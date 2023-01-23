Read full article on original website
Gallery: Cedar City, Utah Is Showing Off After Record Year of Snow and Rainfall
Cedar City and the surrounding areas are no strangers to snow, but this January the amount of precipitation was hitting records. Snow, snow, then some freezing rain and more snow. In Utah, our ski resorts had the most snow of anywhere in the USA! Now that's some major snowfall. Brian Head Ski Resort opened earlier than it ever has, the weekend after Thanksgiving and I am sure they are elated to get all of the gorgeous powder. Most people take I15 and drive right on by Cedar city and surrounding cities headed to Las Vegas or California. There are definitely some hidden gems that you will miss completely if you don't stop and look or know where to find them. The Cedar City area is growing, but nothing like St George, and that is just the way the residents like it. Slow and easy. So just admire these photos from afar and maybe plan a trip to enjoy in person. But beware, you may fall in love when you get here.
Good on Ya!! Cedar City Business Won’t Let Students Go Hungry
Wendy Stoker, owner of Cedar City's Arctic Circle knows students cannot learn if they are hungry. The Stokers not only provide lunch to paying students with their well-managed Arctic Circle Restaurant, within walking distance of both Canyon View Middle and Canyon View High Schools, but also through their community outreach program, Arctic Cares.
Top 9 Plays in St.George and Cedar City Hoops
The Region Rush! Presented by The Matt Hickman Team at Academy Mortgage and Ideal Home and Paint. Watch full episode below. Countdown descriptions below the video... Pine View at Desert Hills - Fox Sports 101.9 STG / 99.1 in Cedar. Cedar at Hurricane - KSUB 590. 9. KANDEN CORONADO, Cedar...
Southern Utah Boys Basketball Scores
Another amazing game in The Hangar. Crimson Cliffs gave the Dixie Flyers, the number two team in 4A, all they could handle. The Mustangs were lead by Steele Barben who scored 12 points, Jordan Eaton had 11, and Sean Felts scored 10. But most impressive was Crimson's defensive effort. Phoenix...
