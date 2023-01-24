Read full article on original website
news8000.com
Volunteers collect data on unsheltered population in La Crosse County
LA CROSSE CO. (WKBT) -- Local non-profit organizations are uniting to collect crucial data on the unhoused population in La Crosse County. Volunteers met at 4 a.m. to do the Point-in-Time Count. Multiple teams of volunteers walked through downtown La Crosse to get a head count of each unsheltered person...
news8000.com
Challenge Academy welcomes 50th class of cadets
FT. MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) -- Wisconsin Challenge Academy hit two major milestones. The program is in its 25th year and they welcomed their 50th class. 140 newcomers arrived at Fort McCoy and said goodbye to their families ahead of their five and a half-month stay at Challenge Academy. After a...
news8000.com
UW-La Crosse to open esports area to the public
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- Members of the public can take advantage of UW-La Crosse's "EZONE" -- along with the purchase of a membership or day pass. UWL opened their EZONE in the Recreational Eagle Center in February of 2021. The room features 31 computer games, 13 Nintendo Switch games, 24 Oculus virtual reality games, along with countless PlayStation and Xbox games for gamers to enjoy.
news8000.com
Charges filed against Black River Falls 17-year-old accused of Forrest Street Elementary vandalism
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Jackson County DA filed charges Friday against a 17-year-old accused of vandalizing Forrest Street Elementary in August. The DA says Bruce Redbird has been charged with burglary and felony criminal damage to property in an incident that resulted in the displacement of students and staff at the beginning of the school year as the damage was repaired. The vandalism caused more than $1 million in damage to the new school.
wiproud.com
Police searching for missing La Crosse woman, safety in question
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Officers with the La Crosse police department are searching for a woman missing since September 27th. The police department issued a missing endangered person alert for 37-year-old Jennifer l. Peterson. She goes by Jen P., and she was last heard from in September when she was...
WEAU-TV 13
Gundersen Health System seeks volunteers to help with hospice patients
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gundersen Health System is in need of volunteers for its hospice department after losing several members of its roster during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gundersen said that Medicare requires its hospice service to log at least 66 volunteer hours each week, but there aren’t enough volunteers available to meet that number comfortably.
Government Technology
La Crosse County, Wis., Adopts Broadband Forward! Ordinance
(TNS) — On Thursday evening, the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an ordinance to become a certified Broadband Forward! Community. The ordinance signifies that the county views broadband access and adoption as a priority. Broadband Forward! is a state effort led by the Wisconsin Public Service...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in La Crosse house fire early Friday morning
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire in La Crosse early Friday morning. The La Crosse Fire Department said they were called to a home on fire on the 300 block of 28th Street South, on La Crosse’s east side near Grandad Bluff, at 3:10 a.m. Friday.
5 Cabins in Wisconsin That Provide the Perfect Romantic Getaway
Is your significant other a pain in-the-you-know-what to buy gifts for? I know mine sure is! If you really want to knock your present out of the park, surprise them with a romantic getaway not too far from home. Treat Your Sweetie to Some Romance. Just follow me here...I'm assuming...
State Patrol Investigating Injury Crash Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred on I-90 in Winona County Thursday morning. The state incident report describes the crash as a rollover. It occurred shortly before 8:45 a.m. about two miles west of the Winona exit. Troopers say a pick-up...
nbc15.com
Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
wizmnews.com
Suspect in La Crosse County triple murder still preparing for possible trial
More potential witnesses are being questioned for a triple-homicide trial in La Crosse. Khamthaneth Rattanasack is waiting to be tried for the fatal shootings of three men at a West Salem area quarry in July of 2021. Rattanasack’s attorney, Bernardo Cueto, told a La Crosse judge in court Monday that...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Buffalo County rollover crash Wednesday evening
TOWN OF CANTON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County Wednesday evening. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said a 23-year-old Thomasville, Ga. woman was driving a pickup truck when she went off of the roadway on County Road JJ near County Road F in the Town of Canton, or about eight miles southeast of Durand, and rolled down an embankment at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Rollover Crash on I-90 Near St. Charles Sends Rushford Woman to Hospital
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Winona County sent a Rushford woman to the hospital early Wednesday morning. State troopers responded to the wreck around 3:45 a.m. about two miles east of the St. Charles exit. The preliminary crash investigation indicates a Chevy Blazer was traveling east on the freeway when it lost control and rolled.
news8000.com
Country Boom announces line-up for 2023
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) -- One of the La Crosse area's most popular country music festivals announced their lineup for 2023, featuring Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore and Dustin Lynch over the three-day festival. More details on the lineup can be found here. Tickets are available for purchase now. COPYRIGHT...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman known to move across counties missing since September, police still searching
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The La Crosse Police Department is looking for help finding a woman missing since September 2022. Jennifer L. Peterson has not been heard from or seen since September 27, 2022, and was last residing in La Crosse. Police say she had mentioned relocating and...
news8000.com
Jackson County Judge sentences woman to 12 years for role in 2017 heroin death of Eau Claire man
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- A judge Wednesday sentenced a Jackson County woman to a 12-year prison term for her role in the 2017 death of an Eau Claire man. According to the Jackson County DA, 42-year-old Jackie Snow was convicted on October 25 of Conspiracy to Commit Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin as a Party to a Crime for a December 2017 drug delivery that resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge for First Degree Reckless Homicide-Drug Delivery was dismissed, but read in for sentencing consideration.
94.3 Jack FM
LaCrosse Woman Reported Missing
LA CROSSE, WI (WSAU) — Officers in La Crosse County are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who went missing last September. Friends and family say 37-year-old Jennifer Peterson told them she wanted to relocate from La Crosse. Their last contact with her came on September 27th.
wiproud.com
Heroin dealer arrested after bragging about distributing the drug
JACKSON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A heroin dealer in Jackson County is sentenced to 12 years in prison. 43-year-old Jackie Snow was convicted in October for her role in a 2017 drug delivery resulting in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge of first-degree reckless homicide-drug delivery...
