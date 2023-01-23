Read full article on original website
Socatra MR Tanker to be Fitted with Rotor Sails
French shipowner turns to auxiliary wind propulsion to help decarbonize. French tanker company Socatra has entered into a contract with Norsepower to retrofit one of its medium range tankers with two rotor sails. The two 35-meter-tall Norsepower Rotor Sails will be installed on the 2022-built, 50,000 dwt MT Alcyone, which...
Search Underway as Cargo Ship Sinks Off Japan
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) – Two people died and nine were missing after a cargo ship sank off southwestern Japan early on Wednesday amid fierce winter winds, the coast guard said, as it continued to search for survivors. Six people who were rescued remained unconscious, while five had revived...
Crew Fatigue Led to OSV Striking Production Platform in Gulf of Mexico
A company not adhering to their 12-hour work limit led to an offshore supply vessel striking an oil and gas production platform in the Gulf of Mexico last year, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday. The OSV Elliot Cheramie, with a crew of four and five offshore workers, was...
Hapag-Lloyd Acquires Minority Stake in India’s Leading Private Terminal Provider
German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd has acquired a 40% stake in India’s leading private terminal and inland transport service provider J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Limited. Hapag-Lloyd AG signed the binding agreement on Wednesday. Under the terms, it will acquire 35 % of J M Baxi Ports &...
2M Breakup Leaves Maersk in a Tight Spot
Drewry believes MSC’s biggest size makes it better positioned to go it alone in the competitive market for container shipping, while Maersk’s focus on integrated logistics over capacity will leave it in a tight spot post 2M termination. Some major news in the world of container shipping today...
Long Beach Port Chief Expects to Win Back Some Lost Cargo
The Port of Long Beach recorded its second-busiest year, despite a sharp drop in the second half as consumer demand eased and the hub lost business to competing ports on the East and Gulf coasts. “We do expect to get some of that back,” Port of Long Beach Executive Director...
Maersk Closing the Door on Hamburg Süd and Sealand Brands
Some more big news from Maersk today with its announcement that it will transition to a unified, singular “Maersk” brand. The transition will involve the integration of Maersk brands, such as Hamburg Süd, Sealand and others, under the Maersk moniker. Maersk insists that the move is not...
MSC Continues to Strengthen Fleet for Life Outside the 2M
MSC is continuing to buy second-hand containerships, and does not appear to have lost its appetite for ordering newbuilds, as it prepares for life outside the 2M. Indeed, Alphaliner reports MSC has just completed the acquisition of the “iconic” 25-year-old 9,600 teu Sovereign Maersk, which was sold by the Danish carrier to Japanese shipowner MC Shipping in 2016, but chartered back.
Eneti Reveals Offshore Wind Contracts for Seajacks
Offshore wind-focused Eneti (NYSE: NETI) announced contract awards on Tuesday for vessels belonging to its wholly-owned subsidiary Seajacks. Eneti said two new contacts were signed in northwest Europe for one of its NG2500-class jackup vessels. The contacts cover between 75 and 102 days and will generate revenue of approximately $5.7 million to $7.1 million in 2023. Additional extensions were also negotiated for another one of Seajacks’ NG2500-class jackups which will generate an additional EUR 2.9 million of revenue.
ABS To Support PCL And PaxOcean Decarbonization Journey
Pacific Carriers Limited (PCL) and PaxOcean Holdings Pte Ltd (PaxOcean) are collaborating with ABS on their decarbonization journey. The first step is a recently signed joint development project (JDP) to study methanol as an alternative fuel for the PCL fleet. Under the JDP, ABS will evaluate the means and impact of retrofitting a PCL vessel with a propulsion system powered by methanol as an alternative low-carbon fuel option.
Opinion: Predictions for the Marine Fuels Market in 2023
The drive for decarbonisation we witnessed in 2022 has continued into 2023, demonstrating the shipping’s industry positive strides in the fast-paced transition towards a more sustainable future. In the absence of a ‘silver bullet’ for shipping’s commercial fleet, choosing the right evolutionary pathway for vessels will require a sophisticated...
