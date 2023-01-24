Read full article on original website
Penn State Daily Headlines: Friday, January 27
Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
'We got a superstar coach and a superstar wrestler out of it': Ruth Bros a winning combo for Illini wrestling
Ed Ruth left as strong of a legacy as you can ask for at Penn State: 136-3 overall record, four-time All-American, four-time Big Ten Champion, Penn State’s first three-time national champion. Few have achieved close to what he had achieved. However, as Ed was collecting takedowns, somewhere nearby his...
Rutgers gets commitment from 6-3 WR transfer Naseim Brantley
Rutgers landed the big-bodied receiver in the transfer portal it sought in former New Jersey prep standout Naseim Brantley. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Brantley led Western Illinois in receiving last season and is committed to the Scarlet Knights and will be enrolled in classes Thursday, according to sources. Brantley, who graduated...
Former Penn State LB Jamari Buddin picks transfer destination
Former Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin is exiting the NCAA Transfer Portal and heading to the southwest, he announced on social media Wednesday. Buddin announced he’ll play at New Mexico State in 2023 after spending the first two years of his college career in State College with the Nittany Lions.
Rutgers commit Gavin Griffiths talks Rutgers and life after committing
Gavin Griffiths, Rutgers highest rated prospect in the class of 2023 has been very impressed with Rutgers play this season. Rutgers is now 14-6 and 6-3 in the Big-10 play this season. The teams play this year has been something Griffiths has paid attention to as he has watched multiple games this season.
Game Evaluation: Simeon Wilcher's Big Finish
With two of the top teams in New Jersey facing off, it was UNC signee Simeon Wilcher who led his Roselle Catholic team to a 68-60 victory over a one-loss Don Bosco Prep.
Rutgers football recruits react to Tuesday visit
The Rutgers Football program welcomed a contingent of visitors to campus on Tuesday. It was an opportunity for prospects to get back on campus, meet with the staff, check out the facilities and more. The visit finished off with a trip to the Rutgers vs Penn State basketball game where the Scarlet Knights pulled out a 20-point win.
Rutgers women’s basketball coach ready for showdown against former team
Rutgers women’s basketball head coach Coquese Washington has fond memories of the 12 years she spent at the helm of the Penn State program. It was where she earned Big Ten Coach of the Year honors three times, leading Penn State to a trio of conference championships and four NCAA tournament appearances. It was where her daughter was born and her children grew up — a place where she formed lifelong relationships.
Four-star junior Elijah Moore set to announce Saturday on 247Sports
Cardinal Hayes High School and New York Wiz Kids' guard Elijah Moore, a four-star prospect in the national class of 2024, is set to announce his commitment this coming Saturday, live at noon ET on the 247Sports Channel. Moore, who is one of the premier three-point shooters in the national...
Class of 2026: Freshmen to watch in the state of Texas
Every year in January for a little over a decade, I have posted a way-too-early list of freshmen to watch in the state of Texas. When I first started, it was a bit of a crapshoot as hardly any freshmen played on varsity and there was not club 7-on-7 ball or anything. But now, there are already quite a few prospects from the class of 2026 in the Lone Star State with early offers.
Statewide girls basketball group and conference rankings for Jan. 26
Here are the latest statewide girls basketball group and conference rankings in New Jersey, through games played on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
If I convert my 401(k) to a Roth, is it taxed by N.J.?
Q. I am 70 years old and am considering converting a portion of my 401(k) to a Roth 401(k). Does the Roth conversion count as retirement income for the New Jersey retirement income exclusion?. — Trying to save. A. The instructions for the NJ-1040 form give you everything you need...
Medical Experts from RWJBarnabas Health Discuss Causes of Sudden Cardiac Arrest
NEW JERSEY – Over the past few weeks, the news has been flooded with details and updates about Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who, during a Jan. 2 game, collapsed on the field and went into sudden cardiac arrest. Cardiac arrest is the sudden, unexpected loss of heart function, breathing, and consciousness; it can be caused by a heart attack but not all sudden cardiac arrest are caused by heart attacks. According to medical experts from RWJBarnabas Health, when someone goes into sudden cardiac arrest, their heart stops pumping blood and the lack of blood flow to the brain and other organs can cause one to...
Named The Best Gyros In New Jersey
We’re always looking for the best food in Jersey so we need to cover all the bases. We’ve told you where to get the best of everything from pizza to Chinese food but it dawned on me that we are missing the gyros!. A really good gyro really...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 12-18, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Dec. 12-18, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
N.J. weather: When will the snow start? Latest winter storm forecast, timing, rain and snow totals, wind alerts
UPDATE: ‘Potent’ storm to hit state with snow, 50 mph gusts, drenching rain. Latest forecast. New Jersey will be impacted by a sloppy winter storm on Wednesday that will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain, along with strong winds that could gust as high as 45 to 50 mph at times.
Lawmakers move to fight E-ZPass surprises
Motorists don’t always get advertised discounts. NJ wants drivers to be warned. State lawmakers are hoping to make more New Jersey motorists aware that they may not always qualify for E-ZPass discounts when traveling in other states where electronic tolling is available. A bipartisan bill that cleared the state...
4 Amazing New Jersey Musicians Among Most Successful Of All Time
There is no question that New Jersey has made its fair share of contributions to the music world, and some of New Jersey's top artists are also some of the top artists the world has ever known. So, when Stacker came out with their list of the 50 most successful...
insidernj.com
Ciattarelli Moves and Grooves at Bucco Bash
MOUNT ARLINGTON – As he maneuvered around the crowded bar, Jack Ciattarelli could only observe:. “This is the best Republican party in the state.”. About 450 people jammed into Pub 199, a legendary outpost on Howard Boulevard in this small Morris County borough, likely would have concurred. The event...
County officials defy request from Norcross in New Jersey election
Norcross made a request to those with whom he met: Stay neutral in the Democratic primary for Mercer County executive.
