Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Yarde has “fantastic chance” against Beterbiev says Gareth A Davies
By Craig Daly: Anthony Yarde has a “fantastic chance” of defeating IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev this Saturday night, says Gareth A. Davies. The Beterbiev-Yarde event will be shown on ESPN+, beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, January 28th. Like many, Gareth still picks Beterbiev (18-0,...
BoxingNews24.com
Does Liam Smith stand a chance against GGG?
By Sam Volz: Liam Smith says he wants a title shot against IBF & WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin after he faces Chris Eubank Jr in a rematch. Eubank Jr still hasn’t exercised the rematch clause he has in the contract, so there’s the possibility that Liam (33-3-1, 20 KOs) could look to challenge Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) for his two straps if he’s interested in accepting that challenge.
BoxingNews24.com
What’s next for Edgar Berlanga?
By Alex Fesl: Following the recent news of undefeated Puerto Rican boxer Edgar Berlanga parting ways with Top Rank, he now finds himself at a crossroads in his young career. At 20-0 with 16 knockouts, Belanga was becoming a fixture on ESPN’s Top Rank cards over the past few years. He rattled off an impressive sixteen straight first round knockouts.
BoxingNews24.com
Video: Did Lennox Lewis Have a Glass Jaw?
Lennox Lewis is widely viewed as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, and not without great reason. Lennox was a 3 time heavyweight champion, and his resume is an outstanding one, where he beat a who’s who of top heavyweight contenders over a fancy stretch from 1992 until 2003. Lennox also holds the distinction of being the last undisputed world heavyweight champion, more than 20 damn years ago.
BoxingNews24.com
Liam Smith vs. Conor Benn doesn’t interest Eddie Hearn
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Eddie Hearn says he’s not interested in matching his inactive welterweight Conor Benn against Liam Smith despite his impressive fourth round knockout upset of Chris Eubank Jr last Saturday night in Manchester, England. Hearn states that Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) is a middleweight without any...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Yarde says Artur Beterbiev won’t take his “assault”
By Jack Tiernan: Anthony Yarde predicts that IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev won’t be able to take the “assault” he puts on him this Saturday night when he gets in range to begin landing his huge shots at the OVO Arena in London.
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant has a bigger ring for David Benavidez fight
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says Caleb Plant wanted a bigger ring so that he could “run around” all night when they fight on March 25th on Showtime PPV. WBC interim super middleweight champion Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) plans on being ready to cut off the ring on the ‘Sweethands’ Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) to force him into a war, which he predicts will end in a knockout victory for himself.
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez Sr says “Regis fight is not going to happen”
By Allan Fox: Teofimo Lopez Sr says his son, Teo, won’t be fighting Regis Prograis next for his WBC light welterweight title because there’s no money in that fight. Teofimo Sr states that Top Rank will be giving Teo a fight in late April or early May as a tune-up before he challenges for a world title against the winner of the rematch between WBO 140-lb champion Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence betting 10K Tony Harrison beats Tim Tszyu
By Adam Baskin: Errol Spence Jr is betting 10K on former WBC junior middleweight champion Tony Harrison defeating unbeaten Tim Tszyu when the two fight on March 12th for the interim WBO 154-lb title at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia. Instead of Spence concentrating on his next opponent Keith...
BoxingNews24.com
Rolly Romero wants Adrien Broner, calls it “Fantasy fight” for PPV
By Jim Calfa: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero says he’d like to fight Adrien Broner, and he feels it would be a considerable pay-per-view match that would sell big. Unfortunately for Rolly, Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) ruled out a fight with him, saying this week that that match-up does nothing for him.
BoxingNews24.com
Beterbiev 174 1/2 vs. Yarde 175 1/4 – Official weigh-in results
By Barry Holbrook: Devasting knockout artist Artur Beterbiev weighed in successfully at 174 1/2 pounds today for his defense of his IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight titles live on ESPN+ this Saturday night, January 28th, against WBO mandatory Anthony Yarde. #1 ranked Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) weighed in at...
BoxingNews24.com
Just How Good Was Larry “The Easton Assassin” Holmes?
By Ken Hissner: If you ask Larry “The Easton Assassin” Holmes who was greater, him or Muhammad Ali, he would answer, “me!”. Holmes, from Easton, PA, Boxrec shows 11-3. He was knocked out and, in their second fight, stopped by southpaw Nick Wells of the Air Force and Texas. He lost in the Olympic Trials in 1972 to Duane Bobick by DQ for excessive holding. He defeated Philly’s Marvin Stinson twice and later used him as a sparring partner.
BoxingNews24.com
Jake Paul signee Shadasia Green Will Face Elin Cederroos On Serrano-Cruz Undercard
By Vince D’Writer: On Wednesday, January 25th, Jake Paul announced the signing of super middleweight contender Shadasia Green (11-0, 10 KOs), and in addition to the signing, Most Valuable Promotions new acquisition has been added to the Serrano vs. Cruz undercard, as she will face Elin Cederroos on February 4th at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez can earn Canelo fight by defeating Caleb Plant on March 25th
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says that a victory by David Benavidez over Caleb Plant on March 25th could be the “statement” needed for him to get the elusive fight he’s been longing for against Canelo Alvarez. Hearn isn’t sure whether Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) will agree...
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron Ennis wants Roiman Villa or Rashidi Ellis next in May or June
By Dan Ambrose: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says if he can’t get a title shot in May or June when he returns to the ring, he wants either Roiman Villa or Rashidi Ellis for the defense of his newly won IBF welterweight belt. Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) is...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Jesus Saracho Wins Title and Oscar Alvarez Jr. Victorious
Jesus “Junior” Saracho won the vacant WBO Latin Super Lightweight Title with a unanimous decision victory over Cesar “Rainman” Francis in the main event on Wednesday’s ProBox TV fight card. In the co-feature, undefeated Oscar Alvarez Jr., owner of a stellar amateur 665-12 record, stands...
BoxingNews24.com
Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Eimantas Stanionis rescheduled for April 29th
By Adam Baskin: WBA ‘regular’ welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis will defend his secondary belt against challenger Vergil Ortiz Jr in their rescheduled date of April 29th in Texas. The two had been scheduled previously to meet on March 18th, but the 29-year-old Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) needed an...
BoxingNews24.com
Eubank Jr’s team could appeal to BBBofC over loss to Smith
By Barry Holbrook: Kalle Sauerland, the promoter for Chris Eubank Jr, is considering appealing to the British Boxing Board of Control [BBBoC] about the alleged elbow that Liam Smith appeared to land to the head of his fighter in the fourth in the sequence that led to the first knockdown.
BoxingNews24.com
Righteous Rounds: Sugar Ray Leonard vs Marvellous Marvin Hagler
By Kieran O’Sullivan: Brothers and sisters, today we are going to get righteous. Together we are going to look at one of the great righteous rounds in boxing history: the ninth round between Marvelous Marvin and Sugar Ray. The Super Fight. Picture the scene. 1987, open air in Caesar’s...
BoxingNews24.com
De La Hoya gives update on Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia contract issues
By Dan Ambrose: Oscar De La Hoya says they’re working on small “details” with the contract for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia on April 15th on Showtime PPV. De La Hoya insists that the fight will go ahead on the April 15th date, and he’s already talking about the pair having a trilogy at some point.
Comments / 0