Read full article on original website
Related
NME
John Mayer announces North American solo tour
John Mayer has announced a solo tour, with the singer-songwriter set to perform 19 arena dates across North America in March and April. The tour will kick off in Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on March 11, before heading to Boston, New York, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Detroit, Nashville, Cleveland, Atlanta, St. Louis and Chicago. April will then see Mayer play shows in St. Paul, Denver, Phoenix, Palm Desert, Sacramento, Vancouver and Seattle, before wrapping up with a concert at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on April 14.
NME
Mick Jagger is launching his own line of harmonicas
Mick Jagger has announced plans to release his own limited-edition line of harmonicas. In a statement, The Rolling Stones’ frontman called his new collaboration with whynow Music and Lee Oskar as “fantastic news”, adding that “hopefully some of them will get into the hands of young harmonica players who turn out to be the legends of the future”.
NME
GOT The Beat had to decline a performance at Coachella, says Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation
Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon has revealed that her supergroup GOT The Beat had to decline an invitation to perform at Coachella. Hyoyeon recently appeared on an episode of SBS’ Cultwo Show, where she spoke about GOT The Beat’s latest release, ‘Stamp On It’. During her appearance, the K-pop star claimed that the group had been invited to perform at Coachella following their 2022 debut with ‘Step Back’, which had gained popularity overseas at the time.
NME
Senators quote Taylor Swift during Live Nation and Ticketmaster hearing
Senators have quoted Taylor Swift lyrics at a hearing that seeks to analyse the issues surrounding the singer-songwriter’s ticket sale for her upcoming ‘Eras Tour’. Tickets for the tour went on sale in November and saw thousands of fans reporting lengthy wait times, website outages, and hyper-inflated prices on resale sites (including Ticketmaster’s own). The ticketing company later admitted it buckled under the “historically unprecedented demand” they faced from Swift’s fans before cancelling the general sale.
NME
Elton John lyricist Bernie Taupin sets release date for ‘Scattershot’ memoir
Bernie Taupin, the lyricist behind some of Elton John’s biggest songs, has set a release date for his upcoming memoir, Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton & Me. The memoir, published by Hachette Books, is said to detail Taupin and John’s lifelong creative partnership, dating back to the singer’s 1969 debut album ‘Empty Sky’. Since then, Taupin has gone on to write the lyrics for John’s biggest hits, including ‘Rocket Man’, ‘Tiny Dancer’, ‘Candle in the Wind’, and ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’, among others.
NME
Fontaines D.C.’s Carlos O’Connell to miss upcoming shows as he awaits birth of first child
Fontaines D.C. guitarist Carlos O’Connell is to miss the band’s upcoming shows as he awaits the birth of his first child. The band are about to start a tour of Australia, New Zealand and Japan that begins tomorrow (January 27) in Christchurch. Taking to Instagram today (January 26),...
NME
Watch Coldplay perform ‘Clocks’ on ‘Kimmel’ for show’s 20th anniversary
Coldplay have performed ‘Clocks’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the shows’s 20th anniversary. Check out the performance below. Chris Martin sat down with Kimmel before the band’s performance to reflect on the first time the band appeared on the show. “Remember what I actually said that night,” Kimmel recalled to Martin. “I said we wanted to have a band on the show that we would be proud we’d have on the show in 20 years.”
NME
Rachel Chinouriri joined Lewis Capaldi tour after sending him a drunk DM
The rising London singer-songwriter sent him a private video after Capaldi shared footage of himself singing her track ‘I’m Not Perfect (But I’m Trying)’ on his Instagram Story. Despite her record label encouraging her to get in touch with Capaldi, Chinouriri initially said she was hesitant....
NME
Rick Astley sues Yung Gravy over alleged ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ voice imitation
Rick Astley has sued Yung Gravy, alleging that the rapper imitated his voice from ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ without authorisation on a recent single. The suit alleges that Gravy’s track ‘Betty (Get Money)’ uses “a deliberate and nearly indistinguishable imitation of Mr. Astley’s voice” from his 1987 classic.
NME
Samia – ‘Honey’ review: astute reflections on mid-20s malaise
“Can I tell you something? I’ve never felt so unworthy of loving,” Samia mournfully sings to introduce us to her second album ‘Honey’, a wise and wilting record about that painful part of coming of age where you have to figure out how to stay alive with all the fears you haven’t grown out of.
NME
Zara Larsson shares rousing new single ‘Can’t Tame Her’
Zara Larsson has shared the first single from her forthcoming third album. The rousing track ‘Can’t Tame Her’ is driven by 80s synths and was co-written with long-standing collaborators MNEK and MTHR. The Swedish singer has also shared a cinematic video for the track, which you can...
NME
Watch Rita Ora’s hyperreal new video for her single ‘You Only Love Me’
Rita Ora has shared the new music video for her single ‘You Only Love Me’ – you can watch the clip below. The track, which was also released today (January 27), was co-written by the singer and produced by Lewis Thompson, and was “inspired by her personal experience of feeling vulnerable at the very start of a romantic journey”.
NME
Axl Rose says Lisa Marie Presley had wanted him to play ‘November Rain’ at her memorial
Axl Rose has revealed that Lisa Marie Presley asked him to play ‘November Rain’ in the event of her death. The Guns N’ Roses frontman was among a host of musicians who paid tribute to the late singer during her public memorial earlier this week. The memorial service took place on the front lawn of the Presley family’s Graceland home and museum in Memphis, Tennessee.
Comments / 0