Apple Insider
New Mac Pro may not support PCI-E GPUs
The forthcoming Mac Pro is reportedly unlikely to add support for GPU PCI-E cards, as well as not allowing user-upgradeable RAM. Apple Silicon Macs have lacked support for external GPUs from the start.
Apple Insider
Maxed out Mac mini, Mac Studio, iMac, Mac Pro - what you get for the money
The price range for Mac desktops is incredible, but we've compared the significant differences between the base models and maxed-out configurations, priced between $599 and $52,199. Apple's desktop lineup is more varied in design and...
Apple Insider
Five best security keys for iOS 16.3
With the recent release of iOS 16.3, Apple users can add a hardware security key to their Apple ID. Here are the five best keys for the job in January 2023. Security keys are small...
Apple Insider
Best file compression apps for macOS and iOS
File compression on the Mac has been around since nearly as long has the line itself has. Here are our top picks for squeezing files down as small as they can go on macOS and iOS.
Apple Insider
Fortnite further crippled on iOS with January 30 update
In addition to a new age restriction, Fortnite on iOS and macOS will not let users spend V-Bucks in an upcoming server-side update. Apple removed the popular game from the App Store in 2020 after...
Apple Insider
CASETiFY launches two protective cases and a sleeve for MacBook Pro
CASETiFY has released two new shock-absorbing cases and one sleeve for the 2023 MacBook Pro models. CASETiFY's cases are antimicrobial, enforced with enhanced shock absorption technology called EcoShock, and made with recycled material. They're also...
Apple Insider
Apple pauses in-house Wi-Fi chip development
Shifts in internal development priorities have caused Apple to indefinitely suspend the development of its own Wi-Fi chips for future iPhones. Apple has been rumored to be bringing modem development internal for years, as it...
Apple Insider
M2 Pro Mac mini vs Mac Pro - compared
The current Intel Mac Pro model was an update from the second-generation Mac Pro that Apple released in 2013. Famously derided as the "trash can" Mac Pro, its cylindrical design was built around a central thermal dissipation core and vented by a single fan.
Apple Insider
New Mac mini & MacBook Pro, new HomePod features, iOS 17 Wishlist
The new M2 Mac mini and MacBook Pro models are reaching some buyers, and tempting others, while iOS 16.3 has brought updates to the HomePod, and listeners want more in iOS 17, on the AppleInsider podcast.
Apple Insider
Recent job listings indicate Apple's first retail push in Malaysia
Apple has started hiring employees in Malaysia, bringing its brick-and-mortar retail effort to the country for the first time. The move will expand its presence in Southeast Asia, as the company already has stores...
Apple Insider
Apple's M2 Mac mini 512GB is on sale for $699 thanks to a $100 discount
Apple's new M2 Mac mini with a 512GB SSD (double the amount of storage found in the standard model) is $100 off exclusively for AppleInsider readers, dropping the cost to $699.
Apple Insider
Mac mini with M2 review: More power for less money
The second Apple Silicon Mac mini has arrived two years after the line first migrated, and with the M2 processor, it remains the best computer for switchers, and for the computer as appliance crowd. The...
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Jan. 25: AirPods Pro for $199, up to $200 off 12.9-inch iPad Pro, $150 off 24-inch iMac & more
Some of the hottest deals for today include 57% off a Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch 4, 37% off an HP Envy 17.3" touchscreen notebook, $300 off an LG 86" 4K Smart TV and refurbished Ring cameras & doorbells up to 36% off.
Apple Insider
Entry level M2 Mac mini, 2023 MacBook Pro have slower SSD than predecessors
The base model of Apple's newest Mac mini and the 2023 MacBook Pro have has significantly slower SSD read and write speeds because of engineering choices, compared to that of the previous generation models.
Apple Insider
Native WhatsApp software coming to Mac thanks to Catalyst
WhatsApp — owned by Meta — currently offers a web-based Electron app for Mac users alongside its web app through browsers. The new app has been in a closed beta for a few months, but now anyone can download the 85.1MB file on macOS Big Sur or later on the WhatsApp website.
Apple Insider
TV app on Apple TV hardware frustrating users with large libraries
Most users with giant movie or TV show libraries accumulated since when iTunes media purchases began are having problems loading content on Apple TV hardware — an issue that has persisted for years.
Apple Insider
Morgan Stanley slightly pessimistic on Apple's Q1 2023
With lower than normal iPhone shipments, Morgan Stanley is following consensus for Apple's first quarter results for 2023. In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider on Tuesday, Morgan Stanley thinks that Apple will report...
Apple Insider
Save up to $300 on Apple's M2 Mac mini & new MacBook Pro 2023
Epic deals have launched on Apple's new Mac mini and 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch laptops, with discounts knocking up to $300 off M2, M2 Pro and M2 Max models.
Apple Insider
Apple extends Chinese censorship to Hong Kong users
Hong Kong Apple users claim Safari briefly blocked global code site GitLab, seemingly because it's blacklisted by Chinese-owned Tencent. Safari aims to protect users from websites that may contain malware or other issues, and it does so by using blacklists of problematic sites. Those lists are maintained either by Google Safe Browsing, or China's Tencent Safe Browsing -- and it's Tencent that is the issue.
Apple Insider
Apple is engaged in a 'silent war' against Google, claim engineers
Former Apple engineers say that Apple still holds a grudge over how Android allegedly copied iOS, and is steadily working to remove Google from the iPhone.
