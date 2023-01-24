Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Overland ParkTed RiversOverland Park, KS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
Related
Popculture
Alex Rodriguez Receives Disappointing News Again After New Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot
Alex Rodriguez just learned the news about his status on making the Baseball Hall of Fame. The ballots for the Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2023 were counted, and Rodriguez did not have enough votes to be inducted. The former Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees star received 35.7% of the vote on the ballots cast by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. He needed at least 75% of the vote, and only one person reached that threshold — Scott Rolen. Last year, Rodriguez received 34.3% of the vote.
Kansas City Royals add infield depth at interesting time
The Kansas City Royals have made a pair of deals over the past week, but that has not stopped more rumors from circulating. That is especially the case with the rumors that the White Sox are interested in Nicky Lopez. The Royals have denied interest in trading their utility infielder....
How did Manny Ramirez, other ex-Red Sox fare in latest Baseball Hall of Fame voting?
Manny Ramirez only has three more years of eligibility on the BBWAA ballot. David Ortiz won’t have any familiar company near his plaque in Cooperstown. At least not this year. The Baseball Hall of Fame revealed the latest BBWAA balloting Tuesday, with Scott Rolen the lone player elected among...
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
The Boston Red Sox certainly don't sound like they're done making moves. Boston finally added a new middle infielder Tuesday afternoon as it dealt left-handed reliever, Josh Taylor, to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and a player to be named later. With Taylor on the...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Legendary MLB Star Dies
Over the past few years, we have had more than our fair share of deaths of former Major League Baseball stars. From Hall of Famers to World Series Champions. From All-Stars to players that just impacted their team in a variety of ways, it is always tragic to hear of the passing of a player that meant so much to the team they were on.
MLB
Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot
Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
White Sox Interested in Trading for Second Baseman from Division Rival
The Chicago White Sox have expressed interest in trading for Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. The Royals view Lopez as important infield depth, however, and are not itching to trade him.
Unlikely Kansas City Chiefs star speaks out
Even though Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is just a rookie who was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, he’s been undoubtedly one of the team’s most important players this year, leading the team in rushing this season. And after a dominant regular season, he’s looking forward to this Read more... The post Unlikely Kansas City Chiefs star speaks out appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLB
Shim realizes first part of dream as prospect signs with Bucs
PITTSBURGH -- Snow intermittently descended upon PNC Park as Jun-Seok Shim, the headliner of the Pirates’ international class, nestled into a seat inside the stadium’s press conference room. His family occupied the front row. Every camera pointed in his direction. It was a day that the 18-year-old right-hander from South Korea had long awaited.
MLB
The best baseball players born on January 26
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 26. 1) Johnny Frederick (1902) Frederick was the National League’s best rookie in 1929, long before there...
MLB
Marlins invite top prospects Perez, Berry, Fulton to camp
The Miami Marlins on Wednesday announced the club has extended Major League Spring Training invitations to the following 27 players:. Left-handed pitchers (6): Enmanuel De Jesus *, Dax Fulton, Robert Garcia, Devin Smeltzer *, Will Stewart *, and Jefry Yan *. Right-handed pitchers (6): Dylan Bice *, Enrique Burgos *,...
Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman heading to WBC
One had to imagine that, if Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman was going to suit up for the World Baseball Classic, it would have been for the Cuban National Team. That is not the case. Instead, Chapman announced that he will be part of Great Britian’s entry, being named to their preliminary 50 man roster for the tournament. As Chapman’s ancestors are from Jamaica, which had been a British colony at the time, he is eligible to play for the team.
MLB
Here are the Top 100 prospects for each team
The "ink" on our brand new Top 100 Prospects list list has barely dried. It’s topped by a new No. 1 in Gunnar Henderson of the Orioles and 29 teams have at least one representative. It’s a hitter-heavy list, as much as there were a year ago, with 71...
MLB
Diving into Cubs' international prospect signings
CHICAGO -- The Cubs' farm system has undergone a major upgrade in collective talent over the past couple of seasons. There were the blockbuster trades that shipped core players for prospects, plus the pool of additions through the MLB Draft. Those are the moves that tend to grab the headlines,...
MLB
Cardinals boast 5 on Top 100 prospects list
This story was excerpted from John Denton’s Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. While recently discussing his franchise’s acquisition of catcher Willson Contreras via free agency, Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said the biggest relief of all was that the organization didn’t have to unload any of the marquee young players in the farm system to better the Major League roster.
MLB
7 Dodgers prospects land on Pipeline's newest Top 100 list
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers have had more regular-season success in the past decade than any other team in MLB. Over the past two seasons alone, Los Angeles has won 217 regular-season games. Of course, the Dodgers now need to find a way to be successful in the postseason, an...
MLB
O's atop rankings with No. 1 prospect, 8 in Top 100
Over the past two years, Gunnar Henderson quickly climbed each full-season level of the Orioles’ Minor League system. That culminated with the 2019 second-round Draft pick getting his first taste of the Majors during an impressive 34-game stint with the Orioles at the end of the ’22 season.
MLB
Every team's projected top player for '23
Every team has a star worth watching this year. But who will those top players be? Let's take a look at the Steamer projections on FanGraphs to find each team's No. 1 player for the upcoming season. Here's the top projected player for all 30 teams in 2023 by Wins...
Comments / 0