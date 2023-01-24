ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Columbia Missourian

Royals get LHP Taylor from Boston for oft-injured SS Mondesi

KANSAS CITY — The Royals acquired left-hander Josh Taylor from the Boston Red Sox for injury-prone shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and an additional player Tuesday, the second straight day that Kansas City dealt one of its surplus position players in a bid to upgrade its lackluster bullpen. The 30-year-old Taylor...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar named to Japan's WBC team

TOKYO — Japan completed naming its 30-man roster Thursday for the World Baseball Classic, which includes outfielders Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals and newly signed Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox. Nootbaar has a Japanese mother but grew up in El Segundo, California, and does not...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Columbia Missourian

Dana Brown hired as general manager of Houston Astros

HOUSTON — In joining the World Series champion Houston Astros, new general manager Dana Brown’s goal is to keep the team at the top of the league. “I’m coming to a winning team, and a big part of what I want to do is sustain the winning long term,” he said. “We want to continue to build, continue to sign good players, continue to develop players and continue the winning success.”
HOUSTON, TX
Columbia Missourian

A's running out of time to find home in Oakland, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The Oakland Athletics have spent years trying to get a new stadium while watching Bay Area neighbors like the Giants, Warriors, 49ers and Raiders successfully move into state-of-the-art venues, and now, time is running short on their efforts. The A's lease at RingCentral Coliseum expires after...
OAKLAND, CA
Columbia Missourian

Chiefs' Mahomes to practice as usual on sprained ankle

KANSAS CITY — Patrick Mahomes walked through Arrowhead Stadium as if nothing was amiss Wednesday, his sprained right ankle hardly hampering the All-Pro quarterback as he began preparing for the AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes went through a normal morning walkthrough and then headed out for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Stewart, McBride exit U.S. Soccer, leaving Berhalter in limbo

NEW YORK — The American men’s national team shakeup that began after a public spat erupted between two well-known soccer families accelerated Thursday, when sporting director Earnie Stewart announced he is quitting the U.S. Soccer Federation to join PSV Eindhoven. Men’s general manager Brian McBride also is resigning,...
NEW YORK STATE

