Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt) First Match: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Mike Jackson For The IMPACT X-Division Championship. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Miguel with a wrist lock takeover. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Jackson applies a side headlock. Miguel whips Jackson across the ring. Jackson drops Miguel with two shoulder tackles for a one count. Jackson with a Hip Toss. Miguel goes into the lateral press for a two count. Leg Sweep Exchange. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Miguel wants Jackson to shake his hand. Miguel slaps Jackson in the face. Miguel transitions into a ground and pound attack. Miguel brings Jackson down to the mat. Miguel works on his joint manipulation game. Miguel applies a hammerlock. Miguel bodyslams Jackson. Jackson avoids The SpringBoard MoonSault. Jackson with two elbow knockdowns.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO