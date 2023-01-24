ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

WFAA

Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area

HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. You can watch them as they tracked it live in the video window above.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

More Texans paying big bucks for storm shelters

HOUSTON — Residents of Southeast Texas are no strangers to storms, including tornadoes. Although tornadoes in Texas are normally on the weaker side, many Texans are preparing for the worst-case scenario. Stephen Cox owns Texas Storm Shelter. It's a business that includes installing above-ground shelters for Texans. The shelters...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Houston-area high-water locations, street flooding spots

HOUSTON - After severe weather roared through the Houston area on Tuesday, high-water spots have been reported on some Houston-area roadways. Plan for a long afternoon commute and check conditions before driving. Here's a list of high-water locations located on Houston-area roadways. FROM HOUSTON TRANSTAR. IH-10 East Westbound After Jensen...
HOUSTON, TX
KLTV

Tornado damage reported in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas (KTRE) - Pasadena police have confirmed a tornado has touched down in the southeast side of the city. Police posted the announcement on Facebook around 3 p.m. “Our officers and Fire Department are working towards assisting those people who were immediately affected,” the post stated. The City...
PASADENA, TX
Q92

Q92

Victoria, TX
Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas.

 https://kqvt.com/

