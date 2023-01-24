ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State Daily Headlines: Friday, January 27

Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
Rutgers gets commitment from 6-3 WR transfer Naseim Brantley

Rutgers landed the big-bodied receiver in the transfer portal it sought in former New Jersey prep standout Naseim Brantley. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Brantley led Western Illinois in receiving last season and is committed to the Scarlet Knights and will be enrolled in classes Thursday, according to sources. Brantley, who graduated...
Rutgers football recruits react to Tuesday visit

The Rutgers Football program welcomed a contingent of visitors to campus on Tuesday. It was an opportunity for prospects to get back on campus, meet with the staff, check out the facilities and more. The visit finished off with a trip to the Rutgers vs Penn State basketball game where the Scarlet Knights pulled out a 20-point win.
Rutgers women’s basketball coach ready for showdown against former team

Rutgers women’s basketball head coach Coquese Washington has fond memories of the 12 years she spent at the helm of the Penn State program. It was where she earned Big Ten Coach of the Year honors three times, leading Penn State to a trio of conference championships and four NCAA tournament appearances. It was where her daughter was born and her children grew up — a place where she formed lifelong relationships.
Class of 2026: Freshmen to watch in the state of Texas

Every year in January for a little over a decade, I have posted a way-too-early list of freshmen to watch in the state of Texas. When I first started, it was a bit of a crapshoot as hardly any freshmen played on varsity and there was not club 7-on-7 ball or anything. But now, there are already quite a few prospects from the class of 2026 in the Lone Star State with early offers.
Medical Experts from RWJBarnabas Health Discuss Causes of Sudden Cardiac Arrest

NEW JERSEY – Over the past few weeks, the news has been flooded with details and updates about Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who, during a Jan. 2 game, collapsed on the field and went into sudden cardiac arrest.  Cardiac arrest is the sudden, unexpected loss of heart function, breathing, and consciousness; it can be caused by a heart attack but not all sudden cardiac arrest are caused by heart attacks. According to medical experts from RWJBarnabas Health, when someone goes into sudden cardiac arrest, their heart stops pumping blood and the lack of blood flow to the brain and other organs can cause one to...
Named The Best Gyros In New Jersey

We’re always looking for the best food in Jersey so we need to cover all the bases. We’ve told you where to get the best of everything from pizza to Chinese food but it dawned on me that we are missing the gyros!. A really good gyro really...
Lawmakers move to fight E-ZPass surprises

Motorists don’t always get advertised discounts. NJ wants drivers to be warned. State lawmakers are hoping to make more New Jersey motorists aware that they may not always qualify for E-ZPass discounts when traveling in other states where electronic tolling is available. A bipartisan bill that cleared the state...
Ciattarelli Moves and Grooves at Bucco Bash

MOUNT ARLINGTON – As he maneuvered around the crowded bar, Jack Ciattarelli could only observe:. “This is the best Republican party in the state.”. About 450 people jammed into Pub 199, a legendary outpost on Howard Boulevard in this small Morris County borough, likely would have concurred. The event...
