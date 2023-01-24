ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Cowboys Coach Set To Interview With NFL Team Following Playoff Loss

By Milo Taibi
The Dallas Cowboys' season ended with a whimper last night, losing a low-scoring affair to Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.

Kellen Moore, the Cowboys' offensive coordinator, drew particularly heated criticism for his play-calling during Dallas' final possession.

But Moore is a young coach who's garnering plenty of interest on the open market, and the Carolina Panthers are reportedly interested in his services. Mike Kaye of The Observer had the scoop.

According to Kaye, Moore and the Panthers will meet Tuesday.

Carolina's hunt for a new coach started with a bang, as they were among the first teams to interview Jim Harbaugh. He'd elect to return to Michigan for another year, however.

In an inauspicious development, fans learned the Panthers reportedly violated the league's inclusive hiring laws in the midst of their coaching pursuit.

The timing of Moore's interview with Carolina is amusing, as franchise great Steve Smith Sr. ripped Kellen's performance after the Cowboys' playoff loss.

Smith tweeted , "We the panthers interviewed Kellen Moore for the HC job! Based on the last play for the cowboys, Ain't no way in hell Moore is coaching us with that trash last play!!!!"

