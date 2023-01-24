Texas-based nonprofit offers guidance to Central Valley School District after middle school threat last week

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is seeking public help identifying a suspect who allegedly abandoned guns and drugs in a stolen vehicle. According to a release from SPD, officers responded to a shoplifting incident at a business on the 2400 block of North Division Street on Jan. 12. Employees said they saw the suspect leave the store with stolen items and walk towards a vehicle in the parking lot. When employees tried to contact the man, he fled on foot.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO