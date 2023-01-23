Read full article on original website
Couple found slain in Florida retirement community; woman who asked to shower at neighbor's home is arrested
A couple living in a central Florida retirement community was found slain in their home, and a woman who was seen driving the couple's car has been arrested, authorities said. The couple, Darryl Getman, 83, and his wife, Sharon, 80, were believed to have been killed on Saturday in their home in Mount Dora, Florida, located about 30 miles northwest of Orlando.
Georgia man, woman face pile of charges in shooting of 3-year-old child
A man and woman in Georgia have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 3-year-old boy.
Woman convicted of killing her husband after parrot repeated 'last words’
A woman has been convicted of killing her husband after the couple's pet parrot appeared to repeat his chilling last words. Martin Duram was murdered in May 2015 with a .22 calibre handgun and was discovered alongside his wife Glenna, who had suffered a single bullet wound, in their Michigan home.
Caroline Crouch killed by Greek husband because of his drug smuggling, father claims
The father of Caroline Crouch, the British woman who was murdered by her Greek helicopter pilot husband as she lay asleep in their Athens home, has claimed his daughter died because her self-confessed killer got involved in drug smuggling. Speaking publicly for the first time, David Crouch, 79, said his...
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
Massachusetts Woman Sentenced To Life Without Parole For Ritualistic Murders Of Young Sons
Latarsha Sanders was convicted this week of the 2018 murders of her sons, 8-year-old Edson Brito and 5-year-old La'son Brito. A Massachusetts woman will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of murdering her two young sons in 2018. Latarsha L....
Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname
Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
Mother enters plea deal in death of 4-year-old daughter who had been beaten and submerged in pond
WARSAW, Mo. (TCD) -- A mother recently entered a guilty plea after her 4-year-old daughter was allegedly killed by a male neighbor as part of a practice to "remove a demon" by beating her with a belt and dunking her in freezing water. On Dec. 20, 2020, the Benton County...
Death Row Inmate Winds Up Choking To Death In Cell Before Execution
A Japanese woman on death row died while awaiting execution. Miyuki Ueta, 49, who was convicted in the 2009 killings and robberies of two men, choked to death while eating prison food in her cell at Hiroshima Detention Center last Saturday (January 14), according to the Japan Times (h/t the New York Post).
Man Who Threatened to ‘Rip Out’ Throat of Kidnapped Woman with File-Sharpened Teeth Now Accused of Raping Child ‘100 or More Times’: Sheriff
A 36-year-old “serial monster” in Michigan who allegedly threatened to “rip out” the throat of a kidnapped woman with his mouthful of file-sharpened teeth before repeatedly sexually assaulting her is facing additional criminal charges after another victim came forward and alleged that he raped her more than 100 times, beginning when she was only four.
Athena Strand, 7, received her Christmas present from the FedEx man accused of killing her before kidnapping her.
Athena Strand, 7, received Barbie dolls for Christmas from the FedEx driver who is accused of abducting and killing her, according to her mother, who spoke out on Thursday. At a press conference, Maitlyn Gandy demanded stronger screening procedures for delivery drivers.
Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths
Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23, speaks out for the first time on tonight's two-hour episode of 20/20 The son of a former NFL star is speaking out, for the first time, about being accused of shooting his parents to death in 2016. A new two-hour 20/20 episode — which airs tonight on ABC — features exclusive interviews with Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23. Armstrong is facing his third capital murder trial in the horrific deaths of his parents, former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and Dawn...
Obituary calls man accused of killing wife and 5 kids a ‘family man.’ Outrage follows
“Michael made it a point to spend quality time with each and every one of his children,” the obituary states.
Charges dropped against Baltimore man who stood trial 4 times for the same murder
A Baltimore man accused of killing a security guard in 2015 was freed and had all charges dropped against him after he stood trial four separate times for the crime, Baltimore's new top prosecutor announced Friday. Keith Davis Jr., who survived being shot multiple times by police when they arrested...
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her
Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
18 Louisianans have been charged with joining a deadly gang
The St. Tammany Parish grand jury delivered a historic 49-count felony indictment and 12 misdemeanor charges on Monday, charging 18 people with racketeering for their involvement in a violent gang that operated in the West 30s neighborhood, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.
Girl, 1, and Boy 9, Are Fatally Shot in Hostage Situation, Allegedly at Hands of Mother's 'Friend'
Marquez Griffin, 25, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault Two children were killed after an apparent hostage situation at an apartment complex in Mississippi turned deadly on Monday, authorities said. Marquez Griffin, 25, was arrested after a police standoff in Jonestown, during which he allegedly shot two children dead, identified as a 1-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy, and held a third child at gunpoint, according to a press release from the Coahoma County Sheriff's Office. An off-duty sheriff's deputy who lives in the area responded to...
Intoxicated 81-year-old woman kicks officer ‘full force’ in groin, Florida cops say
The woman faces multiple charges, police say.
