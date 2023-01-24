ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Minot North girls golf team head coach named

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Public Schools hired Michael DeLorme to coach the Sentinels girls golf team, Activities Director Mitch Lunde announced Wednesday. DeLorme played golf at Minot State University and has been a part of the Minot High golf programs for eight years. Girls golf is the first varsity...
Minot State names Ian Shields head football coach

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Less than one week after interviewing candidates, Minot State University tabbed Ian Shields to be the school’s head football coach. Shields will be the 22nd head coach in team history. “Ian was a very impressive candidate on paper, he really impressed the committee in his...
Things to Do in Minot, North Dakota

Places to visit in Minot, ND. There are many great things to do in Minot, North Dakota. You’ll have much to do, from exploring nature to checking out the local art scene. But don’t worry, if you don’t feel like leaving the town, you can explore the surrounding area too.
Drill bit vendor a familiar face at the KMOT Ag Expo

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - One of the exhibitors at this year’s KMOT Ag Expo is no stranger to the show. Rodney Olmsted, who owns Dakota Sales, said he’s been attending the show for more than 30 years and he recognizes others from previous expos. Olmsted said before he...
Member schools vote Minot’s Mitch Lunde and Glenburn’s Larry Derr to NDHSAA Board

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota High School Activities Association will have two fresh faces from the Minot area on its board of directors next school year. Minot Public Schools Activities Director Mitch Lunde and Glenburn Public School Superintendent Larry Derr will represent the Class A West and Class B Northwest regions, respectively.
Wow! Giant grain bins showcased at KMOT Ag Expo

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The KMOT Ag Expo kicked off Wednesday in Minot. It’s a chance to see some big farm equipment. One grain bin on display can hold 6,500 bushels of grain at a time. The idea is that farmers can move products from their combine to...
Minot woman facing DUI refusal charge after child left at Bismarck museum

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Minot woman after they say she left a child at a museum and failed to complete field sobriety tests. Police say witnesses reported 40-year-old Kelly Parker went to the North Dakota Heritage Center and Museum with two children Friday but drove off with only one. They say she later refused a DUI test.
Henry Blakes at the KMOT Ag Expo with Wednesday’s sponsor BASF

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Pests can cause major damage to crops and have a big impact on a farmer’s bottom line. Wednesday’s sponsor at the KMOT Ag Expo is BASF. If you’re unaware of the company, BASF is dedicated to providing you with crop protection products. One...
Two Drivers Killed In Crash Near Velva Identified

VELVA, N.D. (NDHP) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of two drivers who died from injuries suffered in a crash near Velva January 22nd on Highway 52. The Patrol said a 2006 Mazda Tribute driven by 32-year-old Robb Labonte of Minot was traveling southeast bound on Highway 52 and crossed into the opposite lane. A 1997 Buick Le Sabre driven by 41-year-old Christopher Brewer of Velva was traveling northwest bound and was struck by the Mazda head on. Both drivers sustained fatal injuries and were taken by ambulance to Trinity Hospital in Minot, ND. Crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
John Ratzenberger to appear at 2023 iMagicon

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Actor John Ratzenberger will be coming to the Magic City in April for this year’s iMagicon. Ratzenberger is perhaps best known for playing the know-it-all mail carrier Cliff Clavin on the sitcom “Cheers.”. While younger generations may not know his face, they’ll recognize...
