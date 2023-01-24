HOUSTON — In joining the World Series champion Houston Astros, new general manager Dana Brown’s goal is to keep the team at the top of the league. “I’m coming to a winning team, and a big part of what I want to do is sustain the winning long term,” he said. “We want to continue to build, continue to sign good players, continue to develop players and continue the winning success.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO