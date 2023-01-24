Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Minot North girls golf team head coach named
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Public Schools hired Michael DeLorme to coach the Sentinels girls golf team, Activities Director Mitch Lunde announced Wednesday. DeLorme played golf at Minot State University and has been a part of the Minot High golf programs for eight years. Girls golf is the first varsity...
KFYR-TV
Minot State names Ian Shields head football coach
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Less than one week after interviewing candidates, Minot State University tabbed Ian Shields to be the school’s head football coach. Shields will be the 22nd head coach in team history. “Ian was a very impressive candidate on paper, he really impressed the committee in his...
KFYR-TV
Victim in Hwy 52 crash remembered as National Guard airman, local teacher and coach
FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) – One of the victims in Sunday's fatal head-on crash on Highway 52 has been identified as a 17-year veteran with the North Dakota National Guard, as well as a teacher and coach in Minot. The guard identified Christopher Brewer, of Velva, as a second...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Minot, North Dakota
Places to visit in Minot, ND. There are many great things to do in Minot, North Dakota. You’ll have much to do, from exploring nature to checking out the local art scene. But don’t worry, if you don’t feel like leaving the town, you can explore the surrounding area too.
KFYR-TV
Minot State nursing students promote routine screenings, immunizations at KMOT Ag Expo
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A group of nursing students at Minot State University did their part to spread the word about rural healthcare at the KMOT Ag Expo Thursday. The nursing students discussed the importance of regular health screenings, as well as making sure certain immunizations are up to date.
Basketball: Minot travels down to Bismarck for a Demons doubleheader, Mandan hosts Legacy
Minot traveled to the Capital City on Tuesday night for a doubleheader, with the Demons eager to pull off an upset or two in their home gym. WDA Basketball Scores: Boys: Bismarck Demons 82 #3 Minot Magicians 86 Final Girls: Bismarck Demons 69 #4 Minot Majettes 85 Final Boys: #2 Mandan Braves 82 Legacy Sabers […]
KFYR-TV
Drill bit vendor a familiar face at the KMOT Ag Expo
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - One of the exhibitors at this year’s KMOT Ag Expo is no stranger to the show. Rodney Olmsted, who owns Dakota Sales, said he’s been attending the show for more than 30 years and he recognizes others from previous expos. Olmsted said before he...
KFYR-TV
Member schools vote Minot’s Mitch Lunde and Glenburn’s Larry Derr to NDHSAA Board
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota High School Activities Association will have two fresh faces from the Minot area on its board of directors next school year. Minot Public Schools Activities Director Mitch Lunde and Glenburn Public School Superintendent Larry Derr will represent the Class A West and Class B Northwest regions, respectively.
KFYR-TV
Wow! Giant grain bins showcased at KMOT Ag Expo
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The KMOT Ag Expo kicked off Wednesday in Minot. It’s a chance to see some big farm equipment. One grain bin on display can hold 6,500 bushels of grain at a time. The idea is that farmers can move products from their combine to...
KFYR-TV
Minot woman facing DUI refusal charge after child left at Bismarck museum
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Minot woman after they say she left a child at a museum and failed to complete field sobriety tests. Police say witnesses reported 40-year-old Kelly Parker went to the North Dakota Heritage Center and Museum with two children Friday but drove off with only one. They say she later refused a DUI test.
Broadway and Burdick in Minot will be an all-way stop for now
The City of Minot is urging people to avoid the intersection for the time being. The city is asking that people be patient during this time.
‘Business After Hours’ brings Minot businesses together
Each month, a different member of the Minot Area Chamber opens its doors to fellow members for a night of fun and opportunity.
KFYR-TV
KMOT Ag Expo vendors set up for one of the largest farm shows in the country
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – We’re less than a day away from the KMOT Ag Expo, and vendors and exhibitors are putting the finishing touches on their booths. Your News Leader got a peek at what’s to come at this year’s show. North Dakota’s State Fair Center...
KFYR-TV
Henry Blakes at the KMOT Ag Expo with Wednesday’s sponsor BASF
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Pests can cause major damage to crops and have a big impact on a farmer’s bottom line. Wednesday’s sponsor at the KMOT Ag Expo is BASF. If you’re unaware of the company, BASF is dedicated to providing you with crop protection products. One...
KFYR-TV
Living Ag Classroom educates farmers, ranchers of tomorrow at KMOT Ag Expo
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Fourth graders visiting the KMOT Ag Expo this week got a crash course in where food from the grocery store comes from. For nearly three decades, students from across the region have come to the KMOT Ag Expo to learn about all things agriculture. Your News...
Minot man arrested for indecent exposure and failure to update address
Taskey had registered a new address on Monday, but began his stay at the address over the weekend, two nights before registering with the police.
newsdakota.com
Two Drivers Killed In Crash Near Velva Identified
VELVA, N.D. (NDHP) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of two drivers who died from injuries suffered in a crash near Velva January 22nd on Highway 52. The Patrol said a 2006 Mazda Tribute driven by 32-year-old Robb Labonte of Minot was traveling southeast bound on Highway 52 and crossed into the opposite lane. A 1997 Buick Le Sabre driven by 41-year-old Christopher Brewer of Velva was traveling northwest bound and was struck by the Mazda head on. Both drivers sustained fatal injuries and were taken by ambulance to Trinity Hospital in Minot, ND. Crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
KFYR-TV
State legislators looking at bill requiring rural school districts to share superintendents; cap salaries
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - There has been a lot of discussion about education during the legislative assembly. One bill looks to change the look of leadership for small school districts. School superintendents have the biggest responsibilities when it comes to their district. While they answer to the school board, superintendents...
KFYR-TV
John Ratzenberger to appear at 2023 iMagicon
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Actor John Ratzenberger will be coming to the Magic City in April for this year’s iMagicon. Ratzenberger is perhaps best known for playing the know-it-all mail carrier Cliff Clavin on the sitcom “Cheers.”. While younger generations may not know his face, they’ll recognize...
Two drivers killed in McHenry County crash
UPDATE- JANUARY 12, 8:38 A.M. The NDHP has released the names of the individuals killed in Sunday’s crash. In the police report, the NDHP identified the driver of the Mazda as 32-year-old Minot man Robb Labonte, and the driver of the Buick at 41-year-old Velva man Christopher Brewer. ORIGINAL STORY — POSTED JANUARY 22, 7:57 […]
