I'm back exploring our town again, and I hope that you missed me as much as I missed you. There are so many interesting businesses and people to discover and share with you. It's been said that everything old is new again, and Almost Ready Records proves this to be true. Harry Howes opened his store on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, and business has been booming ever since. That date is designated as one of two Record Store Days, the other of which comes on April 15, when customers can find exclusive record label releases and special promotions.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO