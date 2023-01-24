Union Local Celebrates Senior Night With A Win Over JM
MORRISTOWN,OHIO (WTRF) – Union Local celebrated senior night Monday with a 60-43 win over John Marshall.
The Jets honored their three seniors Reagan Vinskovich, Torre Kildow and Emily Kellaway.
In the game Vinskovich grabbed her one-thousandth career rebound, and finished with 12 in the game and 26 points. She is now the schools all-time leader in scoring and rebounds.
Kildow added 19 in the win as the Jets improved to 19-0 on the season.
Rilee Storm led John Marshall with 18.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 0