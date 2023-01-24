Read full article on original website
hudsoncountyview.com
Complaint from staunch Bhalla critic over renovations at mayor’s Hoboken home to be reviewed
An ethics complaint from Perry Belfiore, a staunch critic of Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla, over an architect contracted by the city renovating his home will be reviewed, according to the head of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs’ ethics unit. “The Local Finance Board (Board) acknowledges receipt of...
Montclair taxpayers to save $5M on school district’s referendum work
Montclair taxpayers will pay $5 million less than expected for the first phase of the school district's $187.7 million project to repair and upgrade the schools, district officials said Monday. The district projected an annual interest rate of 4.2% for its first bond issue for the project, totaling $70 million....
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council hears more demands for rent control reforms, calls for DeGise to resign
The Jersey City Council heard more demands for rent control reforms, again largely from Portside Towers resident, as well as a few renewed calls for Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise to resign after resolving the case related to her July 19th hit-and-run. “The people of Portside, I would ask that the city...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council approves Solomon proposal to require monthly OT spending reports
The Jersey City Council approved Ward E Councilman James Solomon’s proposal to require overtime spending reports from each department to make for a smoother budgeting process this year. “I made a commitment to work with my colleagues to make sure last year’s budget debacle is never repeated. Increasing council...
Essex County Officials Announce Pedestrian Safety Improvement Plans for Montclair Intersection
MONTCLAIR, NJ - Essex County officials announced Tuesday that a traffic "modernization" project is coming to the Watchung Plaza crossroads in Montclair. They added that it is designed to improve pedestrian safety in the area, complete with traffic signals. According to Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., the upgrades at Watchung Avenue and Park Street will help enhance the flow of automobile traffic through the commercial zone. “Updating our infrastructure and making sure our roads are safe for our pedestrians and motorists has been one of our ongoing priorities,” DiVincenzo said. DiVincenzo also stated that the design asks for the installation of traffic lights and...
morristowngreen.com
Morris Township Colgate builders grilled about 90-units pitched for Morristown
A 90-unit housing development proposed for Cory Road hit some speed bumps before the Morristown planning board on Thursday. “That’s not very neighborhood-y,” board member Andrea Lekberg said, referring to scarce sidewalks that might encourage kids to venture onto a narrow roadway. Other members and neighbors raised concerns...
Massive Jersey City West Side development rejected by planning board
The Jersey City planning board told a developer of the ambitious four-tower, 3,079-unit development proposed for the West Side of Jersey City it can’t move forward because doesn’t have a formal agreement with NJ Transit for the land to extend the Hudson Bergen Light Rail. The planning board...
Newark latest N.J. city to dump state public worker health plan amid huge rate hikes
New Jersey’s largest city is the latest to drop the state health benefits plan for public workers and go with a private insurer as rates are expected to dramatically increase to levels that officials have warned could wreak havoc on local governments and taxpayers. Newark’s plan with its private...
Last chance to stop secret sweetheart deal for Newark schools chief | Editorial
Sound the alarm: Thursday is the last chance to give Newark families a say in deciding who will run their schools. Parents and community leaders were cut out of a backroom deal to give Newark Superintendent Roger León five more years at an annual salary of about $290,000. It was an outrageous error in judgement to keep these discussions secret, and the school board’s meeting on Thursday is its final shot to make this right.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington resident receives resolution celebrating her 96th birthday
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Geneva McConnell just celebrated her 96th birthday on Jan. 19. Her family threw her a celebration on Sunday, Jan. 22, at which she received visits from the Malcolm X Shabazz High School band, the Irvington Fire Department and Irvington Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley, who presented her with a resolution from the council.
Montclair record shop’s ready to rock (Robin’s Nest)
I'm back exploring our town again, and I hope that you missed me as much as I missed you. There are so many interesting businesses and people to discover and share with you. It's been said that everything old is new again, and Almost Ready Records proves this to be true. Harry Howes opened his store on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, and business has been booming ever since. That date is designated as one of two Record Store Days, the other of which comes on April 15, when customers can find exclusive record label releases and special promotions.
City settles dispute over future of Sears, Roebuck and Co. building from 1932
The city of Hackensack has reached a settlement agreement in its dispute with the parent company of Sears concerning redevelopment of the retailer’s historic building on Main Street. Under the settlement with Transformco, which acquired Sears Holdings Corporation in February 2019, any future development of the landmark Sears building...
Newark’s school board made a big mistake. Here’s how to fix it. | Opinion
Revelations that the contract of the Newark superintendent was secretly renewed eight months ago without community input is a case study of how not to engage the community in the effort to improve our schools.
morristowngreen.com
Test scores show challenges for Morris School District; board also facing insurance hikes, new pool for high school
The Morris School District has challenging work ahead to narrow performance gaps between well off white students and the less affluent, minorities and, particularly, pupils who don’t speak English as their primary language. That’s according to test results presented at Monday’s board meeting. Board finance Chairperson Linda...
jerseydigs.com
Designs for First New Townhouse in a Century on Newark’s James Street Earns Praise
A four-story building approved by Newark’s Landmark and Historic Preservation Commission last week could become the first new townhouse built on James Street in a century. The proposed construction at 52 James Street is located in the city’s oldest historic district, which has suffered a rash of demolitions since 1975. The neighborhood became one of the state’s most endangered places, which is ironic, as the resident who founded the commission, Donald Dust, lived at 21 James Street.
Parents voice concerns over Newark superintendent’s contract renewal
The renewal of Newark school superintendent Roger León’s contract has led parents and education advocates to criticize the process for a lack of transparency. The automatic renewal happened in May because of language written into the contract in 2019, and approved at an August board meeting that added two years to Leon’s original 5-year contract. NJ Spotlight News reached out to the school district for comment but hasn’t heard back.
insidernj.com
Hudson County Pulls Away from Contract with Remington and Vernick
The Hudson County Commissioners on Tuesday night killed a construction oversight contract with Remington and Vernick Engineers to manage a federally funded project on Kennedy Boulevard. R and V originally won the bid, estimated at between $1.2 and $1.5 million. But the commissioners sat on it, and used several meetings...
themontclairgirl.com
All About Cubita Café in Nutley
There’s a Cuban restaurant in Nutley that you need to check out called Cubita Café. Located at 234 Franklin Avenue, Cubita is founded by Chef Gustavo Gutierrez – also known as Hudson Chef. The MG Team recently stopped by for a visit and to snack on some tasty Cuban deliciousness. Read on to learn more about Cubita Café.
jerseydigs.com
Award-Winning Cookie Concept Chip City Now Open in Newark, Hoboken Coming Soon
Chip City, an award-winning NYC cookie concept, is now open in Newark, marking the beginning of its expansion into New Jersey. This is the brand’s first New Jersey location, with additional spots in Hoboken and Ridgefield opening in February. The Newark Chip City location is situated at One Gateway...
Montclair High School bowling teams racking up the pins for the 2022-23 winter season
The Montclair High School bowling teams have been tearing up the lanes so far in the 2022-23 season. As of the end of last week, the boys were 9-1 in the Super Essex Conference standings while the girls were 7-3. The boys are in first place in the SEC American Division, while girls are a match behind undefeated Nutley in the SEC, which only has one girls division.
