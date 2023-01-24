Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Honeywell opens probe of apparent leak at Geismar plant, shuts units
Honeywell has opened an investigation into an incident Monday night that local officials described as a leak of dangerous hydrogen fluoride and chlorine gas from the company's plant near Geismar. Honeywell has also shut units at the Mississippi River complex affected by what a company spokesman described Tuesday only as...
klax-tv.com
DOTD workers involved in fatal accident in construction zone
Baton Rouge – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that three DOTD workers were involved in a fatal accident on U.S. 171 in DeSoto Parish yesterday, January 25. One employee, Chris Gray, was tragically killed. Jalen Singleton sustained serious injuries, and Mario Ross received moderate injuries and was later released from the hospital.
wbrz.com
Chemical company says there was no risk to Ascension Parish community amid explosion
CARVILLE- There are still more questions than answers after an explosion at a chemical plant Monday night. People living near Honeywell Manufacturing plant say they were scared. "I was woke up by a BOOM. Me and my husband ran out thinking our car had exploded," Patricia Arnold said. "It shook...
wbrz.com
Officials looking at how I-10 project will affect ferries
PLAQUEMINE - Some major changes could come to the Plaquemine ferry service within the coming months with major construction hitting I-10. “If there’s road construction somewhere, or there’s some kind of congestion causing events such as a crash or a closure, then we’ll see more people using the ferries," said DOTD official Rodney Mallett.
City of Baker extends payment date for consolidated utilities bill
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker has extended the payment date for consolidated utilities bill the city announced on Thursday, Jan. 26. The payment dates have been extended for all accounts due on Jan. 23, 2023, those accounts, payments received by Feb. 10 will incur no late fees or penalties.
Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26, that left one person badly injured. Emergency responders said the victim’s injuries are critical. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the Sharon Hills subdivision around Marionette...
brproud.com
$800,000 price tag to fix Zion City pothole
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pothole in Zion City is getting fixed and residents couldn’t be happier. Tonia Causey and Alice Blackburn have lived in Zion City for over 60 years. They know the ins and out’s of the community including the not-so-famous pothole. The pothole...
1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26. It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to the scene and added the...
wbrz.com
'Infamous pothole' in Glen Oaks will cost roughly $800K to fix
BATON ROUGE - A part of Blue Grass Drive in Baton Rouge is in really bad shape, and city officials say it will be a pricey fix. The street is cracked, the ground is uneven, and on top of that, there is a huge pothole that is a constant nightmare for those who drive near it.
wbrz.com
More stop signs coming to busy intersection under interstate
BATON ROUGE - An intersection with a lot of traffic is concerning to one Metro Councilwoman. Now the two intersections near the interstate at Louise Street are becoming three-way stops. Dr. Gerard A. Robinson is the pastor at McKowen Baptist Church which is right near the intersections. He says he...
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge schools wants buses to go green
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A number of communities across the U.S. are taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint, and East Baton Rouge Parish is no different. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System issued a news release stating that it hopes to use a $7.5 million 2022 Clean School Bus Rebate Program grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to purchase 19 new electric-powered buses.
wbrz.com
One person hurt in shooting off Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A person was reportedly hurt in a shooting off Airline Highway late Thursday afternoon. The person was reportedly found shot shortly before 4 p.m. on Southpark Drive, between Airline and Coursey Boulevard. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. This is a developing story.
theadvocate.com
A huge dam would protect Baton Rouge from floods but expose others. Is there a better way?
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it is "taking a step back" from plans to build a 3.6-mile-long, $1.3 billion dam that for years has been proposed as a major protection against flooding in the Baton Rouge region. Instead, the Corps says it is considering a "non-structural plan" that...
wbrz.com
Fire at family home late Wednesday night ruled arson
BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a home on fire Wednesday night that was later ruled to be arson. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters arrived at the home on Ford Street to see fire coming from the front and side windows of the building shortly after 10 p.m.. The fire department worked to protect the neighboring homes while searching for any possible residents inside, but the home was found to be empty at the time of the fire.
NOLA.com
New Orleans interstate shootings in 2023: Map, info from police about gunfire on I-10
At least two people have been injured in interstate shootings in New Orleans so far this year, according to information from police. No fatal shootings have been reported. Attacks on the highway make up a relatively small percentage of total shootings in the city, but during the past several years, they've become increasingly common.
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: Video is a price for feeling safe
A few days ago, two top crime fighters asked the public to help by sharing their private security videos. Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams asked New Orleans businesses and citizens to “please invest in security cameras.” Interim Police Superintendent Michelle Woodfork announced that the New Orleans Police Department had taken an “innovative step,” signing up with a nationwide app that people can use to share crime scene video with local police.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge hopes Amazon will revitalize Florida Boulevard. What will that look like?
The announcement two years ago that Amazon would build a $215 million fulfillment center left Baton Rouge officials optimistic that the jobs and tax revenue provided by the center would serve as an economic jolt to a long-neglected corridor of the city. Officials are now moving forward with the creation...
Pointe Coupee woman describes her mobile home collapsing during Tuesday’s severe storms
VENTRESS, La. (WAFB) - Several people in Pointe Coupee Parish spent the day cleaning up and surveying damage after severe weather Tuesday, Jan. 24. Multiple mobile homes were overturned and demolished. The National Weather Service is assessing the possibility of a tornado that hit Ventress, which is right under New Roads.
NOLA.com
160 people have applied for 50 new civilian NOPD jobs. So far, none have been hired
In October, the New Orleans Police Department announced it was creating 50 new civilian jobs designed to shore up the dwindling police force. Three months later, the NOPD has 160 qualified applicants but has yet to hire a single one, according to the Civil Service Department. What's the hold-up? The...
brproud.com
Official closures announced after severe weather hits viewing area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In view of the severe weather that passed through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas last night, certain area schools have announced closures on Wednesday, January 25. Please note the running list of closures below. Diocese of Baton Rouge:. Details: St. John Interparochial School in...
