Idaho State

MIX 106

​​Top 20 Idaho Cities Estimated to Make the Most Money in 2023

While you're checking out this list of the Top 20 Highest Earning Cities in Idaho… you’ll notice many of the cities are right here in the Treasure Valley! So, not only are these some of the greatest areas to live in Idaho already, but they’re also where some of the richest people and highest-paying jobs are located.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho’s #1 Chinese Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)

Chinese food anyone? Boise is home to a ton of amazing restaurants, and among those are some of the most out-of-this-world Chinese food restaurants in the country. A recent article from Lovefood shares the "Best Chinese Restaurant for the Year of the Rabbit" in every state, and of course we were curious to see who ranked #1 for Idaho.
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho’s Most Common Surnames (Last) are a Familiar List

Idaho’s most common last name is the same across much of America. The name Smith tops the list in 40 states! Idaho’s second most popular name is Johnson and its third is Anderson. Neighboring Utah, Montana and Washington have the same top three, which says a lot about migration patterns. Smith has an advantage over many other surnames. It was common in several European countries and the German Schmidt was often anglicized. Anderson is also a common name in more than one European nation.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

20 Ways California Transplants Embrace Idaho Living

Contrary to the bad wrap they so often receive, California transplants bring a lot to the table here in Idaho. But before we dive into their positive attributes, let's consider what they appreciate about the Gem State. 6 Reasons Californians Appreciate Idaho Living. Taxes. In 2021, California income tax was...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

What you need to know about filing your taxes in Idaho

Tax season has officially begun in Idaho, with the Idaho State Tax Commission starting to process 2022 Idaho individual tax returns on Jan. 23, 2023. If you haven’t started yet, or feel intimidated by the process, here’s what you need to know about filing in Idaho and information on tax credits.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Sparklight Sneakily Raises Internet Costs for Boise Residents

If there is one word everyone in the Treasure Valley and beyond has to be tired of by now, it is "Inflation". Most people can't even explain what inflation is. Others use it as an excuse for everything. The only other "I-word" that rivals the anger could be "Inversion"--but we haven't felt that one yet this year. Let's just act like it doesn't exist for now.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Dine Inside an Absolutely Magical Igloo At One of These 4 Idaho Hot Spots

The holidays may be behind us, but in Idaho there’s still plenty of time left to create some absolutely magical winter memories!. That could mean flying down the hill during coming tubing. It could mean channeling your inner Elsa at the enchanted LaBelle Lake Ice Palace. Maybe it means setting sail on an unforgettable Hot Cocoa Cruise.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

13 Amazing Ice-Skating Adventures in Idaho Worth Trying

Did you know that Idaho is home to one of the few year-round outdoor ice rinks in the country? That’s right. It’s the Sun Valley Outdoor Ice Rink. But that’s not the only ice rink in Idaho — there are 13 other ice rinks and ice-skating adventures in Idaho that are totally worth checking out.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?

What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho Senator Fights For Educational Freedom on The Senate Floor

An Idaho senator has submitted a bill that will allow parents a more substantial choice regarding their children's education. The topic of educational choice or vouchers has been the topic of Idaho parents for years. State Senator Tammy Nicholas of Star/Middleton introduced the Education Freedom Act. The bill's purpose will...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Five Places in Idaho that Look Like Another World

Idaho is unique and has a lot to see for one state. From the panhandle to the southern boarder the gem state varies greatly in landscape and visuals. Check out some of the most unique, beautiful, awe inspiring landscapes and places that look like they are in another world entirely.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

