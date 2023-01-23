ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Editorial: Truitt needs to stand WITH students and stand UP TO legislators

CBC Editorial: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023; editorial #8821. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt seems more concerned with appeasing the Republican partisans who rule the state legislature than making sure every school child has access to a quality public education and their schools and teachers have the resources needed to do it.
WRAL News

Dems vote to give states more time on new primary calendar

WASHINGTON — A Democratic National Committee panel voted Wednesday to give New Hampshire and Georgia more time to make changes that would allow both to be part of a revamped group of five states leading off the party's presidential primary starting next year. But even as they voted 25-0...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

NC Democrats pitch abortion safeguards despite GOP majority

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democrats, who narrowly held off a Republican supermajority in the General Assembly, have introduced legislation to codify abortion protections into state law as Republicans are discussing early prospects for further restrictions. Their legislation, filed Wednesday in both chambers, would prohibit the state from imposing...
WRAL News

Abortion front and center in Wisconsin Supreme Court race

MADISON, WIS. — A liberal judge running in a pivotal race to determine majority control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court touts her support for abortion rights in the first two television ads of the closely watched race launched Thursday. The winner of the April 4 election will determine whether...
WISCONSIN STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
80K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy