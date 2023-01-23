A basketball player at the University of Alabama sobbed as he was marched off campus by police after he was accused of shooting and killing a 23-year-old woman.Darius Miles, 21, mouthed “I love you” to someone as he was led into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Sunday night after his arrest, according to AL.com.Mr Miles has been charged with murder. It had just been announced a day before that Mr Miles would sit out the rest of the college basketball season due to an ankle injury. After his arrest, he was no longer on the team.“The University of Alabama’s utmost...

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 11 DAYS AGO