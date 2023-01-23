Read full article on original website
Related
Hootie & the Blowfish Had to Pay Up Because ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ Was So Similar to Bob Dylan Songs
Hootie & the Blowfish's Darius Rucker said "Only Wanna Be with You" took lyrics from one of Bob Dylan's classic songs.
Why The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Refused to Cover The Beatles’ ‘Revolution 9’
The Monkees' Micky Dolenz thought about covering The Beatles' "Revolution 9" but ultimately decided against it for one reason.
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
Here's that Black Sabbath and Wham! mash-up your subconscious has probably always craved - and it's Geezer Butler-approved
"How do people come up with this stuff?" asks Black Sabbath legend Geezer
The Beach Boys’ Album That Was Inspired by a Beatles Song
Brian Wilson found inspiration for an album for The Beach Boys after Paul McCartney gave him a preview of a song by The Beatles
A Photo Timeline of Pantera’s Famed Career
Pantera are undoubtedly one of the most important bands in heavy metal history. As Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown tour together today, alongside Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante, we wanted to take a look back at their career and everything they've accomplished. Many people recognize that there were two distinct...
iheart.com
Watch Teaser Clip For Big Game Ad Featuring Ozzy Osbourne, Joan Jett
Ozzy Osbourne reportedly stars alongside fellow rock icon Joan Jett in an upcoming Super Bowl advertising campaign for the Workday business software company. You can watch a teaser for the ad via the player above. Two coworkers gossip about "the new guy" at the office, which turns out to be...
Why Don McLean Compared Bob Dylan’s ‘A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall’ to The Beatles’ ‘A Day in the Life’
"American Pie" singer Don McLean said Bob Dylan's "A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall" "wasn't some simple folk song, it was something more apocalyptic and powerful."
Pete Best Called Out The Beatles Over ‘Magical Mystery Tour’: ‘My Taste Was Waning’
Pete Best called out The Beatles over 'Magical Mystery Tour,' which made him lose interest in his former band.
Listen to Motorhead’s Previously Unreleased ‘Greedy Bastards’
Motorhead has unearthed a previously unreleased song titled "Greedy Bastards" off the upcoming reissue of their final studio album, 2015's Bad Magic. The midtempo stomper finds late Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister raging against corrupt politicians and lamenting the broken world they'll leave behind. "You've never seen a politician who's kept his promise. You've never seen a politician who wasn't a liar," he seethes in the spoken-word intro. "All politicians are arseholes!" You can watch the animated music video below.
Ranking the Closing Song on Every Iron Maiden Album
Here are Iron Maiden's album-closing songs ranked from worst to best. We should all be so lucky to utter famous last words; as mere mortal humans, we have but one chance to make them worthy of remembrance. But when applied to the album format, a famous last song can be enjoyed forever, while an infamously crappy one can conversely damn a band for all eternity. Now, back in the vinyl era (the original vinyl era), two sides and a 40-minute run-time encouraged most bands to leave some of their best tracks for last; while the ultimately short-lived compact disc era, with its hour-plus programs, way-too-many songs, and single-side sequencing, saw many artists saving their very worst for last.
Ozzy Osbourne and Joan Jett go into the office for new Super Bowl ad
A few members of Rock royalty will grace your screens this year during Super Bowl LVII, with Ozzy Osbourne, Joan Jett, and more set to be featured in an advertisement for the cloud-based software vendor, Workday.
Rob Halford: New Judas Priest Album Now Likely to Be Released in 2024
Rob Halford has revealed that Judas Priest’s highly anticipated forthcoming album will likely arrive in 2024, after previously hinting at a 2023 release. The singer discussed the near-finished album in a new interview with Metal Express Radio. The instrumental tracks have been recorded, and are now just awaiting the Metal God’s vocals.
Smokey Robinson Dishes on Diana Ross and Barry Gordy
According to entertainment journalist Natasha Decker and Madamenoire.com, Smokey Robinson said the affair with Diana Ross continued "longer than it should" while they were both connected with Motown Records.
New Bootleg Series Installment Maps The Long Road To Dylan’s Resurrection
Most editions of Bob Dylan’s three-decades-and-running Bootleg Series focus on a particular phase of his career, but a few have zoomed in on the making of an especially hallowed record. As its title makes clear, that’s the case with Fragments—Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997), the 17th volume in the series. That one album is blown out into a five-disc package, which includes two full sets of unissued outtakes and another of live recordings from the Dylan-comes-alive tours that followed in the record’s wake. As much as that sounds like overkill, Time Out of Mind deserves the under-the-microscope treatment, not...
Comments / 0