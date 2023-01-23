Offshore wind-focused Eneti (NYSE: NETI) announced contract awards on Tuesday for vessels belonging to its wholly-owned subsidiary Seajacks. Eneti said two new contacts were signed in northwest Europe for one of its NG2500-class jackup vessels. The contacts cover between 75 and 102 days and will generate revenue of approximately $5.7 million to $7.1 million in 2023. Additional extensions were also negotiated for another one of Seajacks’ NG2500-class jackups which will generate an additional EUR 2.9 million of revenue.

