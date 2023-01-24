Read full article on original website
Related
netflixjunkie.com
“I put together a…” – Sydney Sweeney Revealed How She Convinced Her Small Town Parents to Pursue Acting
Sydney Sweeney has accomplished a lot in her five-year career in Hollywood. She has proven that your background cannot stop you from making a place in the billion-dollar industry. The fact that she got and nailed a role in one of the biggest shows in the history of television, aka Euphoria, is an achievement in and of itself.
netflixjunkie.com
How Natalie Portman Inspired Sydney Sweeney to Take up a Challenging Role Following Immense Success From ‘Euphoria’
Washington blonde Sydney Sweeney is slowly but steadily on her path to the top. The determined Euphoria-fame actress constantly gets challenging roles because of her good work. Her excellent acting skills have gotten her two Emmy Award nominations. Although she did not win an Emmy award, fans have immense love...
netflixjunkie.com
TOO SWEET! Sydney Sweeney’s Daily Candy Consumption Will Leave You Baffled as She Literally “lives and breaths sugar”
Sydney Sweeney has become an international star at a very young age. At just 25, she has worked on some of the biggest shows on TV, like Euphoria and the critically acclaimed series The White Lotus. She might often play a girl who is clueless and fighting her own demons, but in real life, she is super sweet.
netflixjunkie.com
Americans Are Now Viewing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “a bit differently”, Claims Jack Royston
Prince Harry has made quite a brand of himself after he left his royal life. The new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which he co-created with his wife, Meghan Markle, is gaining traction. Apart from that, his memoir Spare is on its way to making new sales records. The book...
netflixjunkie.com
NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco
The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
netflixjunkie.com
MOVED ON! Kim Kardashian Rumoured to Be Dating Meek Mill Merely Days After Kanye West’s Secret Marriage
Are Meek Mill and Kim Kardashian dating secretly? After the public split between Kardashian and Kanye West, the socialite has been busy with her children. However, both she and Ye moved on to dating other people soon after their separation. While she went on to date Pete Davidson, West was seeing Italian model Julia Fox.
netflixjunkie.com
SILENCED? Netflix Reveals how Buckingham Palace Tried to ‘Discredit’ Harry & Meghan
After the release of the Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary, the Royal gossip has expanded beyond its bubble of popularity. It is through moves like Megxit, the Oprah interview, and the multi-million dollar Netflix deal that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seeped their way into pop culture relevance. As opposed to where it stands now, i.e., in the meme library of Twitter, the debate surrounding Megan Markle, Prince Harry, and the Royal family entails heavy subjects such as that racism and suicide and is meant for serious discussions.
netflixjunkie.com
A WIN FOR WILL! After Disney Comeback Will Smith Set to Return for Another Fan-Favorite Movie’s Sequel
They say, “One bad incident does not define you.” While the saying is true, it surely becomes a memory attached to you. Well, as Will Smith got attached to the Slap Incident, he sure made a comeback by Emancipation. While the film widely got positive reviews, is the actor ready to make a sequel of his fan-favorite film from 2005?
netflixjunkie.com
How Meghan Markle Survived a Riot in Buenos Aires During Her Active Political Days
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made some shocking revelations in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. One of them was the revocation of their security a little while after they moved to the USA, and how they had to struggle to keep their kids safe. It was Tyler Perry who offered them his home and security, which helped the couple survive the pandemic.
netflixjunkie.com
A HEMSWORTH TAKEOVER! Henry Cavill Dropped From Another Fantasy Project, Courtesy of a Hemsworth Brother, and It’s NOT Liam
The British actor seems to have been going through a big career shift right now. Henry Cavill left The Witcher right after coming back to the DCEU, only to get axed as Superman, too. However, the actor made a comeback by partnering with Amazon Studios to live his nerdy dream. However, there was another big project that Cavill was a part of. But now, the Hemsworth brother might get it from Cavill’s hands.
A Mascara Drama Unfolding on TikTok Raises Questions About Authenticity Among Beauty Influencers
Accusations that TikToker Mikayla Nogueira was wearing false lashes in a mascara review have renewed a conversation about authenticity in the beauty influencer space
netflixjunkie.com
BREATHTAKING! Fans Left Gasping as Netflix Releases ‘The Sandman’s’ Unseen Images for Morpheus’ Realm of Dream
If you could travel to your dreams, how would you feel? These thoughts are not insane as the Lord of Dreaming made us believe in this Dream Land. Well, fans haven’t woken up from the Dreaming yet. Let them stay there for a little while. That is what The Sandman production wants right now. While the fandom is still in love with the Netflix Original series, the production gave them one more reason to stay in love.
netflixjunkie.com
Months after suffering from facial paralysis Justin Bieber signs a massive music deal
It is not easy to make a mark yourself in the music industry. While some struggle for years to make a name for themselves, a few artists become successful at a very young age. Fitting the description is youth sensation, Justin Bieber. Bieber became immensely popular during his early teen years with the song Baby. As we all know, the Sorry hitmaker was going through a tough time during the initial months of 2022. However, it seems like Bieber has some major updates for his fans.
netflixjunkie.com
Does the UK Not Want Prince Harry and Meghan Back “at all”? Royal Author Makes Serious Claims
It seems like the first month of 2023 will be all about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. And it is anticipated that the pair will make news once again in the months to come. With their sensational revelations about their time with the royal family and their struggles while and after they left them, there is quite a lot to absorb.
netflixjunkie.com
Will the Fresh Prince Return? Can Will Smith Attend the 2023 Academy Awards, Following the Notorious Slap-Gate Incident at Oscars 2022?
Will the world forgive Will Smith or not? This question has been the subject of heated debate on the internet for several months. The controversial incident at the 94th Academy Awards marked the image of the American superstar in the public eye. One slap that telecasted him onto the very dark side of Hollywood history when he stormed the stage to defend his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
netflixjunkie.com
SLAP-GATE 2.0? Jimmy Kimmel Highlights a Surprising Category Amidst Rising Fear of Getting Slapped at Oscars 2023
While the year 2022 saw a lot of things after the Covid pandemic, that one slapping incident is still in people’s minds. Although Will Smith along with others is trying to move on from the incident, it seems people are still counting on something like that happening at the Oscars 2023. The host of the upcoming Academy Awards, Jimmy Kimmel, threw light on this surprising category that people are literally betting.
netflixjunkie.com
“If history has anything…”- Mere Days After the “Toilet Paper” Story, Nathan Fillion Deems Ryan Reynolds ‘Better’ Than Him for THIS Much-Hated DCEU Role
Many comic book characters have been portrayed by more than one actor. Though they bring their own creativity to the character, fans always love one more than the other. For instance, Henry Cavill’s Superman is more loved by the fandom. In the same way, Green Lantern has more than one actor who gives life to the character. One is Ryan Reynolds, and the other is Nathan Fillion. But who is the best of the two? Well, Fillion has the answer to your question.
netflixjunkie.com
Ryan Gosling vs Andrew Garfield, Who Is the Better Kisser? Emma Stone Was Once Made to Pick a Side by Ellen DeGeneres
One of the most tremendously talented actors, Emma Stone, is recognized for her roles in blockbuster films. Working in comedies, period dramas, musicals, and superhero movies, she gradually became a legend on the silver screen. We have even wondered for years how this beautiful face can carry such varied characters. She took our hearts from playing the role of a smitten college student in Spider-Man to donning some massively stylish clothes in Cruella.
netflixjunkie.com
Fans Defend Ryan Gosling as Black Panther Being Shoved Into the Wrong League of Superheroes
Ryan Gosling is on fire with his back-to-back big-budget projects. The Canadian-American actor is soon going to be in your nearest theaters with his upcoming film Barbie, starring Australian actress Margot Robbie. And speaking of Australia, he is currently there, busy shooting for his next film, The Fall Guy. Now...
netflixjunkie.com
Magician David Blaine Once Left Will Smith & Kanye West Freaked Out With a Mad Trick
Magicians and their magic tricks are a whole lot of fun to watch. They are entertaining and interesting and sometimes even leave the crowd at a loss for words. David Blaine is one of the most renowned names in the world of magicians and entertainers. Time and again, various popular stars in Hollywood are spotted in the audience of his shows. And years ago, during his show in 2013, were Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Will Smith and Kanye West.
Comments / 0