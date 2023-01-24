ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Texas-based nonprofit offers guidance to Central Valley School District after middle school threat last week

By Guy Tannenbaum, KHQ Local News Reporter
KHQ Right Now
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Fire Department hosts open house to engage with hopeful hires

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) is looking to find 30 new full-time firefighters to its ranks ahead of the 2023-24 season. To accomplish that, an open house this Saturday will show new recruits what the job entails. Travelling east from the Cascades, SFD is the largest department...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga University School of Law won't participate in U.S. News and World Report rankings

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga University School of Law will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report (USNWR) rankings. The change is part of a broader movement of colleges and universities to forgo participation in the rankings due to concerns over how USNWR makes its decisions. GU's decision follows moves by the University of Washington and Seattle University law schools.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Freeman School District delayed 2 hours after vehicle collision knocks out power

ROCKFORD, Wash. - A single-vehicle collision with a powerline pole knocked out electricity for much of the Mica area Friday morning, including the Freeman School District. Around 470 Inland Power customers were affected. Freeman School District announced a two-hour delayed start. Power was restored around 8 a.m., and no further...
MICA, WA
KHQ Right Now

Kootenai Health cardiac nurse diagnosed with Cardiac Sarcoidosis

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho - One Kootenai Health cardiac nurse was recently diagnosed with Ventricular Tachycardia, a heart rhythm problem caused by irregular electrical signals in the heart’s lower chambers. Over the past year, her condition has grown worse and now she's waiting for a heart transplant. Windy Manzardo...
KOOTENAI, ID
KHQ Right Now

Suspect in custody after shooting incident and pursuit near Pinehurst

PINEHURST, Idaho - Detectives with the Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a DUI collision where the suspect is believed to have fired a shot near Pinehurst. Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, ISP troopers responded to a report of an impaired driver in a pickup truck driving eastbound on I-90.
PINEHURST, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane police seek help identifying suspect who abandoned guns and drugs in stolen vehicle

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is seeking public help identifying a suspect who allegedly abandoned guns and drugs in a stolen vehicle. According to a release from SPD, officers responded to a shoplifting incident at a business on the 2400 block of North Division Street on Jan. 12. Employees said they saw the suspect leave the store with stolen items and walk towards a vehicle in the parking lot. When employees tried to contact the man, he fled on foot.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Eastern Washington football's 2023 schedule features loaded first five weeks

The quality of Eastern Washington’s football team this fall is going to be tested early, judging by the most recent performances by the first five opponents on its 2023 schedule. That schedule, officially announced by EWU on Wednesday, begins Sept. 2 against North Dakota State – runner-up in the...
CHENEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy