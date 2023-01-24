Read full article on original website
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect set for hearing
DENVER (AP) — The mental competency of a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket nearly two years ago is set to be discussed again during a hearing Friday. Court proceedings against 23-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa have been paused for more than a year after a judge found him to be mentally incompetent in December 2021 and sent him to the state mental hospital for treatment. Alissa is charged with murder and multiple attempted murder counts for endangering the lives of 26 other people. He hasn’t been asked to enter a plea to the charges yet.
Kansas prisoner who sued over cancer treatment has died
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner who alleged in a lawsuit that he was not being properly treated for cancer has died. Attorneys and the family of John Keith Calvin say he died Wednesday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. In a lawsuit filed last month, Calvin says Kansas Department of Corrections officials had not provided proper treatment for his colon cancer. An emergency court filing asking that he be moved to a hospital was denied. Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 killing of John Coates. He always maintained he was innocent and a co-defendant later said Calvin did not kill Coates. Calvin would have been eligible for parole in May.
Tracking rain changing to accumulating snow overnight, travel impacts expected
TONIGHT: Showers moving in from the south after sunset. Precipitation changes to snow late, with accumulation overnight. 2-4" of snow is likely across most of Mid-Missouri. Lows near 32. TOMORROW: Snow showers starting to taper off by late morning, with flurries possible throughout the day. Breezy with highs in the...
