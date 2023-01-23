Read full article on original website
KHBS
Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley still without power
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley a day after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. 5,900 SWEPCO customers were without power Wednesday evening. The company hopes to restore power to 95% of its customers by 10 p.m. Thursday, Shantelle Jordan, company spokesperson, said.
Snowy scenes from across Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — As of Tuesday afternoon, many parts of Arkansas have been seeing significant snowfall. The snow could be heavy at times, especially for areas of higher terrain in the Ozarks. Those areas could receive 3-6" or more of snow by Wednesday morning. Due to the snow, some...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s who got more than a foot of snow!
Snow has wrapped up across Arkansas and dozens of snow reports are coming in. Many reports are for more than a foot of snow!
Kait 8
Gov. Sanders activates National Guard ahead of winter storm
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With a winter storm expected to dump several inches of snow on parts of the Natural State, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called on the Arkansas National Guard Tuesday to assist state police. According to a news release from the Arkansas National Guard, a five-member team will...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: The sun is back today, but the warm up is delayed
Clouds have been clearing in Central Arkansas overnight, but are going to be more stubborn to clear in Northeast Arkansas. It will be mostly sunny, but remain chilly today. It is starting in the low 30s, will get to the low 40s at Noon, and then Little Rock will have a high temperature of 46° this afternoon.
thv11.com
Arkansas prepared for winter conditions
The winter weather comes as no surprise. According to Yell County Emergency Management, they treated all blacktop roads in the county to help keep Arkansans safe.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Winter is Back!
A strong storm system will continue to bring rain and snow to much of the state through the overnight hours. Snowfall accumulations are expected for a large part of Arkansas north and west of Little Rock with a coating to around an inch is possible mainly on grassy areas along the I-30/US 67 corridor with in excess of 10″ likely at elevation of 2000 feet or higher. Precipitation will taper off to a few flurries by early Wednesday morning.
Snow forecast causes some school districts in Arkansas to close
ARKANSAS, USA — Some parts of Arkansas are set to see significant snowfall, and in preparation, some districts across the state have implemented closures. By Tuesday afternoon and evening cold air will bleed into west and northwest parts of Arkansas. This should kick off the transition from rain to all snow, especially for higher terrain in the Ozarks.
Winter storm leaves thousands of Arkansas customers without power
Rain and snowfall left thousands of Arkansas customers without electricity Wednesday morning.
mysaline.com
Areas of Arkansas could get 12 inches; Saline County is a question mark
There’s a lot of talk on social media about snow, and there’s no denying that Saline County’s weather will change significantly on Tuesday, but the white stuff is mostly for the part of the state that is several miles north and west of Interstate 30. Having said that, we’ll be updating if anything changes, as it frequently does with winter weather.
Photo Gallery: Snowstorm rolls through Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
A snowstorm made its way into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Jan. 24.
Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas talks restoring electricity after winter storm
Rob Roedel with the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas stopped by Arkansas Today to talk about the restoration efforts around the state.
a-z-animals.com
7 Beautiful Trees Native to Arkansas
Have you traveled through Arkansas, marveling at the stunning scenery while making memories that will last a lifetime? While you can’t forget the beauty of its mountains, lakes, and rivers, most tourists overlook some of the ancient wonders that lie within its borders – wonderful trees that have been living for centuries.
KATV
Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas
Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cold the rest of today; sunshine tomorrow
There was some brief sun at Noon in Little Rock. That helped it reach 45°. It may get another degree or two warmer, but it will cool down later in the afternoon. Tonight, the clouds will be clearing and 20s are coming for Thursday morning. Thursday and Friday will...
14news.com
On alert tonight and tomorrow for wintry weather and gusty winds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for a mix of rain and snow showers along with some gusty winds tonight through Wednesday morning. Those showers will move in from the southwest this evening, mainly after 5 or 6 PM, and will start as rain. As we go through...
Snowmageddon Part 2 is in the Oklahoma 7-Day Forecast
I'm starting to suspect that Oklahoma meteorologists are highly invested in milk and bread companies. Yesterday's snow was forecasted to be worryingly deep, but most of the state never reached the freezing point and the snowpack didn't even cover the leaves in most places. Sensationalism. That's the term used to...
Thousands without power in northern Arkansas
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — Several northern Arkansas counties are experiencing widespread power outages after the overnight snowstorm that traveled through the area. One of the hardest-hit counties includes Stone County. The utility company Entergy has over 8,000 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m. this morning, Jan. 25. Along the northern state line, Carroll, Boone and […]
mymoinfo.com
Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
KHBS
ARDOT asks drivers to stay home as snow and slush cover Arkansas roads
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Snow and slush covered highways, interstates and major roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Many side roads across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are slushy or covered with snow, while many side roads are much worse. Tow trucks spent Tusday night on...
