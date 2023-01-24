ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geismar, LA

NOLA.com

Honeywell opens probe of apparent leak at Geismar plant, shuts units

Honeywell has opened an investigation into an incident Monday night that local officials described as a leak of dangerous hydrogen fluoride and chlorine gas from the company's plant near Geismar. Honeywell has also shut units at the Mississippi River complex affected by what a company spokesman described Tuesday only as...
GEISMAR, LA
klax-tv.com

DOTD workers involved in fatal accident in construction zone

Baton Rouge – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that three DOTD workers were involved in a fatal accident on U.S. 171 in DeSoto Parish yesterday, January 25. One employee, Chris Gray, was tragically killed. Jalen Singleton sustained serious injuries, and Mario Ross received moderate injuries and was later released from the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Officials looking at how I-10 project will affect ferries

PLAQUEMINE - Some major changes could come to the Plaquemine ferry service within the coming months with major construction hitting I-10. “If there’s road construction somewhere, or there’s some kind of congestion causing events such as a crash or a closure, then we’ll see more people using the ferries," said DOTD official Rodney Mallett.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WAFB

City of Baker extends payment date for consolidated utilities bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker has extended the payment date for consolidated utilities bill the city announced on Thursday, Jan. 26. The payment dates have been extended for all accounts due on Jan. 23, 2023, those accounts, payments received by Feb. 10 will incur no late fees or penalties.
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26, that left one person badly injured. Emergency responders said the victim’s injuries are critical. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the Sharon Hills subdivision around Marionette...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$800,000 price tag to fix Zion City pothole

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pothole in Zion City is getting fixed and residents couldn’t be happier. Tonia Causey and Alice Blackburn have lived in Zion City for over 60 years. They know the ins and out’s of the community including the not-so-famous pothole. The pothole...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26. It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to the scene and added the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

More stop signs coming to busy intersection under interstate

BATON ROUGE - An intersection with a lot of traffic is concerning to one Metro Councilwoman. Now the two intersections near the interstate at Louise Street are becoming three-way stops. Dr. Gerard A. Robinson is the pastor at McKowen Baptist Church which is right near the intersections. He says he...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

East Baton Rouge schools wants buses to go green

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A number of communities across the U.S. are taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint, and East Baton Rouge Parish is no different. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System issued a news release stating that it hopes to use a $7.5 million 2022 Clean School Bus Rebate Program grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to purchase 19 new electric-powered buses.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

One person hurt in shooting off Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A person was reportedly hurt in a shooting off Airline Highway late Thursday afternoon. The person was reportedly found shot shortly before 4 p.m. on Southpark Drive, between Airline and Coursey Boulevard. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Fire at family home late Wednesday night ruled arson

BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a home on fire Wednesday night that was later ruled to be arson. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters arrived at the home on Ford Street to see fire coming from the front and side windows of the building shortly after 10 p.m.. The fire department worked to protect the neighboring homes while searching for any possible residents inside, but the home was found to be empty at the time of the fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: Video is a price for feeling safe

A few days ago, two top crime fighters asked the public to help by sharing their private security videos. Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams asked New Orleans businesses and citizens to “please invest in security cameras.” Interim Police Superintendent Michelle Woodfork announced that the New Orleans Police Department had taken an “innovative step,” signing up with a nationwide app that people can use to share crime scene video with local police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Official closures announced after severe weather hits viewing area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In view of the severe weather that passed through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas last night, certain area schools have announced closures on Wednesday, January 25. Please note the running list of closures below. Diocese of Baton Rouge:. Details: St. John Interparochial School in...
BATON ROUGE, LA

