cbs4local.com
El Paso cheerleading team's competition uniforms found after public's help requested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A very special package to a cheerleading team in El Paso was found. The Nolan Richardson Middle School cheerleading team got word that their uniforms were found. The custom-made uniforms for the squad, that are worth more than $3,000, were found, according to El...
KVIA
Nolan Richardson Middle School cheer uniforms returned
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We have some good news about those uniforms belonging to the cheer squad at Nolan Richardson middle school. ABC-7 has learned the uniforms have been found and are now safely in the hands of the team. A parent said someone found the uniforms at the...
KVIA
Family member speaks out about Basketball Brawl at Pebble Hills High School
EL PASO, Texas– A relative whose family was involved in the brawl at a Pebble Hills Basketball Game is saying her family could be facing a 4-year ban from future games. Video of parents involved in the fight is circulating on social media. It was a home game against...
Burges’ James Routledge steps down to take assistant AD job at El Paso ISD
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Burges High School head football coach James Routledge has stepped down from his position with the Mustangs, he told KTSM on Wednesday. Routledge is leaving Burges after seven seasons as the head coach to take an assistant athletic director position at El Paso Independent School District. After spending 18 years […]
cbs4local.com
Star on the Mountain to be lit in honor of late El Paso police chief Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Star on the Mountain will be lit Thursday and Friday in honor of the late El Paso police chief Greg Allen. The El Paso Chamber made the announcement. Officials with the El Paso Chamber said they are mourning the passing of Allen but...
Gas leak at J.M. Hanks High School sends three to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A minor gas leak inside a classroom at J.M. Hanks High School resulted in two students and one teacher being transported to the hospital Thursday, according to the El Paso Fire Department. The three individuals sent to the hospital were checked but in stable condition. Students were evacuated and the The post Gas leak at J.M. Hanks High School sends three to hospital appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
'There will never be another Greg Allen': City holds tribute for fallen police chief
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A tribute for the late El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen was held Thursday evening. More than 100 people showed up to pay their respects as Allen was lying-in-state at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center. The remembrance ceremony started when Allen's casket was...
cbs4local.com
Car leads DPS in pursuit in west El Paso near UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — At least three people were detained Thursday morning in west El Paso. The scene was off of Schuster Avenue and Interstate 10, near the University of Texas at El Paso. Our news crew at the scene saw three Department of Public Safety units and...
cbs4local.com
Firefighter injured and 2 cats rescued in Sunland Park home fire
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A mobile home caught on fire early Friday morning. It happened in the 100 block of Fielder Court. According to the Sunland Park Fire department two cats were rescued from the mobile home and one firefighter was injured. The Sunland Park Fire Department chief...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans prepare to honor Police Chief Allen
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The memory and life of the longstanding police chief, Greg Allen, will be honored starting Thursday evening. Chief Allen was El Paso's longest serving chief as he guided the community for 15 years, including through the August 3rd Walmart Mass Shooting. Tribute on Thursday:
El Paso, January 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces parents plea for daughter memorial at Veterans Park but advisory board says no
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A family in Las Cruces wanted to build a memorial at Veterans Park to honor their daughter who died there after being hit by a man in a truck that was backing out of a parking lot. The parents told CBS4 they wanted their...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Arts students showcase talents for universities and colleges at Portfolio Day
El PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Art students citywide had a chance to meet with college professionals at this year's Sun City Portfolio Day. The event gives talented students from public, private and charter schools to show off their artwork. Any form of art is welcomed, according to Candice Printz,...
cbs4local.com
Obituary for late El Paso police chief Greg Allen details milestones in his life, career
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The obituary for the late El Paso police chief Gregory Allen was published on Wednesday. The obituary was published by Sunset Funeral Homes. Allen was born on March 3, 1951, and passed away at the age of 71 on January 17, 2023. Allen is...
cbs4local.com
Police detain 4 people in Lower Valley incident at Quality Inn hotel
El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — Police detained at least four people at a crime scene investigation in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Police Department dispatcher. It happened just after 4 a.m. on Friday at The Quality Inn hotel near Bel Air High School on Yarbrough Drive. =
SMU offers trio of El Paso high school football stars
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – SMU made it known to the college football world on Wednesday that it plans on staking a claim to some of the best talent in the Borderland. The Mustangs extended scholarship offers to a trio of players – Franklin junior quarterback Shay Smith, Chapin freshman athlete Daveon Singleton and El […]
EPFD responds to fire in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a condition two fire Wednesday at the 5200 block of Fairbanks. EPPD reported the fire via Twitter Wednesday. The fire was then downgraded to condition one and was contained. No injuries have been reported. No further information has been released.
KVIA
Two-car crash at Loop 375 North and Montwood
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A two-vehicle crash is blocking traffic at Loop 375 North and Montwood. The crash happened at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. There are reports of a rollover. El Paso firefighters are on the scene. To check the latest traffic conditions,...
Who Are These People And Why Were They Important To El Paso?
There are many buildings around El Paso named after people. You'll probably recognize the names but do you know who they were and why they're honored this way?. Schools are big on using famous names. With all the different school functions and athletic events that happen, most everyone in town is familiar with those names. Whether they're parents or not.
Road closures for El Paso Police Chief Gregory Allen’s services
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Road closures for the funeral arrangements honoring El Paso Police Chief's Gregory K. Allen have been posted by the Texas Department of Transportation. Thursday Paisano eastbound flyover to Loop 375 Border Highway eastbound will be closed between 3:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday. Friday The following closures will be in The post Road closures for El Paso Police Chief Gregory Allen’s services appeared first on KVIA.
