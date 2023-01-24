Read full article on original website
Related
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Popculture
ABC Reportedly Can't Fire Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's future involvement with GMA3: What You Need To Know remains unresolved. According to a source, per PEOPLE, ABC is still determining "what degree of punishment is appropriate," if any, in light of its investigation into the couple's relationship. "A lot of higher-ups at the show think they should be fired," the source said. "But the problem is they can't fire them so they're really in trouble and trying to figure it out." Nearly two months after they were taken off air on Dec. 5, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, believe "the situation sucks," according to another insider. A source confirmed to PEOPLE previously that the co-anchors were "not terminated," but questions remained about whether they would be back on the air.
Clayton News Daily
Fans Can't Handle How Cute 'Emily in Paris' Star Lucien Laviscount Was as a Baby
In Season 2 of Emily in Paris, British actor Lucien Laviscount burst onto the scene as a new love interest for Emily Cooper (Lily Collins). Fans instantly fell in love, and Laviscount returned for Season 3. Now, as fans eagerly await Emily in Paris Season 4, many keep a close...
Clayton News Daily
Chip and Joanna Gaines Reflect on 'Wild Ride' Ahead of Milestone Anniversary With Emotional Montage
A very special day for home design champs Chip and Joanna Gaines is on the horizon, as the two are gearing up to celebrate 20 years of dedication to what some may call their first baby: Magnolia. The crafty couple revealed on Thursday that the company's milestone anniversary is quickly...
Clayton News Daily
See Kim Kardashian Appear Completely Makeup-Free in Rare Video
In the words of Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian "woke up like this!" The reality star, 42, took to TikTok to share a video of her with a bare face, giving fans a glimpse into her natural beauty and simple morning routine. The beginning of the video showed a rare candid...
Clayton News Daily
Ed Sheeran Serenades Courteney Cox on Special Anniversary
The close friendship between Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox might surprise a few people, but he even introduced her to her longtime partner, Johnny McDaid, who is in the band Snow Patrol. Recently, Sheeran stopped by Cox's house to celebrate a very important occasion: the first anniversary of Homecourt, Cox's...
GMA’s TJ Holmes and Amy Robach ‘both out at ABC after extremely contentious mediation session over affair scandal’
TJ Holmes and AMY Robach are out at ABC after their alleged affair was revealed, sources have told TMZ. The Good Morning America co-hosts have been missing from the show since their relationship was exposed in late November 2022. TMZ reported on Friday the decision was made after a marathon...
Clayton News Daily
Taylor Swift 'Lavender Haze' Music Video Easter Eggs Decoded
Taylor Swift's "Lavender Haze" video Easter eggs are as cryptic and yet as obvious to Swifties as ever. In between celebrating that she's finally delivering on her promise for more visuals from Midnights, fans got to work dissecting the clues and references from the opening track's video. She teased the...
Clayton News Daily
Foster Dog Refuses To Leave Her Crate For Weeks | The Dodo Foster Diaries
Foster dog was too scared to leave the house — watch to see why she finally steps outside ❤️. Keep up with Chelsea's foster work on Instagram: https://thedo.do/theserialfoster. Special thanks to The Barking Lot Rescue for rescuing and saving Akaw. Check out their work on Instagram: http://thedo.do/thebarkinglotrescue and Facebook: https://thedo.do/TheBarkingLotRescue.
‘It Ends With Us’: Everything To Know About The Upcoming Blake Lively Movie
Fans of romance novels were thrilled when news broke that Colleen Hoover‘s best-selling book, It Ends With Us, is being turned into a movie. Colleen announced January 26 that Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will star as the lead roles in the upcoming film adaption, which has yet to begin filming. It Ends With Us was published on August 2, 2016, and is “loosely inspired” by the relationship between Colleen’s parents. It tells the story of Lily, a young girl who falls in love with Ryle, before her past love shows up and complicates matters. The novel has sold over 4 million copies as of October 2022, according to USA Today.
Comments / 0