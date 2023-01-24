Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Cop Run Over During License Plate Change FiascoBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
NHL
Carter's son has priceless reaction after receiving dad's hockey card
There is nothing better for a young fan than receiving their favorite hockey player's card, especially if it's their dad's. Jeff Carter's son, Caden, had a priceless reaction to getting his dad's hockey card in his new deck. Caden waited until the Pittsburgh Penguins forward got home from his game...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Wild
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-8) are in Saint Paul on Thursday to take on Dean Evason's Minnesota Wild (25-17-4). Game time at xCel Energy Center is 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast...
NHL
Comeback Kids | FEATURE
The Devils have scored three late-game tying goals to go 3-0-1 in four consecutive overtime sessions. The Devils have proven throughout the course of the 2022-23 season that they can never be counted out of a game. And that has never been more relevant than in the past week. The...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Hurricanes: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Wednesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at American Airlines Center. Game 50: Dallas Stars (28-13-8, 64 points) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-8, 66 points) When: Wednesday, January 25 at 7:30 p.m. CT (1930) Where: American Airlines Center- Dallas, TX. TV: Bally...
NHL
Penguins Activate Defenseman Kris Letang off of Long-Term Injured Reserve
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Kris Letang off of long-term injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Jan Rutta has been placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 14 and forward Kasperi Kapanen has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 18.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Kraken
Tonight marks the third of four meetings between the Canucks and Kraken this season: Oct. 27 (5-4 W @ SEA), Dec. 22 (6-5 W vs SEA), Jan. 25 (away), and Apr. 4 (home). The Canucks are 6-0-0 all-time against Seattle, including a 3-0-0 record on the road. Vancouver is 5-0-0...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Ovechkin, Crosby headline clash between Penguins, Capitals
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the nine games Thursday. Crosby, Penguins in D.C. to try to shut down Ovechkin, Capitals. I'm always watching when generational stars Sidney Crosby,...
NHL
DET@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Detroit Red Wings visit the Bell Centre for the first time this season on Thursday night. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Despite falling 4-2 to the Bruins on Tuesday night, the Canadiens (20-25-3) have nothing to be disappointed about. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad delivered a valiant effort. Goaltender Sam Montembeault was solid from the opening faceoff, stopping 11 shots in the first period. The Habs opened the scoring in the middle stanza when Kirby Dach, who was playing in his 200th career NHL game, scored a power play goal. The Bruins battled back with a pair of markers, but Dach wasn't done yet. He tied the game with his 10th goal of the season with less than nine minutes remaining in regulation. Patrice Bergeron put the visitors back in front late in the period, before David Pastrnak added an empty-netter to seal the victory for Boston. Montembeault finished the contest with 25 saves.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'PUTTING SOME GOOD WORK IN'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Blackhawks. "I'm excited. I've been working hard this past month. Maybe doesn't seem it like sometimes you guys (when I'm) not playing, but I've been putting some good work in and just ready to take advantage of it tonight."
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (23-14-9) vs. BLACKHAWKS (14-28-4) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Blackhawks:. Points - Max Domi (33) Goals - Max Domi...
NHL
Bergeron breaks tie late in 3rd, Bruins top Canadiens for 6th win in row
MONTREAL -- Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 2:55 left in the third period, and the Boston Bruins became the fastest to 80 points in NHL history with their sixth straight win, 4-2 against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. Bergeron won an offensive-zone face-off before scoring on...
NHL
DET@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were edged 4-3 in overtime by the Red Wings at the Bell Centre. Thursday night's contest marked the return of goaltender Jake Allen, who was making his first start since January 7 after battling an upper-body injury. Unfortunately, things didn't exactly start the way Allen and...
NHL
Recap: Lightning 3, Bruins 2
The Bolts tie a franchise record with their 11th-consecutive home victory on Thursday. The Lightning matched a franchise record with their 11th-consecutive home victory on Thursday night. To make the feat even more impressive, Tampa Bay got it done with a gutsy 3-2 victory over the League-leading Bruins. Victor Hedman...
NHL
RECAP: Verhaeghe nets two as Panthers earn point in OT loss to Penguins
On the second half of a back-to-back, the Florida Panthers picked up an important point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Sitting at 23-21-6, Florida has gone 7-4-2 during a road-heavy schedule in January. "We're just so much different a hockey...
NHL
Penguins Recall Dustin Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Ty Smith has been re-assigned to WBS. Tokarski, 33, has appeared in two games with Pittsburgh earlier this year, going 1-1-0 with a 2.67...
NHL
Jets open home stand with 'self-inflicted' loss to Sabres
WINNIPEG - Thursday night didn't end up being the welcome home the Winnipeg Jets wanted. After playing eight of their last nine away from home, and returning to Canada Life Centre after a season-long five-game road trip, the Jets (31-18-1) dropped a 3-2 decision to the Buffalo Sabres. The loss...
NHL
WINNING HAND!
The Calgary Flames Ambassadors and the Calgary Flames held their 16th Calgary Flames Ambassadors' Celebrity Poker Tournament raising over $425,000. Calgary Flames players, coaches, alumni and local celebrities, including Daniel Negreanu, played with more than 400 other poker participants at the sold-out event at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino. Participants bought in to raise funds for Calgary Flames Foundation programs and charities and to play against their hockey heroes for the chance to win more than $50,000 in prizes.
