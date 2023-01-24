By Ken Hissner: If you ask Larry “The Easton Assassin” Holmes who was greater, him or Muhammad Ali, he would answer, “me!”. Holmes, from Easton, PA, Boxrec shows 11-3. He was knocked out and, in their second fight, stopped by southpaw Nick Wells of the Air Force and Texas. He lost in the Olympic Trials in 1972 to Duane Bobick by DQ for excessive holding. He defeated Philly’s Marvin Stinson twice and later used him as a sparring partner.

