El Paso, TX

KVIA

Nolan Richardson Middle School cheer uniforms returned

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We have some good news about those uniforms belonging to the cheer squad at Nolan Richardson middle school. ABC-7 has learned the uniforms have been found and are now safely in the hands of the team. A parent said someone found the uniforms at the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Burges’ James Routledge steps down to take assistant AD job at El Paso ISD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Burges High School head football coach James Routledge has stepped down from his position with the Mustangs, he told KTSM on Wednesday. Routledge is leaving Burges after seven seasons as the head coach to take an assistant athletic director position at El Paso Independent School District. After spending 18 years […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Gas leak at J.M. Hanks High School sends three to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A minor gas leak inside a classroom at J.M. Hanks High School resulted in two students and one teacher being transported to the hospital Thursday, according to the El Paso Fire Department. The three individuals sent to the hospital were checked but in stable condition. Students were evacuated and the The post Gas leak at J.M. Hanks High School sends three to hospital appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Car leads DPS in pursuit in west El Paso near UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — At least three people were detained Thursday morning in west El Paso. The scene was off of Schuster Avenue and Interstate 10, near the University of Texas at El Paso. Our news crew at the scene saw three Department of Public Safety units and...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Firefighter injured and 2 cats rescued in Sunland Park home fire

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A mobile home caught on fire early Friday morning. It happened in the 100 block of Fielder Court. According to the Sunland Park Fire department two cats were rescued from the mobile home and one firefighter was injured. The Sunland Park Fire Department chief...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans prepare to honor Police Chief Allen

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The memory and life of the longstanding police chief, Greg Allen, will be honored starting Thursday evening. Chief Allen was El Paso's longest serving chief as he guided the community for 15 years, including through the August 3rd Walmart Mass Shooting. Tribute on Thursday:
EL PASO, TX
High School Soccer PRO

El Paso, January 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice

EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police detain 4 people in Lower Valley incident at Quality Inn hotel

El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — Police detained at least four people at a crime scene investigation in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Police Department dispatcher. It happened just after 4 a.m. on Friday at The Quality Inn hotel near Bel Air High School on Yarbrough Drive. =
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

SMU offers trio of El Paso high school football stars

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – SMU made it known to the college football world on Wednesday that it plans on staking a claim to some of the best talent in the Borderland. The Mustangs extended scholarship offers to a trio of players – Franklin junior quarterback Shay Smith, Chapin freshman athlete Daveon Singleton and El […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPFD responds to fire in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a condition two fire Wednesday at the 5200 block of Fairbanks. EPPD reported the fire via Twitter Wednesday. The fire was then downgraded to condition one and was contained. No injuries have been reported. No further information has been released.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Two-car crash at Loop 375 North and Montwood

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A two-vehicle crash is blocking traffic at Loop 375 North and Montwood. The crash happened at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. There are reports of a rollover. El Paso firefighters are on the scene. To check the latest traffic conditions,...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Who Are These People And Why Were They Important To El Paso?

There are many buildings around El Paso named after people. You'll probably recognize the names but do you know who they were and why they're honored this way?. Schools are big on using famous names. With all the different school functions and athletic events that happen, most everyone in town is familiar with those names. Whether they're parents or not.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Road closures for El Paso Police Chief Gregory Allen’s services

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Road closures for the funeral arrangements honoring El Paso Police Chief's Gregory K. Allen have been posted by the Texas Department of Transportation. Thursday Paisano eastbound flyover to Loop 375 Border Highway eastbound will be closed between 3:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday. Friday The following closures will be in The post Road closures for El Paso Police Chief Gregory Allen’s services appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

