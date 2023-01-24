Every year in January for a little over a decade, I have posted a way-too-early list of freshmen to watch in the state of Texas. When I first started, it was a bit of a crapshoot as hardly any freshmen played on varsity and there was not club 7-on-7 ball or anything. But now, there are already quite a few prospects from the class of 2026 in the Lone Star State with early offers.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO