 All-Star starter rolled his...
theScore
Captains LeBron, Giannis highlight 2023 All-Star Game starters
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo were chosen as captains for the All-Star Game after receiving the most votes in their respective conferences, the NBA announced Thursday. The Association also unveiled the rest of the starters for the midseason event:. Eastern Conference. Position Player...
Sixers have mixed feelings on if they view Nets matchup as rivalry
PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets have had some emotionally-charged matchups recently. Mostly due to the Ben Simmons-James Harden trade, but whenever these two teams match up, the NBA world fixates its eyes on the two teams. The Sixers and the Nets feature star power. There’s Kevin Durant,...
Geno Auriemma lashed out on live television about the officiating of women's college basketball's fiercest rivalry
The UConn head coach complained, "This is what you get when you come down here," at halftime of his Huskies' matchup vs the Tennessee Volunteers.
theScore
Miami fires OC Gattis after 1 season
Miami fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after just one season, the program announced Friday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Gattis' removal comes just one year after he took home the Broyles Award as the nation's best assistant coach for his work at Michigan in 2021. The coordinator struggled to get...
theScore
AD coming off bench vs. Spurs after 20-game absence
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will return on Wednesday and come off the bench against the San Antonio Spurs, head coach Darvin Ham said, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Davis' minutes will be managed in order for him to potentially close the game, Ham added. The forward missed 20...
theScore
Curry takes responsibility for ejection: I 'put the team in a tough place'
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry took responsibility for his late-game ejection in Wednesday's 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry was tossed in the fourth quarter for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd after an ill-advised shot by teammate Jordan Poole. The reigning Finals MVP admitted afterward he allowed his emotions to get the best of him.
theScore
Grizzlies' Green plans to make season debut Feb. 1 vs. Blazers
Memphis Grizzlies wing Danny Green plans to make his season debut Feb. 1 against the Portland Trail Blazers, he announced Wednesday on his "Inside The Green Room" podcast. Green hasn't played since he suffered a torn ACL and LCL last May in the second round of the playoffs as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.
theScore
Bucks' Portis out at least 2 weeks with MCL sprain
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis will miss at least two weeks with an MCL sprain in his right knee, the team announced Wednesday. Portis exited Monday's win over the Detroit Pistons early after a Pistons player came down on his leg, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jim Owczarski. The team already ruled Portis out for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets.
theScore
Report: Kings, GM McNair agree to contract extension
The Sacramento Kings agreed to a contract extension with general manager Monte McNair, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Kings hired McNair as their general manager in 2020 after he spent 13 years in the Houston Rockets organization under Daryl Morey. His contract was set to expire at the end of the season.
theScore
Trends to watch: The delicate balance between interior and 3-point defense
Now that it's 2023, we're looking at some stylistic trends that could define the NBA in the calendar year to come. Today: the tricky balance of rim defense and 3-point defense. Previously: The rise of offensive rebounding | The viability of tall ball. There are plenty of reasons why offensive...
Marner scores quickly in OT to lift Maple Leafs over Rangers
TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored 19 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesday night in a matchup of Eastern Conference contenders. Pontus Holmberg scored early and Timothy Liljegren had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (30-11-8). Ilya Samsonov stopped 27 shots and improved to 14-0-1 at home, further cementing his place in Toronto’s crease ahead of Matt Murray. “Dialed,” teammate William Nylander said. “On top of his game.” Filip Chytil scored twice for New York (26-14-8), and Igor Shesterkin made 32 saves.
Comments / 0