Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy ZooSilver Spring, MD
Democrats Trying To Add New StateNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Sobbing University of Alabama basketball star mouths ‘I love you’ as he is charged with shooting murder of woman
A basketball player at the University of Alabama sobbed as he was marched off campus by police after he was accused of shooting and killing a 23-year-old woman.Darius Miles, 21, mouthed “I love you” to someone as he was led into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Sunday night after his arrest, according to AL.com.Mr Miles has been charged with murder. It had just been announced a day before that Mr Miles would sit out the rest of the college basketball season due to an ankle injury. After his arrest, he was no longer on the team.“The University of Alabama’s utmost...
Idaho murders: Roommate revelation 'changes a lot' in murder case, Nancy Grace says
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace said the surviving roommate's eyewitness account from the night of the murders will "move any jury."
Lord, Have Mercy: Black 13-Year-Old Karon Blake Gunned Down By Neighbor Claiming He ‘Tampered’ With Cars
It’s sick and sad the things people are willing to take a life over. Thirteen-year-old Karon Blake was described by his Brookland Middle School Principal Kerry Richardson as a, “quiet and inquisitive scholar who loved fashion and football” according to NBC Washington. Karon was killed early yesterday morning by a yet-to-be named man in the Brookland neighborhood of Washington D.C. who claims he saw the boy “tampering with a car.”
The Virginia 6-year-old accused of shooting his teacher will likely receive rehabilitation instead of jail time, legal expert says
Law enforcement said the 6-year-old's parents may be charged with a crime if investigators discover evidence of negligence or child endangerment.
Father of slain pageant queen, JonBenét Ramsey, asks Polis for face-to-face meeting
John Ramsey, the father of slain pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey, recently wrote a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis, pleading for a face-to face meeting to discuss his daughter's 26-year-old unsolved murder. JonBenét's brutal and mysterious death rocked the nation in December 1996, when the 5-year-old was found beaten,...
Video Shows Alleged Marine Beaten By Black Woman He Attacked In Hotel
An alleged member of the U.S. Marines reportedly named Jason Frink was identified as the man on video attacking women in a San Diego hotel. He quickly became a victim of his own circumstances. The post Video Shows Alleged Marine Beaten By Black Woman He Attacked In Hotel appeared first on NewsOne.
‘It Wasn’t Me’: Black Woman Arrested for Shoplifting in Texas But Had Never Been to State
A Philadelphia woman was arrested and detained for shoplifting in Texas. The only problem was, she had never been to Texas. In a case of mistaken identity, Julie Hudson spent a week behind bars after she walked into a police station asking for assistance on Jan. 5. Applying for jobs, Hudson noticed background checks from potential employers were claiming she had a criminal record. Shortly after, she was arrested.
Boy, 13, shot dead by homeowner in Washington DC after he was 'seen breaking into a car'
Karon Blake, 13, of Washington DC, was fatally shot by an unidentified homeowner on January 7. The man claimed he heard noises outside his home when he allegedly confronted Blake.
Woman killed because she refused to flirt with University of Alabama basketball star, victim’s mother claims
A woman was allegedly killed because she refused to flirt with a University of Alabama basketball star, the victim’s mother has claimed. Darius Miles, 21, has been removed from the team and charged with murder following the death of Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old mother. Michael Lynn Davis, 20, has also been charged with murder after the shooting that took place close to the university campus early on Sunday, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Mr Miles was the only individual involved in the shooting with connections to the University of Alabama, the authorities noted. The athletics department...
Darius Miles, 21, says he is 'innocent' in fatal shooting of mom, 23, killed in 'random attack'
Janae Harris, 23, had been visiting her boyfriend and cousin at the University of Alabama when the group became involved in a 'minor altercation' on Sunday.
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Andrew Tate Reportedly Texted ‘I Love Raping You’ to Alleged Victim
In an avalanche of messages and voice notes sent in the aftermath of an alleged sexual assault, misogynist influencer Andrew Tate appeared to repeatedly admit to what he’d done, at one point texting his victim, “I love raping you,” according to Vice. In a voice note published by the outlet, a man it identified as Tate asked, “Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it. I fucking loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that?” The woman, identified only as Amelia, approached police in...
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to help
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) Metro Nashville Police officers have arrested and charged a 16-year-old with criminal homicide in a deadly, New Year's Eve shooting. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Charles Court in Nashville.
Michigan Teenager Shocked to Learn Her Mother Was Her Cyberbully
For the past year, a Michigan teenager was the victim of a horrendous cyberbullying campaign that was fueled by hateful messages. Nothing could have prepared her though for what she would eventually learn when the investigation reached a stunning conclusion. Imagine the shock she must have felt to discover that the one harassing her was her own birth mother.
Girl, 1, and Boy 9, Are Fatally Shot in Hostage Situation, Allegedly at Hands of Mother's 'Friend'
Marquez Griffin, 25, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault Two children were killed after an apparent hostage situation at an apartment complex in Mississippi turned deadly on Monday, authorities said. Marquez Griffin, 25, was arrested after a police standoff in Jonestown, during which he allegedly shot two children dead, identified as a 1-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy, and held a third child at gunpoint, according to a press release from the Coahoma County Sheriff's Office. An off-duty sheriff's deputy who lives in the area responded to...
#JameaJonaeHarris: Alabama Athlete Darius Miles Arrested For Shooting Death Of Woman Who ‘Didn’t Want To Talk’
A senseless and devastating killing occurred over the weekend in Tuscaloosa, Alabama where a 23-year-old woman was fatally shot resulting in two men being charged with capital murder. To make matters worse, the victim’s mom believes her daughter was shot for declining romantic advances. According to WBRC 6, Darius...
musictimes.com
Takeoff Murder: Shocking Argument That Led to Shooting Finally Revealed
The argument that caused Takeoff's murder has been finally determined months after the rapper's death. During his recent guest appearance on "Ugly Money Podcast," Comedian Shawty Shawty disclosed that the shooting incident that killed Takeoff started following an argument over loaded dice. His statement resonated with what the police findings revealed, saying that the deadly incident happened after a "lucrative" dice game outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston.
Young Soldier Killed at Alabama Military Base After Altercation with Fellow Soldier, Investigation Launched
A 21-year-old soldier from New York has died after being involved in a fight with another soldier earlier this week at a military base in Alabama. According to the WDHN, Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu passed away after having an “altercation” with another soldier on a military base in Alabama. The “promising young soldier” was stationed at Fort Rucker while he was there for a training course. The Bronx native was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade and was being trained as an Army Air Traffic Control Operator. He died after succumbing to the injuries he suffered during the fight on Jan. 10.
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And Brandon
“To know that whoever the perpetrators are, are still walking around doing whatever and we have no idea who they could be or who they are,” a family member told WWLTV. “So, for us to just come out and talk openly about it, it’s frightening.”
Super Bowl champ's brother found guilty in murders of 2 women
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antwaan Randle El's brother, Marcus, a former Wisconsin Badger, has been found guilty of murdering two women nearly three years ago.
