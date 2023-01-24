Read full article on original website
EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX firms on weaker dollar
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, keeping those gains after data showed faster-than-forecast economic growth, while other Asian currencies also rose slightly against a weaker greenback. The peso PHP= was up 0.2%. The Philippine economy grew at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 7.2% in the...
Malaysia Stock Market Poised To Halt Losing Streak
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, although it has eased just 2 points in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,500-point plateau although it may find traction on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat...
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX rally fizzles as dollar firms; stocks at 9-month high
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies pared early strength on Friday as the greenback gained footing ahead of U.S. inflation data, while overnight data highlighting a resilient U.S. economy boosted regional shares to a near nine-month high. Both the currencies were poised for their third weekly climb, with the...
3 Stock Market Risks the Smartest Investors Know About in 2023
After the S&P 500 posted a 19% drop in 2022, the first down year for the index since 2018, investors are rightfully worried about what the current year will bring. Inflation is still high, interest rates are still going up, and an economic downturn is a real possibility. There must be a way to prepare for what might come.
Wall Street Poised To Open Broadly Lower
(RTTNews) - Personal Income and Outlays for December, Consumer Sentiment for January as well as Consumer Sentiment for January are the major economic announcements on Friday. Intel, and Visa will be announcing quarterly results after the bell today. The latest reports showed that the U.S. economy gained 2.9 percent annually.
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed at $16.40, marking a -1.8% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.59%. Heading...
Diamondback Energy (FANG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $149.89, marking a +1.91% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.59%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy exploration and...
Stock Market News for Jan 25, 2023
Wall Street closed mixed on Tuesday as investors digested the latest batch of corporate earnings reports and gauged the state of the economy. The Dow ended in positive territory, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower. How Did The Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 0.3%...
Up 16% Over The Past Month, What's Next For MGM Stock?
MGM Resorts stock (NYSE:MGM) has gained about 16% over the last month (21 trading days) outperforming the S&P 500 which remains up by about 5% over the same period. The rally is driven by a couple of factors. Firstly, China has eased its stringent zero-Covid policy and this is expected to lead to a revival in the Macau gaming market, which had taken a considerable hit over the last two years, impacted by frequent lockdowns and travel restrictions. Although MGM has a lower exposure to Macau compared to its U.S. gaming peers, this should provide the company with earnings upside. Moreover, the Las Vegas strip, which accounts for the bulk of the company’s business, is also booming. Leisure demand remains strong despite signs of a cooling economy and the convention business is also expected to pick up. MGM appears to be well positioned to cater to this demand, given the acquisition of the Aria and Vdara properties and The Cosmopolitan over 2021 and 2022.
ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) closed the most recent trading day at $7.60, moving +1.74% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.59%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the integrated...
Bandwidth (BAND) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Bandwidth (BAND) closed at $22.98, marking a +1.64% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.59%. Heading into today, shares of the enterprise software...
JinkoSolar (JKS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
JinkoSolar (JKS) closed at $56.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.59%. Coming into today, shares of the solar power...
Newmont Corporation (NEM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Newmont Corporation (NEM) closed at $54.13, marking a -1.74% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.59%. Heading into today, shares of the gold and...
London stocks edge higher as earnings roll in
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Jan 26 (Reuters) - UK's main stock indexes edged higher on Thursday, tracking strong performances in Asian equity markets, while investors weighed mixed corporate earnings reports ahead of key central bank decisions next week.
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Barings BDC (BBDC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Barings BDC (BBDC) closed the most recent trading day at $8.60, moving +0.7% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.59%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the business development company had...
Insulet (PODD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Insulet (PODD) closed at $286.13, marking a -1.23% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.59%. Coming into today, shares of the maker...
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $33.98, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.59%. Coming into today, shares of...
PPL (PPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
PPL (PPL) closed the most recent trading day at $29.68, moving +0.61% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.59%. Coming into today, shares of the energy and utility holding...
Moat Advantages Could Lift These ETFs
Among the bright spots in the early part of 2023 is a rebound of 8.52% by the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX), which was battered in 2022 as growth stocks slipped. How durable the recovery proves to be remains to be seen, but investors considering exchange traded funds such as the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM), both of which track the Nasdaq-100, can take heart in knowing those ETFs are homes to plenty of companies that are considered wide moat firms.
