The Last Inning (Jan. 23, 2023): Spotlighting Tennessee-Committed Amayah Doyle, Upcoming Tourneys, Latest Verbals, ‘All I Do Is Win’ & MCU Villains

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — In a story published January 24, 2023, about a lawsuit against Illinois’ ban on semiautomatic weapons, The Associated Press erroneously reported the location of Benton, Ill. It is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of St. Louis, not nine miles (about 14 kilometers) northeast.

BENTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO