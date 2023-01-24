Read full article on original website
Goldman Sachs boss takes 30% pay cut to $25m amid turbulent year
Goldman Sachs has slashed its chief executive’s pay packet by almost 30% after a turbulent year that resulted in one of the largest round of job cuts in the Wall Street lender’s history. The bank revealed on Friday that David Solomon had been paid $25m (£20m) for 2022,...
How to bridge the banking and wealth management gap with modern technology
People across the country are paying closer attention to their finances as predictions for an upcoming recession persist. This economic uncertainty, coupled with lingering financial impacts from the pandemic and rising inflation, have made many uneasy about their financial fitness. In fact, according to a recent intelliflo survey, conducted by...
Bank of America, Citi, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan launch loan platform
Bank of America, Citi, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan have launched a syndicated loan platform solution that captures bank data in real time. The new platform, Versana, aggregates and normalizes data from member banks to create straight-through processing in the $5 trillion syndicated loan market, Versana Chief Executive Cynthia Sachs told Bank Automation News. Nearly five […]
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
IBM hybrid-cloud revenue grows in Q4
IBM’s hybrid-cloud efforts paid off in the fourth quarter of 2022 following a strategic prioritization of cloud and AI strategies in the prior quarter. WHY IT MATTERS: As part of the tech giant’s software portfolio growth, investments throughout 2022 were made in hybrid-cloud and AI capabilities, Chief Executive Arvind Krishna said during Wednesday’s Q4 earnings […]
Inside look: PNC looks to client feedback for innovation, inspiration
Successful innovation in business requires much more than just a good idea. Strategic planning and having the proper teams and technology are also key, but what might be the most important element is listening to what the client wants. Banks need to listen to specific client feedback to determine where to invest time and capital […]
Microsoft Cloud drives tech giant’s revenue
Microsoft posted increased revenue year over year in its fiscal second quarter driven by its commercial business, specifically Microsoft Cloud. WHY IT MATTERS: In the first half of fiscal 2023, more than 70% of revenue came from commercial business, and over 70% of the commercial business derived from Microsoft Cloud, Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood […]
Microsoft resolves networking issues that caused cloud outages
Microsoft Corp. has resolved widespread problems with its online services, including Outlook and Teams, that it attributed to networking issues. Customers reported difficulties across multiple regions starting at 7:05 a.m. in London in accessing Microsoft 365 services, including email and videoconferencing tools, the company said in a statement. SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business and Microsoft […]
Listen: How banks can use ChatGPT to improve financial literacy
Banks are looking to use AI to improve their financial literacy following Microsoft's $10 billion investment in OpenAI and their ChatGPT technology. ChatGPT technology is “a forerunner and a new class of artificial intelligence that's basically composing written dialogues and could lead to endless possibilities for banks,” Joe Robinson, chief executive, and co-founder at customer […]
