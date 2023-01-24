ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Essex County Officials Announce Pedestrian Safety Improvement Plans for Montclair Intersection

MONTCLAIR, NJ - Essex County officials announced Tuesday that a traffic "modernization" project is coming to the Watchung Plaza crossroads in Montclair. They added that it is designed to improve pedestrian safety in the area, complete with traffic signals. According to Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., the upgrades at Watchung Avenue and Park Street will help enhance the flow of automobile traffic through the commercial zone. “Updating our infrastructure and making sure our roads are safe for our pedestrians and motorists has been one of our ongoing priorities,” DiVincenzo said. DiVincenzo also stated that the design asks for the installation of traffic lights and...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Morris Township Colgate builders grilled about 90-units pitched for Morristown

A 90-unit housing development proposed for Cory Road hit some speed bumps before the Morristown planning board on Thursday. “That’s not very neighborhood-y,” board member Andrea Lekberg said, referring to scarce sidewalks that might encourage kids to venture onto a narrow roadway. Other members and neighbors raised concerns...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Last chance to stop secret sweetheart deal for Newark schools chief | Editorial

Sound the alarm: Thursday is the last chance to give Newark families a say in deciding who will run their schools. Parents and community leaders were cut out of a backroom deal to give Newark Superintendent Roger León five more years at an annual salary of about $290,000. It was an outrageous error in judgement to keep these discussions secret, and the school board’s meeting on Thursday is its final shot to make this right.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington resident receives resolution celebrating her 96th birthday

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Geneva McConnell just celebrated her 96th birthday on Jan. 19. Her family threw her a celebration on Sunday, Jan. 22, at which she received visits from the Malcolm X Shabazz High School band, the Irvington Fire Department and Irvington Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley, who presented her with a resolution from the council.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair record shop’s ready to rock (Robin’s Nest)

I'm back exploring our town again, and I hope that you missed me as much as I missed you. There are so many interesting businesses and people to discover and share with you. It's been said that everything old is new again, and Almost Ready Records proves this to be true. Harry Howes opened his store on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, and business has been booming ever since. That date is designated as one of two Record Store Days, the other of which comes on April 15, when customers can find exclusive record label releases and special promotions.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Test scores show challenges for Morris School District; board also facing insurance hikes, new pool for high school

The Morris School District has challenging work ahead to narrow performance gaps between well off white students and the less affluent, minorities and, particularly, pupils who don’t speak English as their primary language. That’s according to test results presented at Monday’s board meeting. Board finance Chairperson Linda...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Designs for First New Townhouse in a Century on Newark’s James Street Earns Praise

A four-story building approved by Newark’s Landmark and Historic Preservation Commission last week could become the first new townhouse built on James Street in a century. The proposed construction at 52 James Street is located in the city’s oldest historic district, which has suffered a rash of demolitions since 1975. The neighborhood became one of the state’s most endangered places, which is ironic, as the resident who founded the commission, Donald Dust, lived at 21 James Street.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Parents voice concerns over Newark superintendent’s contract renewal

The renewal of Newark school superintendent Roger León’s contract has led parents and education advocates to criticize the process for a lack of transparency. The automatic renewal happened in May because of language written into the contract in 2019, and approved at an August board meeting that added two years to Leon’s original 5-year contract. NJ Spotlight News reached out to the school district for comment but hasn’t heard back.
NEWARK, NJ
insidernj.com

Hudson County Pulls Away from Contract with Remington and Vernick

The Hudson County Commissioners on Tuesday night killed a construction oversight contract with Remington and Vernick Engineers to manage a federally funded project on Kennedy Boulevard. R and V originally won the bid, estimated at between $1.2 and $1.5 million. But the commissioners sat on it, and used several meetings...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

All About Cubita Café in Nutley

There’s a Cuban restaurant in Nutley that you need to check out called Cubita Café. Located at 234 Franklin Avenue, Cubita is founded by Chef Gustavo Gutierrez – also known as Hudson Chef. The MG Team recently stopped by for a visit and to snack on some tasty Cuban deliciousness. Read on to learn more about Cubita Café.
NUTLEY, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair High School bowling teams racking up the pins for the 2022-23 winter season

The Montclair High School bowling teams have been tearing up the lanes so far in the 2022-23 season. As of the end of last week, the boys were 9-1 in the Super Essex Conference standings while the girls were 7-3. The boys are in first place in the SEC American Division, while girls are a match behind undefeated Nutley in the SEC, which only has one girls division.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

