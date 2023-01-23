Read full article on original website
Editorial: Truitt needs to stand WITH students and stand UP TO legislators
CBC Editorial: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023; editorial #8821. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt seems more concerned with appeasing the Republican partisans who rule the state legislature than making sure every school child has access to a quality public education and their schools and teachers have the resources needed to do it.
NC legislative staffer's short tenure ends after appearances on 'pro-white' show resurface
A Republican operative with a long résumé in North Carolina politics, and a history of pro-Confederacy advocacy and appearances on a “pro-white” radio show, resigned Thursday from a job at the North Carolina General Assembly. Carlton Huffman started his job at the statehouse this month, but...
Dems vote to give states more time on new primary calendar
WASHINGTON — A Democratic National Committee panel voted Wednesday to give New Hampshire and Georgia more time to make changes that would allow both to be part of a revamped group of five states leading off the party's presidential primary starting next year. But even as they voted 25-0...
NC Democrats pitch abortion safeguards despite GOP majority
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democrats, who narrowly held off a Republican supermajority in the General Assembly, have introduced legislation to codify abortion protections into state law as Republicans are discussing early prospects for further restrictions. Their legislation, filed Wednesday in both chambers, would prohibit the state from imposing...
Medical marijuana, race education and guns: NC lawmakers to reconsider controversial bills
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers returned to Raleigh Wednesday to begin their major work session for the year. And while the priority each session tends to be the state budget, it's likely to be a busy year for controversial issues, thanks to a shift in the balance of power in the statehouse.
Transgender NC employees argue state health plan denies them necessary care
RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit heard arguments on Wednesday in North Carolina’s appeal that the state’s health insurance plan for state workers can exclude coverage of transgender health care. A lawsuit by former state employees and their children said they...
Controversial bills could resurface in 2023 North Carolina legislative session
The North Carolina General Assembly returned to Raleigh on Wednesday after a two-week January break. Bills on familiar topics are expected this legislative session. The North Carolina General Assembly returned to Raleigh on Wednesday after a two-week January break. Bills on familiar topics are expected this legislative session.
Abortion front and center in Wisconsin Supreme Court race
MADISON, WIS. — A liberal judge running in a pivotal race to determine majority control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court touts her support for abortion rights in the first two television ads of the closely watched race launched Thursday. The winner of the April 4 election will determine whether...
State Auditor Beth Wood attended prominent lawyer's party before crash, sources say
State Auditor Beth Wood was attending a party hosted by a prominent Raleigh lawyer the night she crashed a state-owned vehicle, multiple sources told WRAL. The incident led to a hit-and-run charge against Wood. The party was held Dec. 8 in the building featured in a recently unsurfaced social media...
Renewable energy advocates critique Duke Energy after Christmas Eve rolling blackouts
Renewable energy advocates on Thursday called on Duke Energy to have more options for electricity to prevent rolling blackouts -- like those on Christmas Eve, which left half a million people without power. During the 90-minute meeting, they said were warnings that a winter system, like Raleigh saw on Christmas,...
'Get her out of here': Video appears to show State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into office after crash
A resurfaced social media video shows a woman who fits the description of State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into a downtown Raleigh office building moments after a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. A witness said he heard people yelling "get her out of here." Wood...
