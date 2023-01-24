ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Local Celebrates Senior Night With A Win Over JM

By Scott Nolte
 3 days ago

MORRISTOWN,OHIO (WTRF) – Union Local celebrated senior night Monday with a 60-43 win over John Marshall.

The Jets honored their three seniors Reagan Vinskovich, Torre Kildow and Emily Kellaway.

In the game Vinskovich grabbed her one-thousandth career rebound, and finished with 12 in the game and 26 points. She is now the schools all-time leader in scoring and rebounds.

Kildow added 19 in the win as the Jets improved to 19-0 on the season.

Rilee Storm led John Marshall with 18.

