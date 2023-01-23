At the South Texas College Regional Center for Public Safety Excellence in Pharr recently, local police received training on becoming peers to help fellow officers who may be suffering from mental health issues that could lead to high divorce rates, paranoia, social isolation and rising suicide rates. Attendants were trained...
Touted as “the greatest car show in South Texas,” the McAllen International Carfest is back at the McAllen Convention Center Feb. 3-5. The festival has more than 200 vehicles representing 96 different categories of dream cars. Attendees will see rare muscle cars, classics, imports, concept cars, hot rods, race cars and more.
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0