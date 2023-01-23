ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Row home fire Friday morning in Allentown displaces 2

The Center City house fire didn’t damage any neighboring homes. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
ALLENTOWN, PA

