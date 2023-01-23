ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Couple found slain in Florida retirement community; woman who asked to shower at neighbor's home is arrested

A couple living in a central Florida retirement community was found slain in their home, and a woman who was seen driving the couple's car has been arrested, authorities said. The couple, Darryl Getman, 83, and his wife, Sharon, 80, were believed to have been killed on Saturday in their home in Mount Dora, Florida, located about 30 miles northwest of Orlando.
MOUNT DORA, FL
OK! Magazine

Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname

Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
ARKANSAS STATE
iheart.com

Death Row Inmate Winds Up Choking To Death In Cell Before Execution

A Japanese woman on death row died while awaiting execution. Miyuki Ueta, 49, who was convicted in the 2009 killings and robberies of two men, choked to death while eating prison food in her cell at Hiroshima Detention Center last Saturday (January 14), according to the Japan Times (h/t the New York Post).
Law & Crime

Man Who Threatened to ‘Rip Out’ Throat of Kidnapped Woman with File-Sharpened Teeth Now Accused of Raping Child ‘100 or More Times’: Sheriff

A 36-year-old “serial monster” in Michigan who allegedly threatened to “rip out” the throat of a kidnapped woman with his mouthful of file-sharpened teeth before repeatedly sexually assaulting her is facing additional criminal charges after another victim came forward and alleged that he raped her more than 100 times, beginning when she was only four.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
People

Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths

Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23, speaks out for the first time on tonight's two-hour episode of 20/20 The son of a former NFL star is speaking out, for the first time, about being accused of shooting his parents to death in 2016. A new two-hour 20/20 episode — which airs tonight on ABC — features exclusive interviews with Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23. Armstrong is facing his third capital murder trial in the horrific deaths of his parents, former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and Dawn...
HOUSTON, TX
People

Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her

Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
People

Girl, 1, and Boy 9, Are Fatally Shot in Hostage Situation, Allegedly at Hands of Mother's 'Friend'

Marquez Griffin, 25, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault Two children were killed after an apparent hostage situation at an apartment complex in Mississippi turned deadly on Monday, authorities said. Marquez Griffin, 25, was arrested after a police standoff in Jonestown, during which he allegedly shot two children dead, identified as a 1-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy, and held a third child at gunpoint, according to a press release from the Coahoma County Sheriff's Office.  An off-duty sheriff's deputy who lives in the area responded to...
JONESTOWN, MS
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
9K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy