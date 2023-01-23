Read full article on original website
Six-Man Tag Added To Tonight’s AEW Rampage, Full Preview
AEW President Tony Khas has announced on Twitter that the Best Friends (Chuck & Trent) will be teaming with Danhausen to take on Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnuam Singh on this evening’s edition of Rampage from Lexington, Kentucky. Tonight’s show will also feature Adam Page warming up for...
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 1/27/2023
The January 27 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
Backstage News on AEW Dynamite Changes, Why Kenny Omega Wasn’t There, Mark Briscoe’s Debut, More
Wednesday’s Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly went off well, but many things were changed to accommodate thee tribute to the ROH Hall of Famer, who passed away last Tuesday at the age of 38. A new report from Fightful Select notes that prior to...
Timothy Thatcher AEW Debut, Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley III and More Announced For Next Week’s Dynamite
AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS. Darby Allin will be taking on Samoa Joe in a No-Holds Barred match, with Allin’s TNT Championship on the line. Adam Page and Jon Moxley will face-off in a rubber match. The series is...
WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers
WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
Big Bill Says Everyone In AEW Has Been “Super Kind and Accommodating” To Him Since He Joined The Roster
Big Bill is loving his time in AEW and is even happier that the locker room has accepted him as one of their own. The seven-foot member of The Firm discussed this topic during his recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, where he detailed his journey from WWE, to IMPACT, and now to AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Brock Lesnar’s Blue Brand Return, Royal Rumble Go-Home Build, More
Tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. SmackDown will feature two semi-finals matches for the tournament to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The top match announced for tonight is Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa.
Tony Khan Says Doctors Didn’t Clear Britt Baker For AEW Dynamite, Promises Triple-Threat Match Will Still Happen
AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to hype up this evening’s Dynamite from Lexington, as well as give an update on why former AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker was pulled from the show. Highlights from the interview are below. Says doctors wouldn’t clear Baker:...
NWA Powerrr Results 1/24/23
Commentary Team: (Joe Galli & Velvet Sky) Joe Galli: Hello and welcome to NWA Presents an intriguing and invigorating conversation with the Universal Heartthrob Austin Idol and NWA President and Owner, William Patrick Corgan. Austin Idol is going to be telling stories that you have never heard before, that never been put on camera before about what life was really like in the territories. Let’s get to it.
ROH Releases Promo Video For Supercard Of Honor PPV, Tickets On Sale Tomorrow
It was announced earlier in the month that Ring of Honor would be returning to Los Angeles for their Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, which is set to take place on March 31st from the Galen Center at USC. Today, ROH released a video hyping up the marquee event that features:...
AEW Announces New Dynamite Events In April
AEW has announced two new Dynamite events in the month of April. All Elite Wrestling will return to the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena for Wednesday, April 12th, before going to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s Petersen Events Center the following week. The promotion will tape Rampage episodes on these same nights. Tickets for...
Lineup Announced For January 25th Edition Of AEW Rampage
AEW has announced an early lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will be taped immediately following this evening’s Dynamite in Lexington and will feature top stars like Adam Page, Jamie Hayter, and more in action. Check it out below. Adam Page vs. Wheeler Yuta.
Darby Allin Makes Fourth Successful TNT Title Defense On This Evening’s AEW Dynamite
Darby Allin is still your AEW TNT Champion. The Skateboarding daredevil defeated Buddy Matthews from the House of Black on this evening’s Dynamite from Lexington, where he secured the victory after connecting with his signature Coffin Drop from the top rope. This marks his fourth successful title defense in four consecutive weeks since winning the title from Samoa Joe.
IN LAIMAN’S TERMS #400 – Thoughts on Dynamite – January 25, 2023
Main DDPYoga Program of the Day: Below the Belt 2.0. I won’t be covering the event on Saturday, but to substitute for an actual column, just assume I took a shot of vodka every time one of the commentators says “are you kidding me/you’ve gotta be kidding me.” e.
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold SmackDown from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,804 tickets and there are 717 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross. SmackDown Tag Team Title contender’s tournament semifinal match: Drew McIntyre...
IMPACT Wrestling Results 1/26/23
Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt) First Match: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Mike Jackson For The IMPACT X-Division Championship. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Miguel with a wrist lock takeover. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Jackson applies a side headlock. Miguel whips Jackson across the ring. Jackson drops Miguel with two shoulder tackles for a one count. Jackson with a Hip Toss. Miguel goes into the lateral press for a two count. Leg Sweep Exchange. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Miguel wants Jackson to shake his hand. Miguel slaps Jackson in the face. Miguel transitions into a ground and pound attack. Miguel brings Jackson down to the mat. Miguel works on his joint manipulation game. Miguel applies a hammerlock. Miguel bodyslams Jackson. Jackson avoids The SpringBoard MoonSault. Jackson with two elbow knockdowns.
Preview For Tonight’s MLW Fusion
MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS at 8 pm ET. Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora for the MLW Featherweight Championship is the only match announced thus far for the show. The promotion is likely to announce more for the episode throughout the day.
Willow Nightingale On Pairing With Ruby Soho In AEW: “It’s Been A Joy For Me”
Willow Nightingale has always been a big Ruby Soho fan, so their pairing together in AEW couldn’t have been a better fit for her. Nightingale spoke about this topic during her latest interview on The Sessions podcast with host Renee Paquette. During their chat, the rising women’s division star looked back on Soho’s incredible run on the indies and reveals that she was someone she wanted to mimic her career after. Check out her full thoughts on their pairing in the highlights below.
