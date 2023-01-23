The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of work to do in the 2023 offseason in order to be the competitive squad we all expected them to be last year. Luckily, they have plenty of cap room and nine draft picks with which to add to their team. Currently, they hold their own picks in the first five rounds plus Atlanta’s fifth rounder (thanks to the Bryan Edwards trade) and Dallas’ sixth rounder (thanks to the Johnathan Hankins trade). In addition, the Raiders own New England’s seventh-round pick (acquired in the trade for Jarrett Stidham) and Arizona’s seventh-round selection (Trayvon Mullen trade). One more thing that could put more bullets in the Raiders’ clip, is a potential Derek Carr trade.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO