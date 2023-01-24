There will be seven games played across the NBA on Tuesday, one of which features the Lakers taking on the Clippers. The Lakers made a move Monday to bolster their chances of making a playoff run, acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards. There will also be some teams playing the second game of a back-to-back set, including the Bulls, Celtics and Hornets. Let’s dig into the matchups and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

