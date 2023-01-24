VELVA, N.D. (NDHP) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of two drivers who died from injuries suffered in a crash near Velva January 22nd on Highway 52. The Patrol said a 2006 Mazda Tribute driven by 32-year-old Robb Labonte of Minot was traveling southeast bound on Highway 52 and crossed into the opposite lane. A 1997 Buick Le Sabre driven by 41-year-old Christopher Brewer of Velva was traveling northwest bound and was struck by the Mazda head on. Both drivers sustained fatal injuries and were taken by ambulance to Trinity Hospital in Minot, ND. Crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

VELVA, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO