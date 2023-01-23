Read full article on original website
Related
walnutport.com
Pennsylvania passes ‘forever chemicals’ drinking water limit
Pennsylvania has enacted a statewide drinking water limit on two forms of highly toxic chemicals, nicknamed “forever chemicals.”
walnutport.com
Hopes of bipartisan cooperation give way to complete deadlock in the Pa. House
With Pennsylvania’s state House likely deadlocked until next month, Republicans argue, Democrats wait, and constitutional amendments languish.
walnutport.com
Pa. hospitals call on Gov. Josh Shapiro to address state’s health care worker shortage, said to be among worst in nation
Pennsylvania hospitals say the state has severe shortages of health care professionals and they want Gov. Josh Shapiro and the Legislature to act.
walnutport.com
What sparked a ‘Day of action’ at Allentown Parking Authority? Residents complain of bullying, discrimination
More than a dozen Allentown residents spoke out about what they called bullying, discrimination and poor customer service from employees at an Allentown Parking Authority board meeting Wednesday. Source: Morningcall.
walnutport.com
How Pennsylvania homeowners can apply for mortgage and utility assistance
If you’re a Pennsylvania homeowner who needs help catching up on mortgage payments or other housing costs, here’s a basic guide to what you need to know about applying for help. Source: pennnews.
walnutport.com
Row home fire Friday morning in Allentown displaces 2
The Center City house fire didn’t damage any neighboring homes. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
walnutport.com
New life skills, parenting education proposed for Lehigh County Jail
New education services could be on the way for people incarcerated at Lehigh County Jail after a Wednesday commissioners meeting.
walnutport.com
Lehigh University student remains missing, officials say, as classes resume this week
Authorities have gotten no closer to finding a Lehigh University undergraduate student who has gone missing.
walnutport.com
Demolition of Allentown’s historic Neuweiler brewery is underway
Demolition of Allentown’s Neuweiler brewery, one of the city’s historic buildings that has been in disrepair for decades, is underway.
walnutport.com
After decades at Westgate Mall, several merchants told they have to leave to make way for renovations. Some are shutting down for good.
Longtime Westgate Mall stores, including Amateur Athlete and Hawk Music, have been asked to leave by management.
walnutport.com
Allentown Fair announces Grammy-winning hip-hop artist as headliner
Multiplatinum hip-hop artist Nelly will be headlining The Allentown Fair, organizers announced Friday.
walnutport.com
A snowstorm is moving through the Lehigh Valley Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know about timing, impacts and closures
Meteorologists have lowered expected totals from earlier in the week, and the timing of the storm has also been pushed back a bit.
Comments / 0