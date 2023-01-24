Read full article on original website
Law & Order Season 22 Episode 12 Review: Almost Famous
Social media often gets a bad rap. Cyberbullying and dangerous trends harm kids, and predators sometimes target the most vulnerable: those who are lonely, friendless, and desperate for attention. Law & Order Season 19 Episode 12 featured one such predator, but he wasn't a pedophile; he was a greedy business...
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Forget Me Knots
The Attorney General may have closed the case, but she's going to have egg on her face when the reality of that decision strikes her. Someone came forward with information that backed the BAU's assessment of the situation, and Elias admitted aloud the number of people he's killed. This is not a man we want to ignore for lack of evidence.
Frasier Revival Casts Niles and Daphne's Son
David Hyde Pierce's Niles Crane may not be a part of Frasier's Paramount+ revival, but his son will. Deadline revealed this week that Anders Keith had joined the cast as Niles and David's son, David. Longtime fans of the franchise will recall David being born in the 2004 series finale...
Will Trent Season 1 Episode 4 Review: My Stupid Detective Brain
There have been many violent crime scenes before on TV, but none made my stomach drop as much as the religious, ritualistic torture done to the men on Will Trent Season 1 Episode 4. The GBI and the APD teamed up to learn who was torturing these victims, only to...
The Rookie Season 5 Episode 13 Review: Daddy Cop
The things we do for those we love... Some of the best installments are when they lean heavily into the dynamics and how this wonderful group of characters has become a family. And there were so many Family Feels in The Rookie Season 5 Episode 13 that it made you...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 12
Who brought a mysterious bioweapon into the United States of America?. On FBI Season 5 Episode 12, two MTA workers were dead, and one was injured. The team had to determine the location of the suspect, as well as the next target. Meanwhile, Jubal's past demons surfaced when the high-pressure...
The Bachelor's Greer Blitzer Apologizes for Defending Blackface Costume
The Bachelor star Greer Blitzer took to social media this week to apologize for past actions. The 24-year-old medical sales rep opened up about comments she made defending Blackface several years ago. "The journey to love is filled with lessons and these lessons are also made on our journey of...
FBI Season 5 Episode 12 Review: Breakdown
Jubal has long been the rock for the FBI Joint Operations Center. But circumstances on FBI Season 5 Episode 12 proved too much even for him. Having Yemeni terrorists running around with a biotoxin would be enough to ruin anyone's day. Jubal is accustomed to handling such situations regularly. But...
Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 1 Review: From a Spark to a Flame
That was more than a little disappointing. Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 1 sloppily introduced us to a new group of teen wolves, and honestly, I expected far better than what we got on "From a Spark to a Flame." Paramount+ put its marketing muscle behind the series in a...
9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 1 Review: The New Hotness
That was a quintessentially Lone Star opener. From crazy calls like raining frogs to personal obstacles like secret wives and hitting on pastors, 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 1 got off to an entertaining start, and it's good to have these beloved characters back. Did anyone see the Iris...
Night Court Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Just Tuesday
Night Court Season 1 Episode 3 hits us with the consequences to the courtroom when Abby loses faith in her approach to the courtroom and her team. It's also a nod to John Larroquette's personal story of addiction and recovery. Having Dan's late wife and Abby both struggle with alcoholism is another way the judge and public defender are growing their relationship.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and the Wolf Pack Cast Previews Paramount+ Drama
Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis is treating viewers to a new series about werewolves in the Paramount+ original Wolf Pack. TV Fanatic got the chance to chat with Sarah Michelle Gellar (Kristin Ramsay), Rodrigo Santoro (Garrett Briggs), Chloe Rose Robertson (Luna Briggs), and Tyler Lawrence Grey (Harlan Briggs) ahead of the premiere.
The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Hang on to Your Life
When the past returns, it’s always hard to tell if it’s going to be good or bad, but in the case of The Winchesters, it’s both. Following Samuel's surprise return in the previous episode, on The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 8, Mary, John, and Millie watch over him, but different feelings arise while doing so.
The Ark Sneak Peek: Watch the Action-Packed First Five Minutes
The Ark looks like a throwback to the good old days of sci-fi series on Syfy. The cable network released the first five minutes of the new drama, and we're convinced. We pick up with a catastrophic event that awakens Lt. Sharon Garnet (Christie Burke) from her slumber. Unfortunately, the...
Shrinking Series Premiere Review: Psychological Vigilantes
He's a father, a therapist, a colleague, a friend, a neighbor, a mentee, and a grieving widower on Shrinking Season 1 Episode 1 and Shrinking Season 1 Episode 2. Aside from the grieving part, he's failing at all these roles. He has a breakthrough at work when he seems stuck...
Krista Vernoff Out as Showrunner of Grey's Anatomy, Station 19
The Grey's Anatomy franchise will feature more changes in the coming months. Deadline reported Wednesday that showrunner Krista Vernoff would vacate her post on Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 at the end of their current seasons. Vernoff will also be leaving both shows as executive producer. "It has been the...
Creeps are using Venmo to get dates with sexy strangers: ‘It gives sugar baby vibes’
Anna Hogan, 27, was waiting in line at Prince Street Pizza on a Friday night when she realized the popular joint was cash-only. The 30-something-year-old man ahead of her overheard her debacle and offered to give her a $50 bill if she Venmo’d him the money. The pretty brunette gladly paid the man via the mobile payment service and walked away with her hot-and-ready slices. A few minutes later she looked down at her phone to see a $5 Venmo payment from the random stranger with the message “Can I get your number?” Hogan accepted the small payment immediately but...
The Recruit Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
Noah Centineo will continue to be The Recruit. Netflix announced today it has renewed the drama series for a second season. Netflix also confirmed that The Recruit Season 2 pick up from last season’s cliffhanger ending that found Owen and Max captured with their lives endangered. The series hails...
