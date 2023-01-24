The Last Inning (Jan. 23, 2023): Spotlighting Tennessee-Committed Amayah Doyle, Upcoming Tourneys, Latest Verbals, ‘All I Do Is Win’ & MCU Villains

Read full article on original website
Related
wtmj.com
Correction: Illinois-Semiautomatic Weapons Ban-Lawsuit story
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — In a story published January 24, 2023, about a lawsuit against Illinois’ ban on semiautomatic weapons, The Associated Press erroneously reported the location of Benton, Ill. It is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of St. Louis, not nine miles (about 14 kilometers) northeast.
Illinois assault weapons ban faces lawsuit led by former GOP gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey
Just last week, a judge granted a restraining order in that case, temporarily blocking the law from being enforced on anyone involved in that suit.
wish989.com
Three from the Second Judicial Circuit Selected to Serve on State Judicial Task Force
MT. VERNON – The Second Judicial Circuit is proud to recognize the appointment of Hamilton County State’s Attorney Justin Hood, Public Defender for Hamilton and Gallatin counties Nathan Rowland and Second Circuit Chief Judge Melissa Morgan to a newly created 2023 Illinois Judicial Conference Task Force. In October...
Comments / 0