ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Sobbing University of Alabama basketball star mouths ‘I love you’ as he is charged with shooting murder of woman

A basketball player at the University of Alabama sobbed as he was marched off campus by police after he was accused of shooting and killing a 23-year-old woman.Darius Miles, 21, mouthed “I love you” to someone as he was led into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Sunday night after his arrest, according to AL.com.Mr Miles has been charged with murder. It had just been announced a day before that Mr Miles would sit out the rest of the college basketball season due to an ankle injury. After his arrest, he was no longer on the team.“The University of Alabama’s utmost...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bossip

Lord, Have Mercy: Black 13-Year-Old Karon Blake Gunned Down By Neighbor Claiming He ‘Tampered’ With Cars

It’s sick and sad the things people are willing to take a life over. Thirteen-year-old Karon Blake was described by his Brookland Middle School Principal Kerry Richardson as a, “quiet and inquisitive scholar who loved fashion and football” according to NBC Washington. Karon was killed early yesterday morning by a yet-to-be named man in the Brookland neighborhood of Washington D.C. who claims he saw the boy “tampering with a car.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Black Enterprise

‘It Wasn’t Me’: Black Woman Arrested for Shoplifting in Texas But Had Never Been to State

A Philadelphia woman was arrested and detained for shoplifting in Texas. The only problem was, she had never been to Texas. In a case of mistaken identity, Julie Hudson spent a week behind bars after she walked into a police station asking for assistance on Jan. 5. Applying for jobs, Hudson noticed background checks from potential employers were claiming she had a criminal record. Shortly after, she was arrested.
WEBSTER, TX
The Independent

Woman killed because she refused to flirt with University of Alabama basketball star, victim’s mother claims

A woman was allegedly killed because she refused to flirt with a University of Alabama basketball star, the victim’s mother has claimed. Darius Miles, 21, has been removed from the team and charged with murder following the death of Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old mother. Michael Lynn Davis, 20, has also been charged with murder after the shooting that took place close to the university campus early on Sunday, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Mr Miles was the only individual involved in the shooting with connections to the University of Alabama, the authorities noted. The athletics department...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Tate Reportedly Texted ‘I Love Raping You’ to Alleged Victim

In an avalanche of messages and voice notes sent in the aftermath of an alleged sexual assault, misogynist influencer Andrew Tate appeared to repeatedly admit to what he’d done, at one point texting his victim, “I love raping you,” according to Vice. In a voice note published by the outlet, a man it identified as Tate asked, “Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it. I fucking loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that?” The woman, identified only as Amelia, approached police in...
Anthony James

Michigan Teenager Shocked to Learn Her Mother Was Her Cyberbully

For the past year, a Michigan teenager was the victim of a horrendous cyberbullying campaign that was fueled by hateful messages. Nothing could have prepared her though for what she would eventually learn when the investigation reached a stunning conclusion. Imagine the shock she must have felt to discover that the one harassing her was her own birth mother.
MICHIGAN STATE
People

Girl, 1, and Boy 9, Are Fatally Shot in Hostage Situation, Allegedly at Hands of Mother's 'Friend'

Marquez Griffin, 25, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault Two children were killed after an apparent hostage situation at an apartment complex in Mississippi turned deadly on Monday, authorities said. Marquez Griffin, 25, was arrested after a police standoff in Jonestown, during which he allegedly shot two children dead, identified as a 1-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy, and held a third child at gunpoint, according to a press release from the Coahoma County Sheriff's Office.  An off-duty sheriff's deputy who lives in the area responded to...
JONESTOWN, MS
musictimes.com

Takeoff Murder: Shocking Argument That Led to Shooting Finally Revealed

The argument that caused Takeoff's murder has been finally determined months after the rapper's death. During his recent guest appearance on "Ugly Money Podcast," Comedian Shawty Shawty disclosed that the shooting incident that killed Takeoff started following an argument over loaded dice. His statement resonated with what the police findings revealed, saying that the deadly incident happened after a "lucrative" dice game outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

Young Soldier Killed at Alabama Military Base After Altercation with Fellow Soldier, Investigation Launched

A 21-year-old soldier from New York has died after being involved in a fight with another soldier earlier this week at a military base in Alabama. According to the WDHN, Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu passed away after having an “altercation” with another soldier on a military base in Alabama. The “promising young soldier” was stationed at Fort Rucker while he was there for a training course. The Bronx native was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade and was being trained as an Army Air Traffic Control Operator. He died after succumbing to the injuries he suffered during the fight on Jan. 10.
FORT RUCKER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy