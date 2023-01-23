A strong storm system will continue to bring rain and snow to much of the state through the overnight hours. Snowfall accumulations are expected for a large part of Arkansas north and west of Little Rock with a coating to around an inch is possible mainly on grassy areas along the I-30/US 67 corridor with in excess of 10″ likely at elevation of 2000 feet or higher. Precipitation will taper off to a few flurries by early Wednesday morning.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO