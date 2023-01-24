ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Connor Clifton Pummels Corey Perry After Perry Elbows Him

Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton absolutely pummeled veteran Tampa Bay Lightning winger Corey Perry in the first period of Tuesday night’s tilt between the Lightning and Bruins in Tampa Bay. After Perry laid a late and dirty elbow on Clifton, the Bruins defenseman rightfully took exception and roughed Perry...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Fight-fest ends as Zuccarello nutmegs Flyers on OT winner

Mats Zuccarello put on a show with a dazzling game-winning goal to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 3-2 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday night in St. Paul. The game-winner was a thing of beauty as Zuccarello slid a puck between Travis Konecky's legs and then flipped the puck by Carter Hart to send the State of Hockey home with a victory to snap a three-game losing streak.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks attempting to package Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier in trade

The NBA trade deadline is just under two weeks away, and the New York Knicks are expected to be major players in the trade market. The Knicks currently sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings at 26-23 but are just three games out of fifth place. With 33 games left and the league's hardest remaining schedule, the Knicks are seeking roster upgrades to bolster their efforts to earn a top-six seed in the East. The six spot is key, of course, because the top six teams in each conference avoid the play-in tournament.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks 'believed to covet' reunion with former player via trade

The New York Knicks may be trying to reverse time a bit at this season’s trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Thursday that the Knicks, who are looking to trade Cam Reddish, are "believed to covet" Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock in a potential Reddish deal. Reddish will become a restricted free agent after the season, and Bullock has a non-guaranteed contract for 2023-24.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Sharks trade Matt Nieto, Ryan Merkley to Avalanche in four-player swap

The San Jose Sharks have traded forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob MacDonald, the two clubs announced Wednesday evening. The deal marks a homecoming of sorts for Nieto, who previously played for the Avalanche between 2017...
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Sends Bulls Guard Coby White To The Celtics

Coby White was on the trade block with the Chicago Bulls last year and going by his own form, and the team's struggle this season, an analyst proposed a theory that would send the guard to the Boston Celtics. The Bulls selected White in the first round of the 2019...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy