NBA
Lakers’ Anthony Davis eases injury concerns in win over Spurs
LOS ANGELES — Just before heaving a half-court shot, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis rolled his right ankle. After falling to the ground, Davis then clutched his right leg. After a collective groan permeated the arena, Davis stood up. Lakers fans then exhaled. “I almost fainted,” Lakers coach...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Magic
With the seven-game skid now behind them, the Indiana Pacers can build on some positive momentum when they take on the Orlando Magic Wednesday at Amway Center. Two of the top rookies from the 2022 NBA Draft will square off, as the Magic’s Paolo Banchero is poised to play against the Pacers after missing the previous two meetings due to injury.
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Pelicans
The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-25) are back in action on Wednesday night as the take on the New Orleans Pelicans (26-22) at Smoothie King Center. Minnesota fell to the Houston Rockets on Monday night, 119-114. Anthony Edwards was the team’s leading scorer with 31 points, and D’Angelo Russell had a season-high tying 30 points in the game.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
NBA
2023 NBA All-Star starters announced
LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record. And now, he has caught Abdul-Jabbar on another page of the All-Star record book. James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history. James — the leading overall vote-getter — will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will captain the other side.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 116, Bulls 110
Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Things didn't look good for the Pacers in the first half on Tuesday night against Chicago, as the Blue & Gold seemed on their way to an eighth straight loss. But Indiana mounted a furious rally in the second half....
NBA
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram rusty in return from 29-game absence
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram dribbled with his back to the basket near the baseline, then suddenly rose from the court in a spinning motion as he let fly a turnaround fade. Twice, Ingram made shots like that in what was his first game in two months. In...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Jan. 24
There will be seven games played across the NBA on Tuesday, one of which features the Lakers taking on the Clippers. The Lakers made a move Monday to bolster their chances of making a playoff run, acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards. There will also be some teams playing the second game of a back-to-back set, including the Bulls, Celtics and Hornets. Let’s dig into the matchups and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Anthony Davis returns from 20-game absence, Hachimura makes Lakers' debut
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to get key pieces of their lineup back as he makes his push toward becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Anthony Davis scored 21 points in his return from a right foot injury and Rui...
NBA
Hornets Fall Behind Big Early To Phoenix In Road-Trip-Closing Loss
Charlotte Trims 30-PT Deficit to Eight, Can’t Match Suns’ Season-High-Tying 22 3-Pointers. Outside of a late surge in the second quarter, the Charlotte Hornets were simply just overmatched in the finale of their four-game road trip on Tuesday night, falling to the Phoenix Suns, 128-97. Terry Rozier led...
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 26
That Wednesday card was something else. We had 10 games in action, which was a wild slate to watch. The DFS picks had some mixed results, but we’re happy with the outcome. That’s leaving us with just six games on this card, so we don’t have as many recommendations as yesterday. With that in mind, let’s get started!
