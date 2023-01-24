Read full article on original website
Houston weather videos: Shocking footage of floods, heavy rain and tornado damage
HOUSTON - A tornado emergency in the Houston area caused lots of damage to homes and businesses on Tuesday afternoon and our FOX 26 viewers as well as social media reacted to the weather. Shocking viewer and staff footage captured the heavy tornado damage impacting several parts of Harris, Chambers,...
Houston weather: Photos and video show severe storm damage and flooding from Tuesday's event
An ABC13 Weather Alert Day was issued for what became a destructive storm pushing into southeast Texas.
Video: EF3 tornado with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph in Deer Park
Surveillance video at Deer Park's City Hall captured the moment an EF3 tornado swept through the city. Multiple buildings were destroyed.
Storm videos, photos show high water, wind damage across Greater Houston area
HOUSTON — A powerful front stirred tornadoes and torrential rain around the Greater Houston area on Tuesday. All day, we received viewer storm videos and photos that show widespread tornado damage in Pasadena, Baytown and Deer Park. We also saw street flooding in many other communities caused by today's...
Texas winter storm may bring power outages, flooding to Houston area
Conditions are just right for severe weather as a cold front blitzes the state.
What Houston's devastating storm system looked like from space
Satellite footage shows just how severe Tuesday's storm was.
What to do and where to get help in wake of damaging tornado and severe storms across SE Texas
"We want to make sure that you, your family, your children are well taken care of," Mayor Turner said. Here is what to do and where to go if you've been displaced from your home.
How common are tornadoes in Houston?
Weak twisters in the Houston metro area are not unusual. Strong tornadoes, such as the one that devastated southeastern suburbs Tuesday, happen much less often.
Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area
HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. You can watch them as they tracked it live in the video window above.
Deer Park family living without power uses backup generator purchased after Hurricane Ike
A family told Eyewitness News they huddled in the bathroom and a closet when the tornado came barreling through, but they're thankful they've only lost power.
More Texans paying big bucks for storm shelters
HOUSTON — Residents of Southeast Texas are no strangers to storms, including tornadoes. Although tornadoes in Texas are normally on the weaker side, many Texans are preparing for the worst-case scenario. Stephen Cox owns Texas Storm Shelter. It's a business that includes installing above-ground shelters for Texans. The shelters...
Houston-area high-water locations, street flooding spots
HOUSTON - After severe weather roared through the Houston area on Tuesday, high-water spots have been reported on some Houston-area roadways. Plan for a long afternoon commute and check conditions before driving. Here's a list of high-water locations located on Houston-area roadways. FROM HOUSTON TRANSTAR. IH-10 East Westbound After Jensen...
Motorcyclist thrown from bike in deadly crash on inbound Southwest Freeway at West Loop
Authorities spent more than four hours investigating and then clearing a motorcycle crash on Thursday night.
Residents of Southeast Houston apartment complex damaged by tornado cannot access their belongings
HOUSTON - Hundreds of residents at one Southeast Houston apartment complex are having to start all over after the powerful tornado destroyed everything, but they can't access the property and getting mixed answers from the property manager. Adriana Medina is trying to gather things from her unit at Beamer Place...
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?
We know that everything is bigger in Texas- and that includes the roads. The I-10 west of Houston, known as the Katy Freeway, is officially the widest freeway in the world. It was considered the second-worst traffic bottleneck in America before it was widened in 2008.
'Here I am again': Hurricane Harvey survivor says she's devastated over loss from storms
An apartment complex in Houston's southeast was completely demolished after dangerous storms Tuesday, leaving a pasty residue, roofing, and nails smothering the area.
Teenager rides out tornado in pickup truck in Pasadena
The teenager was sitting inside the truck, waiting for his parents who were inside a doctor's office. He was not injured.
Tornado damage reported in Pasadena
PASADENA, Texas (KTRE) - Pasadena police have confirmed a tornado has touched down in the southeast side of the city. Police posted the announcement on Facebook around 3 p.m. “Our officers and Fire Department are working towards assisting those people who were immediately affected,” the post stated. The City...
Crazy video! Deer Park postal worker rides out a tornado in his truck
DEER PARK, Texas — Tuesday's tornadoes were terrifying for a lot of people in the path of the powerful storms south and east of Houston. Several drivers were caught off guard and had to ride out the tornadoes inside their vehicles. A La Porte teen was in his pickup...
