The votes are tallied. The red carpet is ready. And Ryan Seacrest is, well, too costly to hire for the ceremony. In the latest episode of the Inside Trader Joe’s podcast, hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan announced the winners of its 14th Annual Customer Choice Awards, highlighting the most popular products across eight categories, plus the overall winner.
Trader Joe's 14th annual Customer Choice Awards covered everything from desserts and entrées to cheeses and snacks Trader Joe's is unveiling their most beloved products. On Monday, the brand announced the winners of its 14th annual Customer Choice Awards, revealing customers' top five overall items as well as the most-loved foods in several different categories. Over 18,000 devoted customers submitted their favorites, deciding the store's best products. The top overall winner for the year is Trader Joe's Chile Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips. The bites are...
The customers at Trader Joe’s have spoken, revealing their most-loved products at the grocery chain — and it’s not the Mandarin Orange Chicken. For the 14th year, Trader Joe’s released its Customer Choice Awards, asking shoppers to pick their favorite items across nine different categories: overall, beverage, cheese, entree, household, produce, snack, sweet/dessert, and vegan/vegetarian.
I ate all the award-winning treats from the chain's Customer Choice Awards, including the Sublime ice-cream sandwich and chili-lime rolled-corn chips.
