Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksl.com
Advisories issued as Utah's snowy winter continues
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow is back, yet again. Snow began falling Friday morning in northern Utah, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for areas including Logan and Brigham City. The advisory originally expired at noon but was extended to 3 p.m. The...
upr.org
Obscure Utah pizza restaurant ranked among the country’s best
One of Utah’s most obscure pizza places was just named one of the very best in the United States. Hurricane Utah’s “Dixie Pizza Wagon” was ranked No. 5 on the list of Yelp’s “Top Pizza Spots in the U.S. and Canada.” The small pizza joint, literally operating out of a wagon sitting in a parking lot, is known for their handcrafted, wood-fired pizzas and was ranked among some of the country’s best alongside other places in pizza-centric cities like New York and Chicago.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – January 27, 2023
ST. GEORGE, UT – Jan. 27, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah, Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
890kdxu.com
SHOCKING: Southern Utah’s FIRST EVER “Gentleman’s Club!”
St. George has been a city for 161 years now, and NEVER BEFORE has there ever been a "Gentleman's Club" or "Strip Club." UNTIL NOW!. Multi-Millionaire, Jerry Atrick, of Palm Springs, California is bringing a unique nightlife experience to St. George: a 55+up Gentleman's Club/Strip Club: Droopyz. Now, the club...
kjzz.com
Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
ksub590.com
Reds Visit Hurricane (Links Here)
The Cedar Reds continue 4A Region 10 play with a trip to Hurricane for a mid-week match up with the Tigers. Tip-off is 7p. Chris Holmes will have the call. Join us on the radio at KSUB 107.7/590AM starting with the JRI Insurance Pregame at 650p. You may also listen or watch at ksub590.com.
890kdxu.com
NEW FREEWAY EXIT IN SOUTHERN UTAH!
IT'S COMING! It's been years in the works, but it's finally about to begin construction on the New I-15 "Exit 11" on Main Street in Washington. When announced, the public in Washington was LESS THAN THRILLED about the new Exit 11 headed their way. I can understand why, too. It's VERY CLOSE to homes. It's almost SMACK-DAB right in the middle of a neighborhood.
KSLTV
Warrant issued for former youth treatment staff member in southern Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah — An arrest warrant has been issued for a California woman accused of showing explicit pictures to girls at two youth treatment centers in southern Utah. Sierra Nicole Morley, 20, of Riverside, California, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with three counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.
ksl.com
A southern Utah mayor's water warning: 'We are running out'
ST. GEORGE — Utah's Washington County is one of the fastest growing areas in the country, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That growth is made possible by the Virgin River which supplies the region and its multiplying suburbs with water. But drought and population growth have long plagued...
890kdxu.com
Gallery: Cedar City, Utah Is Showing Off After Record Year of Snow and Rainfall
Cedar City and the surrounding areas are no strangers to snow, but this January the amount of precipitation was hitting records. Snow, snow, then some freezing rain and more snow. In Utah, our ski resorts had the most snow of anywhere in the USA! Now that's some major snowfall. Brian Head Ski Resort opened earlier than it ever has, the weekend after Thanksgiving and I am sure they are elated to get all of the gorgeous powder. Most people take I15 and drive right on by Cedar city and surrounding cities headed to Las Vegas or California. There are definitely some hidden gems that you will miss completely if you don't stop and look or know where to find them. The Cedar City area is growing, but nothing like St George, and that is just the way the residents like it. Slow and easy. So just admire these photos from afar and maybe plan a trip to enjoy in person. But beware, you may fall in love when you get here.
ksl.com
Driver going 130-170mph arrested in southern Utah
KANAB — A man who police say was recorded traveling 130 mph — and later claimed to be going as fast as 170 mph as he tried to get away — was arrested after Utah Highway Patrol troopers were able to successfully spike his tires. Jacob Zachary...
890kdxu.com
5 St. George Utah Restaurants We Wish Would Make A Comeback
Living in Saint George for 40 plus years, I have seen a lot of businesses come and go. I have fallen in love with a restaurants food not realizing that in just a few short weeks they would be closed. Here is a list of restaurants that used to be...
KSLTV
90-year-old Ogden teacher quits retirement twice
OGDEN, Utah — A teacher in Ogden is still going, after turning 90 years old this month. It’s the second time she’s retired from retirement. Arlene VanDyke initially retired after teaching for 57 years but for the second time she returned to teach at Wasatch Elementary. It wasn’t only because she loveds it, but because the people there make it hard for her to say no.
Trees chopped down in odd vandalistic activity along Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — If a tree falls with teenagers around, sometimes the Cache County Sheriff’s Department hears about it. After learning about several uninvited tree-choppings on residential properties over the past few weeks, the department launched an investigation. Though their analysis is now nearly complete, they still aren’t sure what the motive was. “We’re assuming...
ABC 4
Intermountain Health Helps Bring Cutting-Edge Artificial Intelligence Technology Detecting Early Colon Cancer to Rural Utah Communities
Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4 UTAH) — Intermountain Healthcare is the first health system in Utah to use a new tool that utilizes artificial intelligence to aid doctors in detecting colorectal polyps in real-time during a colonoscopy to help patients fight colon cancer. This new technology, called GI Genius,...
upr.org
Cache County dog ordinance updated
Cache County Council members voted to pass an ordinance Tuesday night updating the county ordinance pertaining to dogs. Interim Attorney Dane Murray said the change came “in response to a state statute that was passed that changed what counties and municipalities can do with their animal ordinances.”. He said...
kvnutalk
Police seize record amount of marijuana during Logan drug bust – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Local law enforcement seized a record amount of marijuana Monday from the bedroom of a 16-year-old Logan boy. The more than 25 pounds of pot were found after officers witnessed a suspected drug buy in the parking lot of a Logan department store. Logan City Police Assistant...
ksl.com
Utahn who murdered weeks after being paroled sent back to prison for 25 years to life
OGDEN — Second District Judge Cristina Ortega said two words came to mind while reading the pre-sentence report for Ryan Joseph Dash: "executed" and "ambush." "This offense is clearly an example of extreme cruelty and depravity," she said of the murder he committed just three weeks after Dash was released from the Utah State Prison in early 2020.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police release name of victim in Roy fatal shooting
ROY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy man was booked into the Weber County jail Saturday on a murder charge after his wife’s body was found at their residence. Dave Meyer, 69, was arrested Saturday after Roy City Police officers and a detective were dispatched to his residence. The call reportedly came from Meyer.
Layton attraction fined after several guests bitten by animals
An interactive aquarium in Layton was fined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act after it found that several guests were bitten by animals.
Comments / 0