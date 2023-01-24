Read full article on original website
Former Penn State LB Jamari Buddin picks transfer destination
Former Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin is exiting the NCAA Transfer Portal and heading to the southwest, he announced on social media Wednesday. Buddin announced he’ll play at New Mexico State in 2023 after spending the first two years of his college career in State College with the Nittany Lions.
'We got a superstar coach and a superstar wrestler out of it': Ruth Bros a winning combo for Illini wrestling
Ed Ruth left as strong of a legacy as you can ask for at Penn State: 136-3 overall record, four-time All-American, four-time Big Ten Champion, Penn State’s first three-time national champion. Few have achieved close to what he had achieved. However, as Ed was collecting takedowns, somewhere nearby his...
Four-star junior Elijah Moore set to announce Saturday on 247Sports
Cardinal Hayes High School and New York Wiz Kids' guard Elijah Moore, a four-star prospect in the national class of 2024, is set to announce his commitment this coming Saturday, live at noon ET on the 247Sports Channel. Moore, who is one of the premier three-point shooters in the national...
Class of 2026: Freshmen to watch in the state of Texas
Every year in January for a little over a decade, I have posted a way-too-early list of freshmen to watch in the state of Texas. When I first started, it was a bit of a crapshoot as hardly any freshmen played on varsity and there was not club 7-on-7 ball or anything. But now, there are already quite a few prospects from the class of 2026 in the Lone Star State with early offers.
Top100 targets Kamarion Franklin, Jarcoby Hopson enjoy Arkansas visit
Arkansas hosted two of the nation's top defensive targets for the 2024 and 2025 classes on Thursday when defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin and safety Jarcoby Hopson made the trip from Lake Cormorant (Miss.).
