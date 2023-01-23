Olympic gold medalist Robert “Bob” Beamon knows a lot about winning in the face of challenges and adversity. As keynote speaker for Palm Beach State College’s 24th Annual Dr. Martin Luther, King Jr. Celebration Jan. 19, he described overcoming a tough beginning – with the death of his mom just months after his birth and getting into trouble as a youth – to set world and Olympic records at the 1968 Summer Olympic Games in Mexico City. His Olympic record at 22 years old from a long jump of 29 feet, 2.5 inches still stands over 50 years later, and his success coined the phrase “Beamonesque.” It means “an athletic feat so superior to what has come before, it is overwhelming” and gained an entry in Merriam-Webster’s dictionary.

LAKE WORTH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO