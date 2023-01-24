ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

Apple recommends these physical Security Keys to make your iPhone super protected

With iOS 16.3, Apple brought support to physical Security Keys for Apple ID. They provide extra protection for your credentials against phishing attacks. This feature was announced last year alongside other measures to make iPhone users feel more protected, especially those who might be attacked by governments or hackers. According...
The Guardian

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt review – experimental film pulls on the senses

There will be a moment in All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, the gorgeous, unconventional debut from Raven Jackson, when the film’s spell works. It may be in the first 15 minutes, lulled by Mississippi’s lush soundscape and meditative shots of a Southern summer, or an extended take in a hospital delivery room. It could wait until the final scene, an ode to memories already recorded and yet to come.
Yale Daily News

#ScienceTwitter: STEM professors discuss challenges of Twitter’s changing climate

A Twitter exchange last May between entrepreneur Elon Musk and Howard Forman, professor of radiology and biomedical imaging, public health, management and economics, foreshadowed some of the controversy that has consumed the social media platform in recent months. Forman, who worked as a health policy fellow in the United States...

