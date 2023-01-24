Texas-based nonprofit offers guidance to Central Valley School District after middle school threat last week

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Related
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Fire Department hosts open house to engage with hopeful hires
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) is looking to find 30 new full-time firefighters to its ranks ahead of the 2023-24 season. To accomplish that, an open house this Saturday will show new recruits what the job entails. Travelling east from the Cascades, SFD is the largest department...
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga University School of Law won't participate in U.S. News and World Report rankings
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga University School of Law will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report (USNWR) rankings. The change is part of a broader movement of colleges and universities to forgo participation in the rankings due to concerns over how USNWR makes its decisions. GU's decision follows moves by the University of Washington and Seattle University law schools.
KHQ Right Now
Freeman School District delayed 2 hours after vehicle collision knocks out power
ROCKFORD, Wash. - A single-vehicle collision with a powerline pole knocked out electricity for much of the Mica area Friday morning, including the Freeman School District. Around 470 Inland Power customers were affected. Freeman School District announced a two-hour delayed start. Power was restored around 8 a.m., and no further...
KHQ Right Now
Washington man sentenced to 33 months in prison for trafficking meth, fentanyl to Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation
GREAT FALLS — A Washington man who admitted to bringing methamphetamine and fentanyl pills to the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation for distribution was sentenced today to 33 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Hugo Gutierrez Rodriguez, aka...
KHQ Right Now
'Who steals from kids' – security camera catches little free library theft in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – A family is hopeful security video of a bold theft will help police catch whoever stole a children’s little free library. “Who steals from kids,” the victim, Emily O’Halloran, told our ‘Help Me Hayley.’ “I’m a teacher. I set this up for the kids in our neighborhood.”
KHQ Right Now
Convicted felon allegedly fires through wall into occupied apartment in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A convicted felon was arrested Tuesday after allegedly firing through a wall into an occupied neighboring apartment in Spokane Valley, according to a release from the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD). The suspect, 29-year-old Luis Garcia, was already legally prohibited from owning firearms before the incident....
KHQ Right Now
Kootenai Health cardiac nurse diagnosed with Cardiac Sarcoidosis
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho - One Kootenai Health cardiac nurse was recently diagnosed with Ventricular Tachycardia, a heart rhythm problem caused by irregular electrical signals in the heart’s lower chambers. Over the past year, her condition has grown worse and now she's waiting for a heart transplant. Windy Manzardo...
KHQ Right Now
Washington State Patrol identifies man killed in I-90 hit-and-run
The Washington State Patrol identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on I-90 on Jan. 20 as 59-year-old Duane Coulter. WSP is searching for witnesses who may be able to help them track down a vehicle that hit Coulter after he fell off his motorcycle.
KHQ Right Now
Suspect in custody after shooting incident and pursuit near Pinehurst
PINEHURST, Idaho - Detectives with the Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a DUI collision where the suspect is believed to have fired a shot near Pinehurst. Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, ISP troopers responded to a report of an impaired driver in a pickup truck driving eastbound on I-90.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police seek help identifying suspect who abandoned guns and drugs in stolen vehicle
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is seeking public help identifying a suspect who allegedly abandoned guns and drugs in a stolen vehicle. According to a release from SPD, officers responded to a shoplifting incident at a business on the 2400 block of North Division Street on Jan. 12. Employees said they saw the suspect leave the store with stolen items and walk towards a vehicle in the parking lot. When employees tried to contact the man, he fled on foot.
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Sam Markham hits late 3 to help Ferris boys hang on; Mt. Spokane girls edge Central Valley
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League. Ferris 58, Mead 51: Sam Markham scored 15 points, Patrick Murphy added 13 and the visiting Saxons (12-3, 5-1) topped the Panthers (8-8, 4-2). Mead’s Kolby Bumpas hit a 3 early in the fourth to tie it...
KHQ Right Now
Eastern Washington football's 2023 schedule features loaded first five weeks
The quality of Eastern Washington’s football team this fall is going to be tested early, judging by the most recent performances by the first five opponents on its 2023 schedule. That schedule, officially announced by EWU on Wednesday, begins Sept. 2 against North Dakota State – runner-up in the...
KHQ Right Now
'Material things can be replaced, people can't': Family of 9 lucky to be alive after truck drives through their home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple people feel grateful to be alive after a truck drove straight through the brick walls of one family’s home in North Spokane Tuesday morning. “I came outside, and I looked, I seen this pickup truck half-way through our house, and my first thought was my daughter,” Wayne Rantamaki said.
KHQ Right Now
Truong sisters navigate season of change as Kaylynne starts at point guard while twin Kayleigh heals from injury
Kaylynne Truong is handing out plenty of assists these days, and not just on the basketball court. At home she’s running the floor with the vacuum cleaner and dishing out dinner. And when there’s an errand to run, it’s Kaylynne’s turn to drive. “That used to...
Comments / 0